US News and World Report

Brazil's Incoming Government Unlikely to Provide Military Assistance to Haiti, Officials Say

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazil's incoming government is unlikely to provide military assistance to Haiti despite calls for an international force to confront gangs, two officials said, noting that a prior military intervention did not yield lasting improvements. The United Nations last month discussed sending a strike force to Haiti to...
US News and World Report

Victims Call Italy Church's Abuse Report 'Shamefully' Limited

VATICAN CITY (Reuters) - Italy's Catholic Church on Thursday released its first report on alleged sexual abuse of minors and vulnerable individuals but victims' advocates said the number of cases was likely much higher and denounced its limited scope as shameful. The 41-page report, the first of two, covers only...
US News and World Report

Thousands of Belgian Police Line Streets for Funeral of Murdered Colleague

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Thousands of uniformed police lined the streets of the Belgian city of Borgworm on Friday for the funeral of a murdered 29-year-old policeman, saluting as the cortege passed. Thomas Monjoie was stabbed to death on the evening of Nov. 10 in the north Brussels commune of Schaerbeek....
US News and World Report

U.S. Justice Dept. Names War Crimes Expert as Special Counsel for Trump Probes

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland on Friday named Jack Smith, a war crimes prosecutor, to serve as special counsel to oversee Justice Department investigations related to Donald Trump including the former president's handling of sensitive documents and efforts to overturn the 2020 election. Garland's announcement came three days...
US News and World Report

Polish Villagers Bury Man Killed in Blast Near Ukrainian Border

PRZEWODOW, Poland (Reuters) -One of the men killed by a missile that hit a southeastern Polish village this week was buried on Saturday, the first of two funerals this weekend following a blast that raised fears that the war in Ukraine could spiral into a wider conflict. Poland and other...
US News and World Report

Iran Leader Says 'Enemies' May Target Workers as Protests Rage

DUBAI (Reuters) -Protests raged on at Iranian universities and in some cities on Saturday as Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei warned the country's "enemies" may try to mobilise workers after failing to topple the Islamic government in more than two months of unrest. One of the boldest challenges to Iran's...
US News and World Report

U.S.-Russia Meeting Was Key to Prevent Escalation, Erdogan Tells Putin

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan told Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin the meeting between American and Russian intelligence services was important to prevent "uncontrolled" escalation in the field, the Turkish presidency said on Friday. In a phone call, Erdogan said diplomatic efforts to end the war in Ukraine must...
US News and World Report

Netherlands Protests 'Despicable' Russian Response to MH17 Verdict

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) -The Dutch government said on Friday it had summoned the Russian ambassador in the Netherlands over what it called Moscow's "utterly despicable" response to the verdict in the trial over the 2014 downing of Flight MH17. Russia said on Thursday the Dutch court's decision to convict two former...
US News and World Report

Northern Ireland Police Vehicle Hit in Suspected Bomb Attack

LONDON (AP) — Police in Northern Ireland said Friday that two officers escaped injury when their vehicle was damaged by a homemade bomb. The force said it was treating the attack as attempted murder. The Police Service of Northern Ireland said the blast in Strabane on Thursday night “appears...
US News and World Report

Ukraine Welcomes MH17 Verdict, Wants Those Who Ordered Attack to Face Trial

KYIV (Reuters) -Kyiv welcomed the murder convictions handed out by a Dutch court on Thursday to three men for their role in the 2014 shooting down of a Malaysian airliner over Ukraine, but said those who ordered the attack must face trial. The court in The Hague issued the sentences...
US News and World Report

Ukrainian Experts at Poland Blast Site, Talks Under Way on Kyiv's Role in Probe

KYIV/WARSAW (Reuters) - Kyiv said on Friday Ukrainian experts had started work at the site where a missile killed two people in southeastern Poland, as the countries discuss what role Ukraine may play in an investigation into the incident. Poland and other Western states have said the missile that landed...
US News and World Report

Dutch Court Confirms That MH 17 Was Shot Down by Russian-Made Missile

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 was shot down in 2014 by a Russian-made missile fired from a field in eastern Ukraine, the Dutch court handling the trial of four suspects in the downing of the plane said on Thursday. "The court is of the opinion that MH17 was...
US News and World Report

Two Men Arrested in Connection to Threats Against Jewish Community in New York

(Reuters) - Two men were arrested at New York's Penn Station in connection with threats to the Jewish community, police said on Saturday. New York Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) officers identified the two men late on Friday night after being alerted to warrants for their arrests by the FBI/NYPD Joint Terrorism Task Force, the MTA said in a statement.
US News and World Report

First Ukrainian Passenger Train Rolls Into Newly Freed Kherson

KYIV/KHERSON (Reuters) - Jubilant Ukrainians rolled into Kherson by train on Saturday for the first time in more than eight months as residents of the newly liberated southern city greeted them on the platform with flowers and national flags. "I can't even put my feelings into words," said Hryhorii Vyrtosa,...
US News and World Report

Ukraine Circus Boss Talks His Way Out of Trouble After Being Shot

KHERSON, Ukraine (Reuters) - When veteran Ukrainian circus director Vladyslav Holub realised in early March that Russian forces were approaching the city of Kherson, he and two other performers joined an elderly militia manning a checkpoint on the outskirts. The decision was not a success. The Russian forces attacked, destroying...
US News and World Report

Mexico Authorizes U.S. Seizure of Drug Lord Caro Quintero's Property

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - A Mexican court has authorized the United States to seize drug lord Rafael Caro Quintero's assets in Mexico, the U.S. Justice Department said in a statement on Thursday. The ruling is the first use of a new asset forfeiture law that could strengthen cooperation between the...
US News and World Report

Russia Warms to U.S. Prisoner Swap for Weapons Trader Bout

LONDON (Reuters) - Russia said on Friday it hoped to clinch a prisoner swap with the United States to return convicted Russian weapons trafficker Viktor Bout, known as the "Merchant of Death", in an exchange that would likely include U.S. basketball star Brittney Griner. Amid the deadliest war in Europe...
