Dennis Lynch is vice chairman of the Narragansett Pier Residents Association. The front-page article in The Journal on Nov. 14 (“Judge strikes down Narragansett’s ‘three-student’ rental ordinance”) addresses a very important issue for the town of Narragansett. Yet, while the article indicates that the path forward for the town “remains unclear,” I would like to suggest that, despite a judge’s ruling which cited a procedural error, there is only one path forward for the town: re-institute the three-student rental limit because Narragansett’s quality of residential life will not survive without it.

NARRAGANSETT, RI ・ 2 DAYS AGO