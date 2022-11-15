Presenting this luxurious ranch style new construction home on a walk out lot. This Hawthorne floor plan is located on a 0.39 acre lot in Whispering Creek. It features six bedrooms, three bathrooms, and a three stall garage, with 3,379 finished square feet. The open and bright main level features three bedrooms and two bathrooms including the primary suite that features a walk-in tile shower, soaker tub, and a massive walk-in closet. The designer kitchen features custom Bullseye Cabinetry, and GE Profile appliances. The living room has large picture windows, a gas fireplace, and a tray ceiling. Off of the dining area are sliders leading to a covered deck with an outdoor fireplace!! The basement adds three additional bedrooms, full bathroom, large living room with wet bar and additional unfinished\storage space. Sliding glass doors lead to a concrete patio and the backyard. This home also qualifies for tax abatement. Agent has ownership in home. Pictures are samples of the same floor plan. Completion anticipated 2\1\2023..

SIOUX CITY, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO