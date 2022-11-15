ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sawyer County, WI

Second Man Sentenced On Conviction From Sawyer County Fentanyl Case

SAWYER COUNTY -- Jeremy Shumate, of Hayward, WI, has been sentenced on multiple criminal convictions, including a conviction stemming from a June 2022 traffic stop in Sawyer County during which law enforcement located and seized fentanyl, methamphetamine, marijuana, and suspected heroin. Johnny Ray Smith was also recently sentenced on his convictions for his involvement in the situation.
SAWYER COUNTY, WI
Sawyer County Disposition And Warrant Status Reports - Nov. 17, 2022

SAWYER COUNTY -- DrydenWire.com has been informed by the Sawyer County Clerk of Courts Office the following Criminal and Traffic Disposition and Warrant Status Reports for Sawyer County. Sawyer County Reports. DrydenWire Insider. This content is only for paid subscribers to DrydenWire Insider. Please Login or Subscribe. Note: Once you...
Charges Filed After Authorities Investigate Woman Accused Of Locking Up Child While Doing Drugs

SAWYER COUNTY -- Drug charges have been filed against Vala Qauderer, age 40, of Hayward, WI after LCO Law Enforcement, LCO Child Welfare, and Sawyer County CPS responded to a report that she had been using drugs and locking her child in a room while doing so. Authorities executed a search warrant and discovered meth, heroin, and marijuana in the home within reach of the child. Vala also has drug charges filed against her in court cases in 2020 and 2019.
HAYWARD, WI
Northwest WI Regional Weekly Construction Update - Nov. 18, 2022

This week’s updates from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) on road construction projects for Barron, Burnett, Polk, Rusk, Sawyer, and Washburn counties. Description: Making concrete surface repairs to the structure, overlaying the bridge deck with concrete, replacing wing walls, placing riprap around the piers and abutments and replacing pavement on either side of the bridge and guardrail.
BARRON COUNTY, WI
Charges: Man swindles dealership for 200K car despite negative bank account

(FOX 9) - A man with a negative balance in his bank account is charged with theft by swindle after conning a Minnetonka dealership out of a nearly $200,000 luxury vehicle. Zachery James Wojcik, 25, of Bloomer, Wisconsin, faces a maximum sentence of 20 years and/or $100,000 as part of the scheme that saw a vehicle delivered, but a check that never cleared.
MINNETONKA, MN
Arrest Of Hayward Woman Leads To Seizure Of Fentanyl; Felony Charges Filed

SAWYER COUNTY -- The execution of an arrest warrant on October 11, 2022, has resulted in criminal charges including possession of fentanyl with intent to deliver for Hayward, WI, woman Arianna Crone, age 25. Additional criminal meth-related charges have subsequently been filed against Crone in Barron County and in Washburn County.
HAYWARD, WI
Ashland City Council president steps down

ASHLAND, WI -- Ashland’s city council president is stepping down. Eric Lindell made the announcement during Tuesday night’s council meeting. He plans to move to Duluth with his family. Lindell thanked the people who supported him in the role over the years. His last day as council president...
ASHLAND, WI

