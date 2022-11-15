Read full article on original website
brookingsradio.com
Brookings police investigating counterfeit $20 bills
The Brookings Police Department has received several reports of fake $20 bills being passed at local businesses. Detective Adam Smith says there have been at least four incidents in Brookings and there were a couple earlier this fall in Volga. Smith says the bills have been reported both by businesses...
dakotanewsnow.com
Trent man sentenced to 30 years for leading local drug organization
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to the United States Department of Justice, a Trent man pleaded guilty to multiple drug-related charges, his third time serving a federal sentence for drug distribution. According to United States Attorney Alison J. Ramsdell, the suspect pleaded guilty on July 21, 2022,...
brookingsradio.com
Guns stolen in Brookings storage unit burglary
Brookings police are investigating the burglary of a storage unit on 12th Street South. It’s believed to have occurred sometime Sunday night or early Monday morning. A shotgun, a rifle and other items were stolen from the unit. Police do not believe this is connected to the other burglaries...
kelo.com
Names released in Brookings County fatal crash
BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Names have been released in the fatal two-vehicle crash south of Brookings Wednesday morning. 40-year-old Kelley Rodriguez of Lincoln, Nebraska died when her Equinox was pushed into the east ditch of Interstate 29 after being rear-ended by a Mack truck and tanker. Her vehicle was stopped in the driving lane at the time of the crash. The Mack truck, driven by James Vaniperen of Davis also went into the east ditch, crossing a service road and stopping on railroad tracks. He sustained serious non-life threatening injuries.
KELOLAND TV
Miner County Sheriff called for a refuse to leave
HOWARD, S.D. (KELO) — One person was arrested for multiple charges after an incident in Howard Monday morning. The Miner County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were called to a home just before 3 a.m. for someone refusing to leave. While on scene, they learned that a fire had...
brookingsradio.com
Man arrested in Brookings after burglary and standoff
Brookings police arrest a Sioux Falls man caught in the act of burglarizing a residence. Detective Adam Smith says it happened shortly after 7:00 pm on November 10 on the 700 block of 7th Avenue. Smith says they were alerted to a burglary in progress. Police arrived to find the...
KELOLAND TV
One person killed in Brookings County crash
BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — One person was killed in a two-vehicle crash south of Brookings Wednesday morning. The Department of Public Safety says a Chevy Equinox was stationary in the driving lane on I-29 when it was rear-ended by a Mack Anthem truck and tanker. The Equinox was pushed...
KELOLAND TV
Authorities respond to ‘active situation’ in Howard
HOWARD, S.D. (KELO) — One person was arrested after what officials describe as an “active situation” in Howard over the weekend. In a statement posted to Facebook, the Miner County Sheriff’s Office says it happened around 9:45 Friday night. The subject had left the scene before...
dakotanewsnow.com
Fatal single-car crash reported in Estelline
ESTELLINE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to the Department of Public Safety, one person died Monday morning in a single-car crash in Estelline. The DPS report says a 1996 Dodge Dakota pickup was southbound on 465th Avenue when the driver lost control. The vehicle went into the west ditch and rolled. The 41-year-old male driver, who was the only occupant, was pronounced dead at the scene. He was wearing a seatbelt.
gowatertown.net
Man killed in pickup rollover in Estelline
ESTELLINE, S.D. – One person died Monday morning in a one-vehicle crash on the north edge of the Estelline city limits. The South Dakota Highway Patrol says a pickup was southbound on 465th Avenue when the driver lost control. The vehicle went into the west ditch and rolled. The...
KELOLAND TV
41-year-old man killed in Hamlin County crash
ESTELLINE, S.D. (KELO) — One person was killed in a crash Monday morning in Estelline. The Department of Public Safety says a Dodge pickup was traveling southbound on 465th Avenue when the driver lost control. The pickup went into the west ditch and rolled. The 41-year-old male driver was...
KELOLAND TV
3 people hurt in separate Deuel County crashes
DEUEL COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — Three people were hurt in two separate crashes Monday morning. The Deuel County Sheriff’s Office says the first happened around 8:30 on I-29. A pickup pulling a trailer was southbound when it lost control in icy road conditions. It then went into the ditch and rolled.
gowatertown.net
Woman killed in crash on I-29 near Brookings
BROOKINGS, S.D. – One woman died Wednesday morning in a two-vehicle crash a mile south of Brookings. The Highway Patrol says a 2020 Chevy Equinox was stationary in the driving lane of Interstate 29 when it was rear-ended by a Mack Anthem truck and tanker. The Equinox was pushed...
wdayradionow.com
Fargo woman identified in deadly South Dakota crash, GoFundMe accounts set up
(Milbank, SD) -- A Fargo woman is being identified in a deadly South Dakota crash. The Department of Public Safety says 28-year-old Josephine Jacobawi was driving a van east near Milbank on U.S. Highway 12 when she crossed the centerline and collided head-on with a pickup. She was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities say she was wearing her seatbelt.
Fundraiser held at Pizza Ranch for SDSU cheerleader Brianna DeMarais
We have an update on a story we first brought you back in October. That's when an SDSU cheerleader had part of her right leg amputated due to a rare condition. Since then, people have rallied around her to raise money and get her back on the sidelines cheering.
KELOLAND TV
SDSU cheerleader Brianna DeMarais is on the mend
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — In early October, we introduced you to SDSU cheerleader Brianna DeMarais, who was days removed from having a portion of her right leg amputated due to blood clots and poor circulation. Today, the 19-year-old is on the mend and finding support from across the country.
gowatertown.net
Two Watertown businesses named “Great Place Designees” by SD Tourism
PIERRE, S.D. – The South Dakota Department of Tourism has recognized 48 businesses across the state with the 2022 South Dakota Great Place designation. These tourism-focused businesses earned the designation for their outstanding hospitality and customer service. The South Dakota Great Place program is designed to put a spotlight...
sfsimplified.com
This growing manufacturing business is expanding in Humboldt
This is a paid piece from the Sioux Metro Growth Alliance. Simplified: Kevin and Emily Berg started their business, First Manufacturing, in a garage in California in the early 2000s. In 2007, they decided to move everything to Humboldt, and now, they're adding a brand new building to accommodate the growth they're seeing.
SDSU president issues statement on drag show
A drag show featuring males impersonating females at South Dakota State University tonight has prompted an apology from SDSU President Barry Dunn.
