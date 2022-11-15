Read full article on original website
Related
alxnow.com
Southern Towers residents and activists protest rent increases and lingering health issues
At a rally outside Southern Towers (4901 Seminary Road), residents and community activists shared stories of rent increases and poor living conditions, shouting slogans against property owner CIM Group. CIM Group purchased the buildings in 2020. Relations between tenants and owners were already fraught after the pandemic left many residents...
alxnow.com
Alexandria holding lottery for new affordable condos in Potomac Yard
The City of Alexandria will select nine locals via lottery for a chance to buy one of the handful of affordable condos built near the new Potomac Yard Metro station. The units are committed affordable units — part of a trade for extra density from new development — in the Dylan Condominiums development at 701 and 737 Swann Avenue.
Data Center Knowledge
Fairfax County Residents Push Back on Data Center Zoning
Residents in Bren Mar, Fairfax County, Va., last night pushed back a re-zoning effort that could have brought a data center to the Northern Virginia community. In a divergence from the outcome of the Prince William Count Digital Gateway NIMBY protests just a few weeks ago, opposition to the Plaza 500 re-zoning request inspired the property owner to instead request an indefinite deferral of the zoning request. Fairfax County officials accepted.
alxnow.com
Alexandria launching ambitious new zoning reform with a emphasis on affordable housing
Alexandria could be on the verge of some of its biggest steps yet in the fight to make housing affordable in a city where housing prices continue to outpace wages. At a meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 22, the City Council could jump-start a process set to run through next year that could dramatically reshape pieces of the city’s zoning code in an effort to make land use more equitable and inclusive. The “Comprehensive Zoning for Housing and Housing for All Package” involves a full sweep of large swaths of city zoning to look for ways to rewrite them from the ground up with a new emphasis on affordable housing and equity.
New 1.2 million sq. ft. distribution facility to bring 745 new jobs to Caroline County
A $275 million investment in Caroline will bring a 1.2 million square-foot distribution facility and 745 new jobs to the county.
fox5dc.com
Fairfax County residents organize against data center rezoning
Virginia residents organize against data center rezoning. In Fairfax County, a victory for homeowners who suspected a data center was headed to their community. Neighbors in the Bren Mar section of the county, close to the Alexandria city line and Van Dorn Street Metro Station, got their first clue when they spotted a flier about a proposed rezone for an area near their homes.
Augusta Free Press
Dominion Energy Virginia responds to AFP story: ‘Smart’ meters are safe
Dominion Energy Virginia responded to a story about customers having their electricity cut off because they refused the installation of “smart” meters. According to Dominion Energy spokesman Jeremy Slayton, Milton Williams and Aeron Mack of Fauquier County were notified twice before their electricity service was cut off for using “unapproved, unsafe meters.”
Augusta Free Press
Distribution and warehouse company to invest $275 million in Caroline County facility
World Class Distribution Inc. (WCD Inc.) will invest $275 million to establish an operation in Caroline County, Va. The distribution, warehousing and cold storage network company will construct a 1.2 million-square-foot facility at 95 Logistics Park, Ruther Glen, and create 745 new jobs, according to a press release. Virginia successfully...
Black Maryland Realtor Wins Battle Against Squatters Who Moved Into Sold Property
Maryland realtor Melea King is celebrating a big win for her clients. On Nov. 3, a family of squatters were evicted from a vacant home in Clinton, Maryland after three weeks of refusing to leave. King fought to make this happen with the help of media attention and Prince George’s County State Attorney, Aisha Braveboy, who launched a criminal investigation into a “bogus” lease.
WTOP
Prince William Planning Commission advances Comprehensive Plan update
This article was written by WTOP’s news partner InsideNoVa.com and republished with permission. Sign up for InsideNoVa.com’s free email subscription today. Prince William County is putting the finishing touches on its vision for the next 18 years. At its meeting Nov. 9, the Planning Commission recommended approval of...
fox5dc.com
Virginia residents organize against data center rezoning
In northern Virginia, a victory for homeowners who suspected a data center was headed to their community. It took some detective work on their end to figure out what was happening. FOX 5's Lindsay Watts reports from Fairfax County with how this all played out.
spotsylvania.va.us
COUNTY'S NEWEST PARK OPENS IN SPOTSYLVANIA
The county’s newest park officially opens in Spotsylvania. A ribbon cutting was held November 17, 2022, marking the opening of Keswick Park, nestled on 36-acres within the Keswick community development. The park located at 7710 Folkstone Drive near the intersection of Lake Anna Parkway and Brock Road in the...
WTOP
Offices on K Street to be converted into luxury apartments
D.C. leads the nation for developers snapping up older office buildings and converting them to apartments or condos, and another one is in the works. A group of developers, including D.C.-based Bernstein Management Corp., Bethesda-based Urban Atlantic and D.C.-based Placemakr have partnered to redevelop 1735 K St., NW, near the Farragut Square Metro station, and will reposition the 12-story building as luxury apartments. They will be operated under the Placemakr Premier brand, which operates apartments with hotel-like amenities.
Big Changes To North Capitol Street And I-295 Among Possible Projects With New Federal Infrastructure Funds
Below-grade portions of North Capitol Street could be decked over, parts of Interstate 295 that cleaved through neighborhoods east of the Anacostia River could be put underground, and broadband internet could reach further into low-income communities as part of a plan to spend an estimated $3 billion in federal funding from President Biden’s $1 trillion infrastructure bill.
theburn.com
Local juice shop Greenheart announces it’s shutting down
Sad news on the local retail scene as Greenheart, a local fresh juice brand, announces it is closing all its operations, including its four retail stores in Northern Virginia and DC. Greenheart made the announcement this morning via email and social media. “In the last year, we have faced staggering...
Customers out thousands of dollars after Maryland pool contractor suddenly goes out of business, blames 'world events'
SEVERNA PARK, Md. — Maryland pool contractor, Catalina Pools Builders, LLC, closed its door in October leaving dozens of customers scrambling for options. The company blamed ‘world events’ for the closure, an Oct. 27 email said. The notice added the decision was made over "many months". The...
arlnow.com
Some see a restaurant boom in Arlington after D.C. voters end tipped minimum wage
D.C.’s new law that phases out tipped minimum wage could potentially have significant ramifications for Arlington, local restaurateurs say. Voters in the District last week approved Initiative 82, a measure that essentially ends an employer’s reliance on tips from customers to ensure paying minimum wage to workers. Currently,...
NBC Washington
On Dec. 5, Virginia's HOV Rules Will Change on I-66. Here's What to Know
A big warning for drivers in Northern Virginia: Changes are coming to Interstate 66, both inside and outside the Capital Beltway. HOV requirements along the entire length of I-66, from Rosslyn to Gainesville, will go from HOV-2 to HOV-3 starting Dec. 5. All other drivers will have to pay to use the toll lanes.
This Massive Thrift Shop in Maryland is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Spending some time at your local thrift store can be a fun way to spend your day. There's always something there for everyone and for an amazing deal too!
popville.com
Helluva Way to Wake Up Cont. 3X
Thanks to Frank for sending above from Eckington. It had been 6 days since our last stolen wheels report(s). You can see some MPD suggestions on ways to prevent a Helluva Way to Wake Up here. Others victims have recommended Rimgard. You can read a Witness Describing a Wheel Theft here.
Comments / 0