myleaderpaper.com
Park Hills pair hurt in crash near Pevely
A Park Hills woman and man were injured Thursday, Nov. 17, in a one-car accident at Jarvis Road and Peace Meadows Drive west of Pevely, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 3:21 p.m., Tiffany L. Cochran, 43, of Park Hills was driving an eastbound 2003 Chevrolet Malibu, ran off...
KMOV
Police: Man killed in carjacking attempt after trying to cross I-70
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was killed after bailing from a stolen vehicle and trying to cross I-70. According to authorities, the man was struck by a vehicle traveling eastbound on I-70 after he bailed from the vehicle he stole. He was pronounced dead on the scene. This...
Toddler shot in south St. Louis, in critical condition
A toddler was shot Saturday afternoon in south St. Louis. The victim, a three-year-old boy, has been rushed to a local hospital and is in critical condition.
KMOV
3-year-old shot in St. Louis City
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - On Saturday around 4:30 p.m., a call to St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department came in about a 3-year-old boy that had been shot in the eye at the 3000 block of California Avenue in St. Louis. Preliminary police reports show that the gunshot was self-inflicted.
KMOV
Five taken to hospital after Florissant nursing home fire overnight
ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) -- Five residents of a Florissant nursing home were rescued from a fire early Saturday morning. The Florissant Valley Fire Protection District said the sprinkler system was activated at Bentwood Nursing & Rehab Center in the 1500 block of Charbonier Road after the fire started. Fire crews were then able to put out the fire.
Man killed in I-70 collision was target of lawsuit from a 2021 crash
FOX 2 has learned a 79-year-old tractor-trailer driver killed in a crash in on Interstate 70 in Lake St. Louis on Tuesday was a target in a lawsuit stemming from another crash in 2021.
KMOV
St. Louis woman allegedly attempted to run over grandfather with car
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A woman is in police custody after authorities say she allegedly assaulted her grandfather and attempted to run him over with her car. According to St. Louis City police, on Thursday, Nov. 17 around 1 p.m., they received a call from a 72-year-old man stating he was being harassed by his granddaughter in City Garden. He told police the incident was over some alleged unpaid debts.
myleaderpaper.com
High Ridge man hurt in crash in St. Charles
Wesley C. Davis, 30, of High Ridge was injured Monday, Nov. 14, in a three-vehicle accident on Hwy. 61 south of East Pitman Road in St. Charles County, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 11:57 p.m., Davis was driving a 2001 Chrysler PT Cruiser north on the highway and...
kfmo.com
Park Hills Residents Injured
(Jefferson County, MO) Two people from Park Hills, 43 year old Tiffany L. Cochran, and 65 year old Festle O. Moore, are recovering from moderate injuries after they were involved in a one car wreck in Jefferson County Thursday afternoon just before 3:30. Highway Patrol records show Cochran was driving east on Jarvis Road, at Peace Meadows Drive, when the car ran off the right side of the road and smashed into a tree. Cochran and Moore, who were not wearing their seat belts during the accident, were taken to Mercy Hospital South at St. Louis.
Trooper shoots person in north St. Louis County
An investigation is underway after a trooper shot a suspect running away from the car of a traffic stop Wednesday in north St. Louis County.
myleaderpaper.com
SUV stolen from House Springs home
An SUV was stolen from outside a home in the 7000 block of Brooks Farm Drive in House Springs. The black 2022 Ford Edge was worth an estimated $45,000, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office reported. The victim said she parked the SUV in the driveway of her home at...
myleaderpaper.com
Park Hills woman arrested for allegedly hitting a pedestrian near De Soto
A Park Hills woman was arrested after she was driving a car on Hwy. 67 north of Oakvale Road southeast of De Soto and allegedly struck a Columbia man who was pushing a stranded car toward the right shoulder. He was seriously injured, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At...
KMOV
Man shot, killed in Ferguson
FERGUSON (KMOV) -- Police officers found a man dead of a gunshot wound in Ferguson early Wednesday morning, police said. The Ferguson Police Department said in a press release that officers were called to the 100 block of Wiegel around 2 a.m. They do not believe the shooting was a random incident.
myleaderpaper.com
Gun accessories stolen from Fenton-area gun shop
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the theft of equipment worth about $2,000 from Modern Weapon Systems, 300 Biltmore Drive, in the Jefferson County portion of Fenton. Authorities believe at least four people were involved in the burglary, which occurred after a Kia Forte that had been reported stolen was used to ram the front door of the business, the Sheriff’s Office reported.
myleaderpaper.com
Fire destroys shed, pergola in Arnold area
A shed and nearby pergola were destroyed by fire in the 4900 block of Ridgeview Drive west of Arnold. The fire started after debris from a burning leaf pile was blown into the shed, the Rock Community Fire Protection District reported. Rock Fire got a call about the blaze at...
Man shot, killed Wednesday morning in St. Louis
A homicide investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed Wednesday morning in St. Louis City.
KMOV
Driver has close-call during 15-vehicle pileup
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Jay Gross was on his way to work around 5:30 a.m. Saturday when he encountered several slick spots caused by a surprise overnight snowfall. He said the roads got really bad when he was traveling north on Interstate 44 around the 7th street exit. “I saw...
myleaderpaper.com
House Springs man arrested for alleged DWI in Eureka
A 35-year-old House Springs man and prior offender recently was arrested in Eureka for suspicion of driving while intoxicated. The pickup he was driving allegedly reached a speed of 105 mph before he was stopped on Hwy. 109 near Hwy. W, Eureka Police reported. At about 1:55 a.m. Oct. 8,...
KMOV
Man shot, killed inside St. Louis house
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was shot and killed in St. Louis City Wednesday morning. Officers with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said a man was found shot inside a house in the 1100 block of Aubert Avenue. The man was pronounced dead on the scene. No...
1 person injured in Wednesday morning crash
One person was injured in an accident early Wednesday morning.
