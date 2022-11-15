CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Suspicion: Severance Circle. At 5 a.m. Nov. 12, police were called to MetroHealth Hospital, 10 Severance Circle, where a man was being treated for a stab wound in his arm. When an officer arrived, he found nurses in a room with blood on the floor and sheets. The man, however, was not there. The nurses told police the man had been transported to MetroHealth’s main campus in Cleveland.

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO