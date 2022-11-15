ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brecksville, OH

Cleveland.com

Elyria man dies in crash on Interstate 90, police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A man died in a Friday afternoon crash on Interstate 90, Elyria police said. Zackery C. Cassidy, 33, died in the crash that happened about 3 p.m. on I-90 westbound at the Black River Bridge overpass, Elyria police said. Officers responded and found a grey 2007 Ford...
ELYRIA, OH
cleveland19.com

Cleveland firefighter killed in hit-and-run, officials say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland firefighter was killed Saturday night after being struck by a car, officials confirmed to 19 News. The incident occurred on I 90 East near Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard Drive at approximately 8:15 p.m. on Nov. 19, officials said. The firefighter was responding to...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Truck belonging to man who drove to hospital with stab wound found to contain 11 bags of raw marijuana: Cleveland Heights police blotter

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Suspicion: Severance Circle. At 5 a.m. Nov. 12, police were called to MetroHealth Hospital, 10 Severance Circle, where a man was being treated for a stab wound in his arm. When an officer arrived, he found nurses in a room with blood on the floor and sheets. The man, however, was not there. The nurses told police the man had been transported to MetroHealth’s main campus in Cleveland.
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, OH
clevelandurbannews.com

Black leaders say 'nothing' as St Vincent Charity Hospital in downtown Cleveland closes its inpatient and emergency room services....By Clevelandurbannews.com and Kathywraycolemanonlinenewsblog.com, Ohio's Black digital news leader

St read Black digital newspaper and blog in Ohio and in the Midwest Tel: (216) 659-0473. Email: editor@clevelandurbannews.com. CLEVELAND, Ohio-St Vincent Charity Hospital, a hospital located in the city's Central Neighborhood near downtown Cleveland that serves poor people and Black people disproportionately, closed its inpatient and emergency room services on Nov 15, upsetting some Black residents of Cleveland who say Black leaders said little to nothing about the closing.
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

27-year-old Cleveland man shot to death outside supermarket, police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - According to the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner, a 27-year-old Cleveland man died from a shooting Thursday. Cleveland police arrived at 28 Street Supermarket & Liquor located at 2747 Cedar Ave. around 5:15 p.m. for a shooting. According to police, Dontae Malone exited the supermarket when he...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland, OH
