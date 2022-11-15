ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Knox, KY

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fkgoldstandard.com

Solving Fort Knox’s Energy Equation

The Fort Knox slogan declares to all that “strength starts here.” After this month, Fort Knox can claim the Army’s energy conservation starts here as well. After 20 years of implementing green conservation technologies across the post, Fort Knox prepares to officially declare energy independence this spring by “pulling the plug” during a public demonstration to showcase the post’s ability to operate autonomously without reliance on outside power providers.
FORT KNOX, KY
Roger Marsh

Indiana witness wants explanation for hovering bright light

Witness image.National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) An Indiana witness at New Albany reported watching and photographing a bright light that hovered over the city for more than two hours beginning at 4 a.m. before moving away on February 8, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
NEW ALBANY, IN
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Hardin County, KY

Located in the central part of Kentucky, Hardin County is home to different places you can explore and enjoy with your friends and family. Its county seat is Elizabethtown, also fondly called "Etown" by locals. As the Army Post and Bullion Depository of Fort Knox are located in Hardin County,...
HARDIN COUNTY, KY
fkgoldstandard.com

Run Derek, Run

Former Fort Knox High School football player Derek Homer received a simple message from his mother during his playing days: if you get the ball, you better run. While Homer’s mom didn’t know much about football, her advice set the foundation for her son’s football career. Homer...
FORT KNOX, KY
WLKY.com

Down hundreds of officers, LMPD changing the way it recruits

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — At the Norton Healthcare Sports and Learning Center, more than a dozen people began the journey to try and become an LMPD officer Wednesday. "We need good people out on our streets and good talent, good police officers," Sgt. Justin Bickett, the head of LMPD's recruitment, told the group ahead of their physical agility testing.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Men revisit Louisville shooting locations seen in Bill Murray's 'Stripes'

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- To the drivers passing by, Matt Lish and his nephew, Samuel, look like really enthusiastic tourists. They're pointing and taking pictures. In reality, they're homegrown "movie dudes": the kind of guys who know their favorite films, word-for-word, and aren't afraid to recite those lines to whoever will listen.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Fire destroys a homeless camp under an I-65 underpass

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A fire destroyed a homeless camp beneath the underpass of Interstate 65 on South Brook Street and East Caldwell Street on Thursday just before 3 p.m. This fire caught a lot of people’s attention as it spread out over the interstate. A homeless camp under...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Questions erupt in wake of Gov. Beshear signing medical cannabis bill

FBI investigating Hardin Co. deputy accused of punching man during traffic stop. The incident, which happened around February 2021, was captured by what appears to be a cruiser’s dash camera. Updated: 4 hours ago. Louisville mayor-elect Craig Greenberg announced the team set to help transition into his new role.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Families working to rebuild after tragic death of two toddlers

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - On Sunday, a car crash on Dixie Highway killed two toddlers, one-year old Ja’Rell Hunter and two-year-old Ja’Reese Hunter and injured the boy’s mother, Jasilyn Gardner. Investigators say 42-year-old Angela Chapman of Radcliff drove her vehicle into oncoming traffic. Reports say Chapman was...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Community leaders call on Mayor-elect Craig Greenberg to build a better west Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Community leaders are challenging Louisville's next mayor to build a better West End during his time in office. Reverend Charles Elliott, Jr., retired Louisville Metro police officer Ray Barker and other activists gathered at the corner of 18th and Broadway Tuesday morning to outline what they want to see in West Louisville, as a way to hold Craig Greenberg and other city leaders accountable.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

Kentucky experiencing shortage of 'large animal' veterinarians

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentucky is facing a shortage of large animal veterinarians and state officials held a stakeholders’ dialogue to address the problem. Commissioner of Agriculture Ryan Quarles said there are two big challenges in becoming livestock vets – one, it’s not quite profitable as being a more traditional vet and second, is the lifestyle. He said it's dangerous working with large animals, oftentimes in the hot sun or cold.
KENTUCKY STATE
spectrumnews1.com

UPS announces new facility construction, creating hundreds of jobs

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — UPS is expanding their footprint in Kentucky. On Monday they announced they’ll be constructing four buildings which will create over 400 jobs. The announcement was held at a new aircraft maintenance hanger currently under construction. Once complete, the $220 million hanger will be able to house two Boeing 747-8 aircraft. The facility is expected to be completed in late 2023.
LOUISVILLE, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy