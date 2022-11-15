Read full article on original website
Driver of stolen car smashes into Cleveland homes, residents say
Kimberly Lopez says 9 o’clock on a Friday night on Worthington Avenue is almost always peaceful.
Elyria man dies in crash on Interstate 90, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A man died in a Friday afternoon crash on Interstate 90, Elyria police said. Zackery C. Cassidy, 33, died in the crash that happened about 3 p.m. on I-90 westbound at the Black River Bridge overpass, Elyria police said. Officers responded and found a grey 2007 Ford...
cleveland19.com
Cleveland firefighter killed in hit-and-run, officials say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland firefighter was killed Saturday night after being struck by a car, officials confirmed to 19 News. The incident occurred on I 90 East near Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard Drive at approximately 8:15 p.m. on Nov. 19, officials said. The firefighter was responding to...
Dissatisfied customer boxes delivery truck in her driveway: Moreland Hills Police Blotter
A delivery driver with a Penske box truck reported that he’d dropped off items at a customer’s house at 12:22 p.m. Nov. 10, and now the resident was refusing to let him leave, boxing him in with her Honda Odyssey. At this point, the original call of a...
Officers find loaded handgun in drunk man’s car after crash: Fairview Park Police Blotter
On Nov. 7 at 2:43 p.m. a Marshall’s employee reported having a shoplifter at the store. When officers arrived, they recognized the man from previous shoplifting incidents. The 63-year-old Cleveland man admitted to the theft and was arrested. Weapons, West 220th Street. On Nov. 9 at 6 p.m. an...
Facebook hacker threatens woman; two loose dogs knock woman to the ground: Brook Park police blotter
BROOK PARK, Ohio – Telecommunications harassment, aggravated menacing, extortion: Sheldon Road. Someone hacked into a Sheldon woman’s Facebook account, tried to extort money from her and threatened to kill her and her son. The woman reported the crime at about 9:30 a.m. Nov. 7. The hacker changed the...
Snow squalls, icy streets wreak havoc on morning rush hour: Pepper Pike Police Blotter
Car crashes, excessive speed for conditions, assured clear distance: numerous locations. A limited but sudden snowstorm contributed to at least seven car accidents recorded within three hours in Pepper Pike during morning rush hour Nov. 17 and sending two people to the hospital. Beginning around 6:15 a.m., police responded to...
Truck belonging to man who drove to hospital with stab wound found to contain 11 bags of raw marijuana: Cleveland Heights police blotter
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Suspicion: Severance Circle. At 5 a.m. Nov. 12, police were called to MetroHealth Hospital, 10 Severance Circle, where a man was being treated for a stab wound in his arm. When an officer arrived, he found nurses in a room with blood on the floor and sheets. The man, however, was not there. The nurses told police the man had been transported to MetroHealth’s main campus in Cleveland.
Teens are suspects in park restroom vandalism: Rocky River Police Blotter
At 8:25 p.m. Nov. 8, a city service department employee reported damage to restrooms at Tri-City Park, specifically that soap dispensers had been torn from the wall and mirrors broken, leaving glass on the floor. Possible suspects were four high school-aged kids -- two boys and two girls -- who...
Cleveland woman sues University Circle Police for breaking her arm during confrontation at Lake View Cemetery
CLEVELAND, Ohio — A Cleveland woman on Thursday accused University Circle police of breaking her arm while officers tried to force her from Lake View Cemetery shortly after the cemetery closed. Latoya Wilson, who suffers from bipolar disorder, did not resist police officers before they grabbed her by the...
cleveland19.com
Trespassing suspect peers into Shaker Heights homes, tries to open doors, police say
SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - A man caught trespassing through yards and trying to get into homes is on the loose, Shaker Heights Police confirmed, and officers need help identifying the suspect. These incidents have been happening in the Boulevard neighborhood, according to police. Police said surveillance cameras caught him...
cleveland19.com
$1M bond for driver Cleveland police say ‘intentionally’ ran over man
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 49-year-old man accused of hitting and killing a man by running him over with his pick-up truck earlier this month, is being held on a $1 million dollar bond at the Cuyahoga County Jail. Marlon Hale was taken into custody by Middleburg Heights police on...
cleveland19.com
Elyria robbery suspect points gun at Convenient store employee, police say
ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - The accused robber who pointed a gun at a Convenient store employee is on the loose, Elyria Police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying the suspect. The robbery happened at 905 E. River St. at 1:33 p.m. on Nov. 13, said police. When officers arrived, they...
clevelandurbannews.com
Black leaders say 'nothing' as St Vincent Charity Hospital in downtown Cleveland closes its inpatient and emergency room services....By Clevelandurbannews.com and Kathywraycolemanonlinenewsblog.com, Ohio's Black digital news leader
St read Black digital newspaper and blog in Ohio and in the Midwest Tel: (216) 659-0473. Email: editor@clevelandurbannews.com. CLEVELAND, Ohio-St Vincent Charity Hospital, a hospital located in the city's Central Neighborhood near downtown Cleveland that serves poor people and Black people disproportionately, closed its inpatient and emergency room services on Nov 15, upsetting some Black residents of Cleveland who say Black leaders said little to nothing about the closing.
Man arrested after violating protection order in bar: Berea Police Blotter
Violation of temporary protection order: Front Street. A Brook Park man, 48, was arrested at about 9 p.m. Nov. 9 in his home after he violated a temporary protection order at The Hydrant Pub & Grub, 786 Front St. A bartender at The Hydrant approached a police cruiser parked near...
Shooting at Euclid Amazon facility: I-Team
“We just had a gun fired in the building,” an employee told dispatchers.
Man killed in I-90 W crash identified
Interstate 90 west between State Route 254 and State Route 57 reopened after nearly two hours due to an "incident," according to the Ohio Department of Transportation.
Trains stop for disabled car on tracks: Olmsted Falls Police Blotter
Traffic stoppages at railroad crossings usually occur when trains are stopped across the tracks. This time, it was a car that had stalled on the Norfolk Southern Railway tracks at 7:13 p.m. Nov. 10. Police contacted the railway about the situation. An eastbound train was heading toward the car. The...
cleveland19.com
27-year-old Cleveland man shot to death outside supermarket, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - According to the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner, a 27-year-old Cleveland man died from a shooting Thursday. Cleveland police arrived at 28 Street Supermarket & Liquor located at 2747 Cedar Ave. around 5:15 p.m. for a shooting. According to police, Dontae Malone exited the supermarket when he...
cleveland19.com
Suspect wanted for shooting at Cleveland Giant Eagle parking lot, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police say detectives are searching for a man involved in a shooting in the Giant Eagle parking lot on Nov. 10. According to police, around 5:30 p.m. at the Giant Eagle located at 3050 West 117th St., the suspect got into a fight with the victim.
