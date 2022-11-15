ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Center, IA

KELOLAND TV

Dawley Farm Village continues to grow

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — If you haven’t been to the east side of Sioux Falls in a while, you may have an image of Dawley Farm that appears something like this: A movie theater, a Buffalo Wild Wings, a strip mall with a Target, a Burlington, a Cherry Berry and maybe a few other things, plus a little building with a Subway in it.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Another way to possibly reach I-29 in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — If it wasn’t for developers the planned interchange at 85th Street and Interstate 29 would not happen. The city of Sioux Falls and the South Dakota Department of Transportation were looking at a possible overpass for 85th Street at I-29 several years ago, said Shannon Ausen, an engineer with the city of Sioux Falls.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
104.5 KDAT

A New Farmland Record Set After $2.19 Million Sale In Iowa

Just when we thought farmland prices couldn’t get any higher… they do. A month ago, we saw 55 acres of farmland smash land record prices by going for $26,250 an acre totaling at $1.4 million. The bidding started at $17,000 an acre and rose to $25,000 per acre as three bidders battled it out. The winning bid eventually went to a local farmer.
IOWA STATE
KLEM

KLEM News for Friday, November 18

Northwest Iowa Credit Union members will vote Saturday on merging with CENT, a credit union based in Mason City. Matt Chizek is President and CEO of CENT, and he’s also helping NW Iowa Credit Union after their President retired. Chizek says the vote is taking place all day Saturday.
LE MARS, IA
Sioux City Journal

6 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $765,000

Presenting this luxurious ranch style new construction home on a walk out lot. This Hawthorne floor plan is located on a 0.39 acre lot in Whispering Creek. It features six bedrooms, three bathrooms, and a three stall garage, with 3,379 finished square feet. The open and bright main level features three bedrooms and two bathrooms including the primary suite that features a walk-in tile shower, soaker tub, and a massive walk-in closet. The designer kitchen features custom Bullseye Cabinetry, and GE Profile appliances. The living room has large picture windows, a gas fireplace, and a tray ceiling. Off of the dining area are sliders leading to a covered deck with an outdoor fireplace!! The basement adds three additional bedrooms, full bathroom, large living room with wet bar and additional unfinished\storage space. Sliding glass doors lead to a concrete patio and the backyard. This home also qualifies for tax abatement. Agent has ownership in home. Pictures are samples of the same floor plan. Completion anticipated 2\1\2023..
SIOUX CITY, IA
nwestiowa.com

Sioux County election results canvassed

Sioux County’s Nov. 8 election 2022 results show continued support to Republican candidates for office, mostly lining up with voter tendencies statewide. The Sioux County election results were canvassed by the Sioux County Board of Supervisors at its Nov. 15 meeting. With 23,320 registered voters in Sioux County, there...
SIOUX COUNTY, IA
nwestiowa.com

A bridge between Siouxland and Tanzania

REGIONAL—The first time Hartley native Dr. Steven Meyer stepped foot in the east African country of Tanzania, he knew he would be coming back. “The minute I stepped off the airplane, I knew that was my calling in life — to try to make an impact in that country,” the 64-year-old Meyer said.
SIOUX CITY, IA
K92.3

Massive Iowa Christmas Light Display Celebrating Its 26th Year [VIDEO]

A longtime Iowa holiday light display doesn't just delight people during the holidays. It benefits area adults, and even children, throughout the entire year. Rob Scheitler has always loved Christmas. He hung some outdoor lights while growing up on a farm as a kid. Little did he know what his love of the season would result in.
IOWA STATE
KELOLAND TV

SDSU cheerleader Brianna DeMarais is on the mend

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — In early October, we introduced you to SDSU cheerleader Brianna DeMarais, who was days removed from having a portion of her right leg amputated due to blood clots and poor circulation. Today, the 19-year-old is on the mend and finding support from across the country.
SIOUX FALLS, SD

