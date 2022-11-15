Read full article on original website
New York State Likes THIS Kind Of Stuffing The Best On Thanksgiving
Wait...you mean there's more than one kind of stuffing? WHO KNEW?. The big holiday that we celebrate called Thanksgiving falls on the 4th Thursday of November every year. This year, it will be on November 24. Each year, Google comes out with a report on what exactly people are searching...
The Great New York State Fair… In The Winter? It’s Coming Back in 2023
New York State's Winter Fair is back and better than ever this year. It'll be coming to the State Fairgrounds Expo Center in Syracuse on February 3rd, 4th and 5th. This is the second year the Winter Fair has returned to Central New York, after being canceled in 2021 because of the COVID pandemic. The event draws in visitors from across the state, bringing a taste of the State Fair in the middle of the winter.
Upstate New York Ski Resorts Announce Opening Dates
Ski resorts across New York State are opening sooner than expected. If you wanted to ski this weekend, even today, you are in luck!. Governor Kathy Hochul announced the start of the 2022-23 Alpine and Nordic skiing seasons in New York State. Ski Season Starts In New York State. Hochul...
15 “Don’t Miss” Places on Your Next Upstate New York Road Trip!
Don't blink or you just might miss these amazing and off the beaten path sites along the winding back roads and byways of the beautiful Upstate New York. You just never know what you will find when rounding the corner of one of the many back roads in Upstate New York. This is a list of 15 sites that are worthy of a stop, even if it’s only just for a few minutes, to see "what happened here." New York State is home to so much incredible history. And luckily for us, much of it is still around for us to discover and enjoy. You might just have to search a little bit harder to find it. Hopefully this list can make it a bit easier for you!
Where Does New York Rank In The United States For Most Expensive Thanksgiving Turkey?
Where does New York State rank in the United States for most expensive Thanksgiving turkey?. With the increase of prices on literally everything at the grocery store going into Thanksgiving, for 2022 it may be one of the most expensive Thanksgiving dinners you've ever had. Between supply chain issues and the rising costs of goods, Thanksgiving could look different. Many are looking at cheaper birds other than turkey.
Is This Really The Most Hated Thanksgiving Dish In New York State?
Is this really the most hated Thanksgiving dish in all of New York State?. When planning your Thanksgiving dinner you already know you'll have the turkey as the star of the day. Honestly though, the side dishes are truly the MVPs of any Thanksgiving dinner. Those dishes of course include the sides like stuffing, gravy, cranberry sauce, green bean casserole, pumpkin pie, mashed potatoes, and many more. But, not all side dishes are created equal. Some are the mega stars, while some are just there.....and we hate.
Popular Bar & Restaurant in Floyd Goes Up for Sale
Jonny B's Tavern, a restaurant that's made a huge impact in Floyd with its warm atmosphere, generous portions and delicious from-scratch recipes, has hit the market. The 4,608 square foot bar & restaurant -- which includes an upstairs apartment -- is listed with the asking price of $549,900. The sale is being handled by Jay Groah of Howard Hanna Real Estate services.
“Lets Talk Turkey” at These 11 Upstate New York Turkey Farms
It is about that time that we start to "talk turkey" in Upstate New York. With the advent of Thanksgiving Day, everybody's thoughts typically turn to turkey. Well, almost everybody. It's not completely uncommon for families to try a little something different instead of turkey for Thanksgiving dinner. As for this writer, it was always delicious Italian on Thanksgiving day for dinner. In fact, I was really a lot older before I realized what this whole "turkey thing" was about. Now, I can't wait for a big bird on Turkey Day.
Part of NY Thruway & I-81 Among Several Roads Closed During Major Storm
I-90 - Exit 46 (Rochester – Corning – I-390) to Exit 61 (Ripley – Shortman Road) I-81 - Exit 33 to Canadian border - trucks use right lane only. To find the latest traffic and travel conditions, call 511, visit 511NY.org or download the free 511NY mobile app. Thruway updates and road conditions can be found at Thruway.ny.gov.
Christmas Gifts Await At These 12 Upstate New York Antique Stores
The holiday season is rapidly approaching with Thanksgiving already just around the corner. Get your loved one something old for Christmas this year! That's probably not something you hear every day... If you are stuck trying to find that perfect gift for your friends and family this year, consider going...
Major Storm Dumping Anywhere From 1 to 4 Feet Across New York
Here comes the snow and a lot of it. How much? Anywhere from one to 4 feet!. The first widespread snowfall of the season may have only brought a few inches to Central New York but more is on the way. If you traveling north or west, you may have to change your plans, especially if you're heading anywhere near the lake.
The Latest Laughably Fake NYS Inspection Sticker Comes with an Excuse
New York State Troopers recently nabbed a person trying to pass off a fake inspection sticker on his car. This happens more often than you think in New York, but this is probably the first one with an excuse:. Sorry life sux. Insufficient funds & a baby. Police did not...
C’mon Man! Are Drivers Required by Law to Clear Snow From Cars in New York
Is it illegal to drive without cleaning off all the snow from your vehicle in New York state?. We've all seen it. That car on the road piled high with snow. There's just a little hole in the front windshield to see out of. Sometimes there may even be a second small hole in the back window too.
How In The World Is This New York State’s Favorite Burrito?
Over the years, the burrito has become the symbol of Mexican American Cuisine. Where in New York State can you find the state's favorite burrito? The chose may surprise you. Maybe your idea of burritos is thinking about a big, tasty, monstrous Mission-style creation. You see them fairly common at restaurants on the west coast. Moe's and Chipotle try to create that feeling with their burrito options.
Troopers Help Little Tyke Stranded on Side of CNY Road
License and registration, please. New York State Police stopped to help a driver whose vehicle was stranded on the side of the road. Turns out the little tyke just needed some fuel. Trooper Whitney and Trooper Pulver from SP Hastings, Oswego County noticed a vehicle off the roadway. Turns out...
School Delays in Central New York for November 16
The kids can head back to bed, at least for a few more hours. The first snowfall of the season has some schools in Central New York starting a little later. Little Falls - 2 hour delay, No AM Boces, No AM Pre-K Mohawk Valley Christian Academy - 2 hour...
Most Obese & Overweight States in the U.S. — Where Does NY Rank?
Here in America, we're pretty good at eating. Obesity rates have risen steadily over the last 50 years or so, and we've now reached a point where roughly 7 out of 10 adults are overweight or obese... which is, y'know, not ideal. But not all states are created equal in...
One Upstate NY Mans Burning Dumpster, Is The Same Mans $3000 Fine
Regardless of the situation, it is illegal to burn trash in New York State. This local business owner had to learn the hard way. What may seem like a law clear as day for most people, isn't the case for everyone. One man from Schenectady County recently paid a heavy fine for both illegally dumping and burning his trash.
It’s Tradition! Your Favorite Light Display in CNY is Back for Their 34th Year
You know it's the holiday season when this Christmas staple makes it's return to Central New York. Lights on the Lake is back, celebrating their 34th year in Onondaga Lake Park in Syracuse. This holiday tradition has delighted families for generations, never failing to WOW visitors every single year. Known...
Here’s How To Register to Ring Bells In Upstate New York
Get your loose change ready because the Salvation Army red kettles are back in Upstate New York. While you're out shopping in New Hartford, Rome, the Valley, this time of year we are use to seeing the Salvation Army red kettles in front of store fronts collecting money. Quick Red...
