Governor Desantis Follows Through on Promise for Speedy Hurricane Nicole RepairsMalinda FuscoFlorida State
Man Admits to 1985 Murder of His Family, Is AcquittedStill UnsolvedPort Saint Lucie, FL
Treasure Coast content creators and influencers have a new place to unleash their creativityEllen ContrerasVero Beach, FL
King's Landing: population growth on Treasure Coast leads new development St. Lucie County
FORT PIERCE, Fla. (CBS12) — The population of the Treasure Coast is rapidly expanding and large-scale projects, such as Three Corners in Vero Beach, are aiming to accommodate that growth. Another huge project, King's Landing, is also arriving on waterfront property, but this one is in St. Lucie County.
Winning Fantasy 5 ticket sold in Jupiter
JUPITER, Fla. (CBS12) — One of three winning Fantasy 5 tickets for the Thursday drawing was sold in Jupiter. The ticket was sold at Publix on W Indiantown Road, according to the Florida Lottery. The winning numbers were 10-14-15-16-20. The other two tickets were sold in Panama City and...
Man in Palm Beach County scratches $50 Florida Lottery ticket into $1 million
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (CBS12) — This seems like the scratch-off game that people keep on winning. The Florida Lottery announced a man in Palm Beach Gardens claimed a $1 million prize after playing 500X THE CASH. It said James Young, 68, showed up at the West Palm Beach district office...
Night Navigation: Obstacles boaters face when the sun goes down
STUART, Fla. (CBS12) — After a Martin County Man who caused a boat crash that killed his wife and a 20-month-old baby was sentenced to four years behind bars Tuesday, CBS12 News took a look at the obstacles boaters face on the water. 34-year-old Kyle Barrett was also sentenced...
Answer to suit: 'Publix denies any liability' for grandmother, toddler's murders in store
ROYAL PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — "Publix denies any liability" for the murders of a grandmother and toddler at its grocery store on Royal Palm Beach Boulevard last year. That's from the first line of the supermarket chain's answer, rejecting most of the allegations made in the victims' family's wrongful death complaint.
Brightline will resume 110 mph testing on the Treasure Coast on Friday
TREASURE COAST, Fla. (CBS12) — Brightline's test train will be travelling through the Treasure Coast at speeds up to 110 mph again, starting on Friday. Brightline officials say testing will take place along an 11-mile section of track in Martin and St. Lucie counties from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Flaggers and law enforcement will be at all five railroad crossings where the trains will operate at high speeds.
Treasure Coast Man Is Mega Millions Winner
The Florida Lottery announced that 51-year old Jeremy Eastman of Jensen Beach has claimed a $1 million prize from the July 29th Mega Millions drawing and one of three winning Fantasy Five tickets was sold Monday night in Port St. Lucie.
Early morning shooting in Pahokee
PAHOKEE, Fla. (CBS12) — A shooting left one man dead and another in the hospital Saturday morning in Pahokee. Just after midnight on Nov. 19, deputies with the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office responded to a shooting near North Coconut Road. Deputies found two men suffering from gunshot wound(s)....
Worker crushed by trains in South Bay
SOUTH BAY, Fla. (CBS12) — A railroad worker was killed after being crushed between two train cars in South Bay on Thursday morning. Palm Beach County Fire Rescue said the incident happened on Miami Canal Road near Rogers Road around 6:55 a.m. The worker was crushed between two train...
Man shot in West Palm Beach, 8th shooting of the week
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The West Palm Beach Police Department responded to a shooting on Thursday night. Officers said at 8 p.m. an adult man was shot at 14th Street and Division Avenue. First responders brought the man to the hospital. His condition is unknown. Police say...
Landscaper run over by lawnmower near Boca Raton, body found in canal
BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of a landscaper, apparently run over by his own lawnmower. The incident happened in the Boca Bridges community, just west of Boca Raton. On Monday, authorities pulled a lawnmower from the canal. The worker...
11-year-girl was never grabbed by man, story was fake: police
JUPITER, Fla. (CBS12) — Police were looking for a man who allegedly grabbed an 11-year-old girl as she walked home from school in Jupiter, turns out this man does not exist. After investigating, police determined the story of the alleged battery was fabricated and never happened. Originally, Jupiter police...
Missing father from Vero Beach found dead
VERO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The search is over for a missing father from Vero Beach. Police found 58-year-old Robert Bridges dead on Thursday morning. Investigators have not said where they found his body, and the cause of death will be determined by the medical examiner. Bridges vanished on...
Body found in canal at 'Boca Bridges' community in West Boca Raton
The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a body was found in a canal at the Boca Bridges community Wednesday.
Two men wanted in home invasion in Belle Glade
BELLE GLADE, Fla. (CBS12) — The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is looking for two men involved in a home invasion in Belle Glade. The intruders are caught on camera wearing masks and armed with firearms. The sheriff's office said the two forced the victim into his home at...
Roads closed following accident in Okeechobee County
OKEECHOBEE COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — The Okeechobee County Sheriff's Office has issued a traffic advisory following an accident. The accident took place at highway 710 and 714. Martin County Sheriff's Office has closed the roads to all traffic and advise drivers to find an alternative route.
The new, unconventional I-95 exit at Glades Road will finally debut in Boca Raton next year
A massive first-of-its-kind project in Palm Beach County, the new diverging diamond interchange at Glades Road, will transform the way people enter and exit the freeway. But drivers will have to wait just a little bit longer before the unique roadway is unveiled. To help people entering and exiting I-95, the busy Boca Raton interchange is being revamped into an unconventional, yet increasingly ...
2 female roommates injured after fight, fire at Fort Pierce home
Two women were hurt, including one that was severely burned, after they were involved in an altercation in Fort Pierce on Friday night, police said.
Police looking for help from public to solve shootings in West Palm Beach
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — West Palm Beach Police are investigating another shooting. The eighth one this week. The most recent shooting happened Thursday night and police have no information on whether it’s connected to Monday’s violence. But detectives hope someone in the area will come...
Pedestrian killed after being hit by vehicle in Port St. Lucie
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — A woman is dead after being hit by a vehicle early Thursday morning. According to Port St. Lucie police, the 29-year-old woman was walking south in the middle of SW Savona Boulevard when a driver in a Chevrolet Malibu struck them around 1:40 a.m.
