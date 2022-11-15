ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wentzville, MO

myleaderpaper.com

Park Hills pair hurt in crash near Pevely

A Park Hills woman and man were injured Thursday, Nov. 17, in a one-car accident at Jarvis Road and Peace Meadows Drive west of Pevely, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 3:21 p.m., Tiffany L. Cochran, 43, of Park Hills was driving an eastbound 2003 Chevrolet Malibu, ran off...
PARK HILLS, MO
KMOV

3-year-old shot in St. Louis City

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - On Saturday around 4:30 p.m., a call to St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department came in about a 3-year-old boy that had been shot in the eye at the 3000 block of California Avenue in St. Louis. Preliminary police reports show that the gunshot was self-inflicted.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Five taken to hospital after Florissant nursing home fire overnight

ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) -- Five residents of a Florissant nursing home were rescued from a fire early Saturday morning. The Florissant Valley Fire Protection District said the sprinkler system was activated at Bentwood Nursing & Rehab Center in the 1500 block of Charbonier Road after the fire started. Fire crews were then able to put out the fire.
FLORISSANT, MO
KMOV

St. Louis woman allegedly attempted to run over grandfather with car

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A woman is in police custody after authorities say she allegedly assaulted her grandfather and attempted to run him over with her car. According to St. Louis City police, on Thursday, Nov. 17 around 1 p.m., they received a call from a 72-year-old man stating he was being harassed by his granddaughter in City Garden. He told police the incident was over some alleged unpaid debts.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
myleaderpaper.com

High Ridge man hurt in crash in St. Charles

Wesley C. Davis, 30, of High Ridge was injured Monday, Nov. 14, in a three-vehicle accident on Hwy. 61 south of East Pitman Road in St. Charles County, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 11:57 p.m., Davis was driving a 2001 Chrysler PT Cruiser north on the highway and...
HIGH RIDGE, MO
kfmo.com

Park Hills Residents Injured

(Jefferson County, MO) Two people from Park Hills, 43 year old Tiffany L. Cochran, and 65 year old Festle O. Moore, are recovering from moderate injuries after they were involved in a one car wreck in Jefferson County Thursday afternoon just before 3:30. Highway Patrol records show Cochran was driving east on Jarvis Road, at Peace Meadows Drive, when the car ran off the right side of the road and smashed into a tree. Cochran and Moore, who were not wearing their seat belts during the accident, were taken to Mercy Hospital South at St. Louis.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO
myleaderpaper.com

SUV stolen from House Springs home

An SUV was stolen from outside a home in the 7000 block of Brooks Farm Drive in House Springs. The black 2022 Ford Edge was worth an estimated $45,000, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office reported. The victim said she parked the SUV in the driveway of her home at...
HOUSE SPRINGS, MO
KMOV

Man shot, killed in Ferguson

FERGUSON (KMOV) -- Police officers found a man dead of a gunshot wound in Ferguson early Wednesday morning, police said. The Ferguson Police Department said in a press release that officers were called to the 100 block of Wiegel around 2 a.m. They do not believe the shooting was a random incident.
FERGUSON, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Gun accessories stolen from Fenton-area gun shop

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the theft of equipment worth about $2,000 from Modern Weapon Systems, 300 Biltmore Drive, in the Jefferson County portion of Fenton. Authorities believe at least four people were involved in the burglary, which occurred after a Kia Forte that had been reported stolen was used to ram the front door of the business, the Sheriff’s Office reported.
FENTON, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Fire destroys shed, pergola in Arnold area

A shed and nearby pergola were destroyed by fire in the 4900 block of Ridgeview Drive west of Arnold. The fire started after debris from a burning leaf pile was blown into the shed, the Rock Community Fire Protection District reported. Rock Fire got a call about the blaze at...
ARNOLD, MO
KMOV

Driver has close-call during 15-vehicle pileup

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Jay Gross was on his way to work around 5:30 a.m. Saturday when he encountered several slick spots caused by a surprise overnight snowfall. He said the roads got really bad when he was traveling north on Interstate 44 around the 7th street exit. “I saw...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
myleaderpaper.com

House Springs man arrested for alleged DWI in Eureka

A 35-year-old House Springs man and prior offender recently was arrested in Eureka for suspicion of driving while intoxicated. The pickup he was driving allegedly reached a speed of 105 mph before he was stopped on Hwy. 109 near Hwy. W, Eureka Police reported. At about 1:55 a.m. Oct. 8,...
EUREKA, MO
KMOV

Man shot, killed inside St. Louis house

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was shot and killed in St. Louis City Wednesday morning. Officers with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said a man was found shot inside a house in the 1100 block of Aubert Avenue. The man was pronounced dead on the scene. No...
SAINT LOUIS, MO

