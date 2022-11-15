ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

cryptoslate.com

CertiK investigates KYC actors hired to scam the web3 community

Blockchain and decentralized finance (DeFi) focused security platform Certik’s investigation led to the discovery of the professional “KYC actors” who bypass KYC processes to scam crypto communities, according to a Nov. 17 Certik blog post. A KYC actor is defined as an individual who rogue developers hire...
Binance-linked non-custodial wallet tokens see massive growth over the past week

The native token of non-custodial wallet provider SafePal (SFP) spiked 125.96% over the past week, according to CryptoSlate data. At the time of writing, the token was trading at $0.743 — up 16.97% over the past 24 hours. The token’s market cap more than doubled from around $35.6 million...
FTX attacker continues swapping tokens; exchanges $7.95M BNB for BUSD, ETH

The attackers who drained $600 million from the now-bankrupt exchange FTX, swapped nearly 30,000 BNB tokens for Ethereum (ETH) and Binance USD (BUSD) on Nov. 17. in three transactions, data from Bscscan shows. In the first transaction, the attacker exchanged 10,000 BNB tokens, worth $2.67 million at the time, for...

