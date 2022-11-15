Read full article on original website
KuCoin CEO Johnny Lyu confirms exchange ‘fully liquid,’ talks regulation and the future of DeFi – SlateCast #31
Speaking with CryptoSlate’s Akiba on the latest episode of the SlateCast, Johnny Lyu, the CEO of KuCoin, stated that the collapse of FTX was a “huge blow to the entire industry” but that. “Institutions and exchanges are all willing to extend a helping hand for this crisis...
Sam Bankman-Fried's mom once wrote an essay about fixing problems rather than assigning blame when 'something goes terribly wrong'
Barbara Fried is a law professor at Stanford University and wrote an article for the Boston Review in 2013 titled "Beyond Blame."
CertiK investigates KYC actors hired to scam the web3 community
Blockchain and decentralized finance (DeFi) focused security platform Certik’s investigation led to the discovery of the professional “KYC actors” who bypass KYC processes to scam crypto communities, according to a Nov. 17 Certik blog post. A KYC actor is defined as an individual who rogue developers hire...
Binance-linked non-custodial wallet tokens see massive growth over the past week
The native token of non-custodial wallet provider SafePal (SFP) spiked 125.96% over the past week, according to CryptoSlate data. At the time of writing, the token was trading at $0.743 — up 16.97% over the past 24 hours. The token’s market cap more than doubled from around $35.6 million...
CryptoSlate Wrapped Daily: Oldest Bitcoin holders start selling; FTX court filing reveals SBF’s $1B loans from Alameda
The biggest news in the cryptoverse for Nov. 17 includes the high selling tendency of Bitcoin holders older than 10 years, SBF’s $1.6 billion personal loan from Alameda Research, and Bitcoin and Ethereum’s emergence as the second and third most shorted crypto asset. CryptoSlate Top Stories. The collapse...
What’s going on with Silvergate, the bank that props up the U.S. crypto market?
Earlier this week, cryptocurrency bank Silvergate announced that its exposure to FTX was limited to its deposits. The U.S. bank, which services the majority of the crypto industry in the country, said that it had no loans or investments in FTX. The bank’s statements managed to soothe the market, with...
FTX attacker continues swapping tokens; exchanges $7.95M BNB for BUSD, ETH
The attackers who drained $600 million from the now-bankrupt exchange FTX, swapped nearly 30,000 BNB tokens for Ethereum (ETH) and Binance USD (BUSD) on Nov. 17. in three transactions, data from Bscscan shows. In the first transaction, the attacker exchanged 10,000 BNB tokens, worth $2.67 million at the time, for...
Research: 78% of all staked ETH is across 4 centralized providers; 74% of all blocks are OFAC compliant
Lido – 4.5 Million ETH staked. At press time, almost 75% of all blocks produced by ETH are considered Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) compliant, with this number only increasing each week. Contrastingly, a total of around 15% of all blocks produced by ETH are still non-OFAC compliant, while the remaining 11% are ‘non-MEV-Boost’ blocks.
Sensorium Teams Up With Polygon Studios To Accelerate The Development And Adoption Of Web3 Projects
Disclaimer: This is a sponsored press release. Readers should conduct their own research prior to taking any actions related to the content mentioned in this article. Learn more ›. Zug, Switzerland, 17th November, 2022, Chainwire — Sensorium, the company behind the industry-leading Sensorium Galaxy metaverse, is pleased to announce that...
