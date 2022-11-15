ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Saint Lucie, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cw34.com

Winning Fantasy 5 ticket sold in Jupiter

JUPITER, Fla. (CBS12) — One of three winning Fantasy 5 tickets for the Thursday drawing was sold in Jupiter. The ticket was sold at Publix on W Indiantown Road, according to the Florida Lottery. The winning numbers were 10-14-15-16-20. The other two tickets were sold in Panama City and...
JUPITER, FL
cw34.com

Night Navigation: Obstacles boaters face when the sun goes down

STUART, Fla. (CBS12) — After a Martin County Man who caused a boat crash that killed his wife and a 20-month-old baby was sentenced to four years behind bars Tuesday, CBS12 News took a look at the obstacles boaters face on the water. 34-year-old Kyle Barrett was also sentenced...
STUART, FL
cw34.com

Brightline will resume 110 mph testing on the Treasure Coast on Friday

TREASURE COAST, Fla. (CBS12) — Brightline's test train will be travelling through the Treasure Coast at speeds up to 110 mph again, starting on Friday. Brightline officials say testing will take place along an 11-mile section of track in Martin and St. Lucie counties from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Flaggers and law enforcement will be at all five railroad crossings where the trains will operate at high speeds.
SAINT LUCIE COUNTY, FL
cw34.com

Early morning shooting in Pahokee

PAHOKEE, Fla. (CBS12) — A shooting left one man dead and another in the hospital Saturday morning in Pahokee. Just after midnight on Nov. 19, deputies with the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office responded to a shooting near North Coconut Road. Deputies found two men suffering from gunshot wound(s)....
PAHOKEE, FL
cw34.com

Worker crushed by trains in South Bay

SOUTH BAY, Fla. (CBS12) — A railroad worker was killed after being crushed between two train cars in South Bay on Thursday morning. Palm Beach County Fire Rescue said the incident happened on Miami Canal Road near Rogers Road around 6:55 a.m. The worker was crushed between two train...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
cw34.com

Man shot in West Palm Beach, 8th shooting of the week

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The West Palm Beach Police Department responded to a shooting on Thursday night. Officers said at 8 p.m. an adult man was shot at 14th Street and Division Avenue. First responders brought the man to the hospital. His condition is unknown. Police say...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
cw34.com

Landscaper run over by lawnmower near Boca Raton, body found in canal

BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of a landscaper, apparently run over by his own lawnmower. The incident happened in the Boca Bridges community, just west of Boca Raton. On Monday, authorities pulled a lawnmower from the canal. The worker...
BOCA RATON, FL
cw34.com

11-year-girl was never grabbed by man, story was fake: police

JUPITER, Fla. (CBS12) — Police were looking for a man who allegedly grabbed an 11-year-old girl as she walked home from school in Jupiter, turns out this man does not exist. After investigating, police determined the story of the alleged battery was fabricated and never happened. Originally, Jupiter police...
JUPITER, FL
cw34.com

Missing father from Vero Beach found dead

VERO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The search is over for a missing father from Vero Beach. Police found 58-year-old Robert Bridges dead on Thursday morning. Investigators have not said where they found his body, and the cause of death will be determined by the medical examiner. Bridges vanished on...
VERO BEACH, FL
cw34.com

Two men wanted in home invasion in Belle Glade

BELLE GLADE, Fla. (CBS12) — The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is looking for two men involved in a home invasion in Belle Glade. The intruders are caught on camera wearing masks and armed with firearms. The sheriff's office said the two forced the victim into his home at...
BELLE GLADE, FL
cw34.com

Roads closed following accident in Okeechobee County

OKEECHOBEE COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — The Okeechobee County Sheriff's Office has issued a traffic advisory following an accident. The accident took place at highway 710 and 714. Martin County Sheriff's Office has closed the roads to all traffic and advise drivers to find an alternative route.
South Florida Sun Sentinel

The new, unconventional I-95 exit at Glades Road will finally debut in Boca Raton next year

A massive first-of-its-kind project in Palm Beach County, the new diverging diamond interchange at Glades Road, will transform the way people enter and exit the freeway. But drivers will have to wait just a little bit longer before the unique roadway is unveiled. To help people entering and exiting I-95, the busy Boca Raton interchange is being revamped into an unconventional, yet increasingly ...
BOCA RATON, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy