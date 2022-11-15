Read full article on original website
dakotanewsnow.com
Sioux Falls business fights fraudulent charges after point of sale system supplier hack
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -When Brosia Bowl opened in the Jones 421 building on Phillips avenue, they had a loyal group of customers from the food truck that launched their business. “So we are 100% plant-based. We sell grain bowls, salads, and wraps,” said Green. Early this...
KELOLAND TV
Dawley Farm Village continues to grow
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — If you haven’t been to the east side of Sioux Falls in a while, you may have an image of Dawley Farm that appears something like this: A movie theater, a Buffalo Wild Wings, a strip mall with a Target, a Burlington, a Cherry Berry and maybe a few other things, plus a little building with a Subway in it.
KCAU 9 is back on air, thank you for your patience
It will be off-air until further notice but hopefully return in time for Thursday's 5 p.m. newscast.
How gas prices have changed in Sioux City in the last week
Stacker compiled statistics on gas prices in Sioux City using data from AAA.
KELOLAND TV
Another way to possibly reach I-29 in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — If it wasn’t for developers the planned interchange at 85th Street and Interstate 29 would not happen. The city of Sioux Falls and the South Dakota Department of Transportation were looking at a possible overpass for 85th Street at I-29 several years ago, said Shannon Ausen, an engineer with the city of Sioux Falls.
A New Farmland Record Set After $2.19 Million Sale In Iowa
Just when we thought farmland prices couldn’t get any higher… they do. A month ago, we saw 55 acres of farmland smash land record prices by going for $26,250 an acre totaling at $1.4 million. The bidding started at $17,000 an acre and rose to $25,000 per acre as three bidders battled it out. The winning bid eventually went to a local farmer.
pureoldiesspencer.com
Spencer Mayor Addresses Progress on Smell Coming From Processing Facility
Spencer, IA (KICD)– A number of concerns have been voiced to Spencer officials in recent months over an odor coming from a business in the Industrial Park on the west side of town. Mayor Steve Bomgaars tells KICD’s Ryan Long the smell in question has been confirmed to be...
KLEM
KLEM News for Friday, November 18
Northwest Iowa Credit Union members will vote Saturday on merging with CENT, a credit union based in Mason City. Matt Chizek is President and CEO of CENT, and he’s also helping NW Iowa Credit Union after their President retired. Chizek says the vote is taking place all day Saturday.
kiwaradio.com
Pastor’s Pie Auction For Conquering Cancer 4 O’Brien County Begins Monday On KIWARadio.com
O’Brien County, Iowa — Conquering Cancer 4 O’Brien County has teamed up with the Sheldon Ministerial Association and KIWA Radio to conduct a Pastor’s Pie Auction to raise funds to be used in the fight against cancer here in O’Brien County. Conquering Cancer 4 O’Brien...
South Dakotans Should Hang up Their Snow Shovel at This Age
As South Dakotans, there are certain things we've come to expect. For example, you can plan on being excessively hot and uncomfortable during the sweltering summer months of June through August, and unbearably cold during the bone-chilling winter months of December through February in this state. As a South Dakotan,...
Help collectors help you, Sioux City asks residents to bag their waste
The city is reminding residents to bag all solid waste and recycling materials after reports of stray items getting stuck.
Sioux City Journal
MINI: This multiple homicide in Idaho is more proof that guns are not the problem
THE MINI: This multiple homicide in Idaho is more proof that guns are not the problem. Hate is the Problem! Allowing the dark side to enter your life and control your thoughts. The only way to defeat the darkness is to shine the Light of Jesus upon it. --Mark Solheim, Sioux City.
kiwaradio.com
Health Advisory Issued After ‘Forever’ Chemicals Are Found In Sioux City Water Plant
Sioux City, Iowa — The city of Sioux City is issuing a health advisory due to dangerous chemicals called PFAs detected in one of the city’s drinking water plants. It’s one of many communities across Iowa that has to come up with a plan to address the so-called “forever chemicals.”
Sioux City Journal
6 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $765,000
Presenting this luxurious ranch style new construction home on a walk out lot. This Hawthorne floor plan is located on a 0.39 acre lot in Whispering Creek. It features six bedrooms, three bathrooms, and a three stall garage, with 3,379 finished square feet. The open and bright main level features three bedrooms and two bathrooms including the primary suite that features a walk-in tile shower, soaker tub, and a massive walk-in closet. The designer kitchen features custom Bullseye Cabinetry, and GE Profile appliances. The living room has large picture windows, a gas fireplace, and a tray ceiling. Off of the dining area are sliders leading to a covered deck with an outdoor fireplace!! The basement adds three additional bedrooms, full bathroom, large living room with wet bar and additional unfinished\storage space. Sliding glass doors lead to a concrete patio and the backyard. This home also qualifies for tax abatement. Agent has ownership in home. Pictures are samples of the same floor plan. Completion anticipated 2\1\2023..
nwestiowa.com
Sioux County election results canvassed
Sioux County’s Nov. 8 election 2022 results show continued support to Republican candidates for office, mostly lining up with voter tendencies statewide. The Sioux County election results were canvassed by the Sioux County Board of Supervisors at its Nov. 15 meeting. With 23,320 registered voters in Sioux County, there...
nwestiowa.com
A bridge between Siouxland and Tanzania
REGIONAL—The first time Hartley native Dr. Steven Meyer stepped foot in the east African country of Tanzania, he knew he would be coming back. “The minute I stepped off the airplane, I knew that was my calling in life — to try to make an impact in that country,” the 64-year-old Meyer said.
Massive Iowa Christmas Light Display Celebrating Its 26th Year [VIDEO]
A longtime Iowa holiday light display doesn't just delight people during the holidays. It benefits area adults, and even children, throughout the entire year. Rob Scheitler has always loved Christmas. He hung some outdoor lights while growing up on a farm as a kid. Little did he know what his love of the season would result in.
kiwaradio.com
Middle School Science Fair Winners Selected; Will Head to The State Science Fair In March
Sheldon, Iowa — Judges chose the top three projects at the Sheldon Middle School Science Fair on November 15th. The top three science projects are completely different from one another. The projects involved fish, reading, and bowling. KIWA spoke with the students that were chosen in the top three.
KELOLAND TV
SDSU cheerleader Brianna DeMarais is on the mend
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — In early October, we introduced you to SDSU cheerleader Brianna DeMarais, who was days removed from having a portion of her right leg amputated due to blood clots and poor circulation. Today, the 19-year-old is on the mend and finding support from across the country.
South Sioux City Middle School principal on administrative leave
School officials said the principal of South Sioux City Middle School is currently on administrative leave.
