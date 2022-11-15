ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Okatie, SC

WJCL

Explosive device found on Hilton Head Island Nature Preserve

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. — After a rainy weekend on Hilton head island, staff at the Sea Pines resort found an object with a shape similar to a piece of military hardware. The resort staff contacted their property security, who called the Beaufort County Sheriff's Office. After review, the sheriff's office brought out Marine Corps Air Station team from Beaufort.
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC
eastcoasttraveller.com

Best Jazz Clubs and Bars in Savannah Georgia

Jazz'd Tapas Bar is an industrial-chic cocktail bar with live music most nights. This bar has a diverse menu and offers unique, creative cocktails and tapas. The industrial-chic design of the bar is the perfect complement to the food and music. Jazz is one of the top tapas bars in...
SAVANNAH, GA
opencampusmedia.org

Easing the teacher shortage in South Carolina’s Lowcountry

Welcome to Mile Markers, a bimonthly newsletter about rural higher education. I’m Nick Fouriezos, an Open Campus national reporter who grew up at the crossroads of suburban Atlanta and the foothills of Appalachia. Sign up for the newsletter. A bimonthly newsletter about the role of colleges in rural America....
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC
WJCL

Holiday parades in Savannah, Coastal Georgia, and the Lowcountry

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above file video: Rincon Lions Club sees impressive turnout for its 41st annual Christmas parade. We've created a list of all the holiday parades in the area. Did we miss any? Email us at news@wjcl.com. Holiday Parades. Savannah. Nov. 26: Boat Parade of Lights; Savannah’s Waterfront;...
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

How you can see the US Navy Blue Angels in Beaufort

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort will host thousands at the upcoming MCAS Beaufort Airshow. Numerous performers and static displays are scheduled for the event, including the U.S. Navy Blue Angels. There is no cost to the general public to attend the show, however, tickets are on sale now for paid seating […]
BEAUFORT, SC
vanishinggeorgia.com

Tomochichi Monument, 1899, Savannah

Tomochichi (c.1644-1739) was the mico, or chief, of the Yamacraw Indians at the time of the colonization of Georgia by James Oglethorpe in 1733. His cooperation with the British made the creation of modern Georgia possible. In 1735, he accompanied Oglethorpe to England to report on the progress of the colony and was received as an ally and representative of all native people of the colony.
SAVANNAH, GA
WJCL

Hilton Head Island schools placed on lockdown due to nearby gunfire

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. — Above video: Your Thursday headlines. Schools on Hilton Head Island were put on modified lockdown Thursday after gunfire was reported nearby. According to the Beaufort County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a report of shots fired near the Hilton Head Island school complex shortly before noon.
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC
WSAV News 3

Lowcountry town wants large hole digging to end

PORT ROYAL, S.C. (WSAV) — Over the last six months, there have been major problems at Sands Beach in Port Royal. Officials say large holes are becoming a constant issue and they want it to come to an end. The main reason folks are packing the beach to dig is because they want to find […]
PORT ROYAL, SC
yourislandnews.com

Veteran of the Week – Oscar Baldwin

Beaufort’s Oscar Baldwin, 65, attended Robert Smalls School and Beaufort High School before moving to Louisville, Ky., and joining the United States Army in 1975. After basic training at Fort Jackson and Advanced Infantry Training at Fort Polk, he was stationed in Korea along the DMZ for two years where he patrolled the border as a mortar gunner. While there he earned a Black Belt in Jujitsu.
BEAUFORT, SC
WSAV News 3

LIST: Local Thanksgiving meal giveaways

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Local groups are gearing up for Thanksgiving with food giveaways for neighbors in need. Organizations are opting for either food drives or in-person events to serve mouthwatering, hot meals. St. James the Less Catholic Church in Savannah On November 17, St. James the Less Catholic Church in Savannah will be holding […]
SAVANNAH, GA
counton2.com

Freeze watch issued for parts of Lowcountry

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The National Weather Service on Wednesday issued a freeze watch for several Lowcountry counties as temperatures are expected to drop overnight. The watch extends from late Thursday night to Friday morning. A freeze watch is issued when temperatures could drop below 32 degrees, meaning outdoor...
SUMMERVILLE, SC
WSAV News 3

Crash with semi on Hwy 80 traps woman in car

POOLER, Ga (WSAV) — A serious accident on Highway 80 at Continental Blvd. sent a woman to the hospital after an 18-wheeler rolled over on her car shortly after noon on Friday. According to the fire chief, a roofing company and a nearby construction worker rushed to the scene of the accident to help lift […]
POOLER, GA
WBTW News13

19-year-old Colombian immigrant shot to death on Hilton Head Island, sheriff’s office says

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) — A 19-year-old Colombian immigrant was found shot to death early Tuesday morning on Hilton Head Island, according to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies found Breiner Gonzalez’s body at about 1:30 a.m. in the parking lot of the Northridge Plaza shopping center after a business owner called 911, the […]
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC

