WJCL
Explosive device found on Hilton Head Island Nature Preserve
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. — After a rainy weekend on Hilton head island, staff at the Sea Pines resort found an object with a shape similar to a piece of military hardware. The resort staff contacted their property security, who called the Beaufort County Sheriff's Office. After review, the sheriff's office brought out Marine Corps Air Station team from Beaufort.
WJCL
List: Black Friday deals, store hours across the Savannah, Hilton Head Island area
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above file video: Downtown Savannah sees holiday shopping boom. As Thanksgiving comes to an end, many across our area are preparing for Christmas. And there's no better way to start Christmas early than Black Friday shopping. Many families plan to go across Savannah and the Lowcountry...
cntraveler.com
On Location: Savannah's Finest Dining Is on Display in ‘The Menu’
They are the lucky few: 12 guests who’ve managed to secure a coveted seat— $1,250 a head—at Hawthorne, a gastronomically ground-breaking restaurant on a private island at the center of The Menu. It is there, however, that their luck will run out. Hawthorne is helmed by Chef...
eastcoasttraveller.com
Best Jazz Clubs and Bars in Savannah Georgia
Jazz'd Tapas Bar is an industrial-chic cocktail bar with live music most nights. This bar has a diverse menu and offers unique, creative cocktails and tapas. The industrial-chic design of the bar is the perfect complement to the food and music. Jazz is one of the top tapas bars in...
opencampusmedia.org
Easing the teacher shortage in South Carolina’s Lowcountry
Welcome to Mile Markers, a bimonthly newsletter about rural higher education. I’m Nick Fouriezos, an Open Campus national reporter who grew up at the crossroads of suburban Atlanta and the foothills of Appalachia. Sign up for the newsletter. A bimonthly newsletter about the role of colleges in rural America....
WJCL
Holiday parades in Savannah, Coastal Georgia, and the Lowcountry
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above file video: Rincon Lions Club sees impressive turnout for its 41st annual Christmas parade. We've created a list of all the holiday parades in the area. Did we miss any? Email us at news@wjcl.com. Holiday Parades. Savannah. Nov. 26: Boat Parade of Lights; Savannah’s Waterfront;...
How you can see the US Navy Blue Angels in Beaufort
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort will host thousands at the upcoming MCAS Beaufort Airshow. Numerous performers and static displays are scheduled for the event, including the U.S. Navy Blue Angels. There is no cost to the general public to attend the show, however, tickets are on sale now for paid seating […]
WLOS.com
SC has 2 of the most expensive cities to rent in US, relative to income: Survey
SOUTH CAROLINA (WPDE) — Two cities in South Carolina show that residents in the area pay more than 30% of their income in rent. A team of analysts at MyEListing.com conducted a report and found that 2 metros in South Carolina rank within the top 50 most expensive places to pay rent:
americanmilitarynews.com
Marines safely detonate a military explosive device found on Hilton Head nature preserve
A military explosive device found in the Sea Pines Resort on Hilton Head Island was destroyed by a U.S. Marine Corps team, according to officials from Sea Pines and the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office. The device was found around 10 a.m. Monday in the Sea Pines Forest Preserve, a...
southmag.com
Jack Daniel’s, Plant Riverside District to Celebrate the Holidays with Lighting of Barrel Tree, Friday, Nov. 25 at 5:45 p.m.
Jack Daniel’s and Plant Riverside District are bringing the Lynchburg holiday spirit to Savannah, Ga. for the very first time with the lighting of a special Barrel Tree in Montgomery Park, located on Savannah’s historic riverfront at 400 W. River St., on Friday, November 25 at 5:45 p.m.
vanishinggeorgia.com
Tomochichi Monument, 1899, Savannah
Tomochichi (c.1644-1739) was the mico, or chief, of the Yamacraw Indians at the time of the colonization of Georgia by James Oglethorpe in 1733. His cooperation with the British made the creation of modern Georgia possible. In 1735, he accompanied Oglethorpe to England to report on the progress of the colony and was received as an ally and representative of all native people of the colony.
WJCL
Hilton Head Island schools placed on lockdown due to nearby gunfire
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. — Above video: Your Thursday headlines. Schools on Hilton Head Island were put on modified lockdown Thursday after gunfire was reported nearby. According to the Beaufort County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a report of shots fired near the Hilton Head Island school complex shortly before noon.
Lowcountry town wants large hole digging to end
PORT ROYAL, S.C. (WSAV) — Over the last six months, there have been major problems at Sands Beach in Port Royal. Officials say large holes are becoming a constant issue and they want it to come to an end. The main reason folks are packing the beach to dig is because they want to find […]
yourislandnews.com
Veteran of the Week – Oscar Baldwin
Beaufort’s Oscar Baldwin, 65, attended Robert Smalls School and Beaufort High School before moving to Louisville, Ky., and joining the United States Army in 1975. After basic training at Fort Jackson and Advanced Infantry Training at Fort Polk, he was stationed in Korea along the DMZ for two years where he patrolled the border as a mortar gunner. While there he earned a Black Belt in Jujitsu.
LIST: Local Thanksgiving meal giveaways
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Local groups are gearing up for Thanksgiving with food giveaways for neighbors in need. Organizations are opting for either food drives or in-person events to serve mouthwatering, hot meals. St. James the Less Catholic Church in Savannah On November 17, St. James the Less Catholic Church in Savannah will be holding […]
counton2.com
Freeze watch issued for parts of Lowcountry
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The National Weather Service on Wednesday issued a freeze watch for several Lowcountry counties as temperatures are expected to drop overnight. The watch extends from late Thursday night to Friday morning. A freeze watch is issued when temperatures could drop below 32 degrees, meaning outdoor...
blufftontoday.com
Banker's trial sheds light on Murdaugh killings and alleged small-town conspiracy
The ties between Russell Laffitte and Alex Murdaugh are extensive. Laffitte's trial is shedding light on more than just alleged financial crimes. Laffitte and Murdaugh are accused of stealing money from clients over a period of years. Week two of the federal trial for former Hampton banker Russell Laffitte began...
Construction workers hailed for saving woman’s life after Pooler crash
POOLER, Ga. (WSAV) — A serious crash on Highway 80 at Continental Boulevard sent a woman to the hospital after an 18-wheeler rolled over on her car shortly after noon on Friday. An 18-wheeler hauling rollover paper, rolled over on top of a convertible. The woman driving the convertible was trapped underneath. According to the […]
Crash with semi on Hwy 80 traps woman in car
POOLER, Ga (WSAV) — A serious accident on Highway 80 at Continental Blvd. sent a woman to the hospital after an 18-wheeler rolled over on her car shortly after noon on Friday. According to the fire chief, a roofing company and a nearby construction worker rushed to the scene of the accident to help lift […]
19-year-old Colombian immigrant shot to death on Hilton Head Island, sheriff’s office says
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) — A 19-year-old Colombian immigrant was found shot to death early Tuesday morning on Hilton Head Island, according to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies found Breiner Gonzalez’s body at about 1:30 a.m. in the parking lot of the Northridge Plaza shopping center after a business owner called 911, the […]
