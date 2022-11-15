Read full article on original website
iheart.com
Car Into Omaha Saddle Creek Rd. Building
Law enforcement communications indicate a woman was taken to the hospital after a car slammed into a building in south central Omaha during the Friday morning commute. The crash was on the southeast corner of the s-curving Saddle Creek Road at Poppleton Avenue around 7 a.m. Police and city building...
North Platte Telegraph
Omaha homeowner dies after being pinned against garage by vehicle
A 66-year-old Omaha man died Wednesday after being pinned between a vehicle and his home's garage door, Omaha police said. Harold Hannon was pronounced dead at the scene, a police spokesman said Thursday. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed |...
KELOLAND TV
Nebraska woman identified in fatal 2-vehicle crash
BROOKING. S.D. (KELO) — A woman from Lincoln, Nebraska has been identified as the person who died in a two-vehicle crash south of Brooking Wednesday. The Department of Public Safety says a Chevy Equinox was stationary in the driving lane of I-29 when it was rear-ended by a Mack Anthem truck and tanker.
WOWT
Omaha Police arrest 3 in connection to shooting that killed 1, injured 7
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Three people have been arrested in connection to a shooting at a party that killed one and injured seven. According to police, Imhotep Davis, 25; Tyvel Lampkin-Davis, 28; and Kiwan Dampeer, 25 have been arrested in connection to the Nov. 13 shooting. Davis was arrested for...
WOWT
Omaha man injured in hunting accident near Platte River
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska reports its third hunting injury incident for 2022. According to Nebraska Game and Parks, a 22-year-old Omaha man was injured in a hunting accident Saturday around 7:30 a.m. It happened along the Platte River southeast of Yutan. Game and Parks says the man was accidentally...
WOWT
Former Omaha bar owner pleads guilty to obstruction
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A former bar owner changed his plea in court Thursday to guilty. Chad McMahon changed his plea and was fined $400 for one count of misdemeanor obstruction. Omaha Police had been investigating six underage customers who were served alcohol — one of them getting into a...
North Platte Telegraph
19-year-old man killed in Omaha shooting
A 19-year-old man died Wednesday afternoon after being shot near 49th and Miami streets. Around 3:05 p.m., first responders found Sincere Brooks suffering from an apparent gunshot wound at a house near the intersection following a report of gunshots in the area, Omaha Police Department Lt. Neal Bonacci said. Omaha...
WOWT
Omaha man killed after vehicle pins him in garage
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A man working on a vehicle in his garage in south Omaha was killed when the vehicle pinned him against the structure. Emergency personnel responded to incident at about 4:40 p.m. Wednesday near 39th and Y streets. An Omaha Police spokesman told 6 News the death...
KETV.com
Omaha police identify man who died after being pinned between vehicle, garage door
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police have identified the man who died after being pinned between a vehicle and garage door on Wednesday. Harold Hannon, 66, died in the incident, which occurred near South 40th and Y streets around 4:50 p.m. Authorities have not said how Hannon became pinned. Previous...
KETV.com
Family grieving loss of Omaha man electrocuted on the job
OMAHA, Neb. — A family is grieving the loss of 31-year-old Raymond Sexton Jr. after he was electrocuted on the job. According to a police report, witnesses told police Sexton accidentally touched a power line on Nov. 1. He was on the job for the company Autographix — they...
iheart.com
Hickman, Nebraska man injured in hunting incident
(Buffalo County, NE) -- A Hickman man is injured in a hunting incident Friday morning along the Platte River in Buffalo County. The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission says the man was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital in Kearney for injuries to his arm that were not life threatening. Game and Parks says an initial review of the scene showed he was unintentionally shot at close range by another member of his hunting party.
KETV.com
Omaha police identify man killed in Wednesday afternoon shooting
OMAHA, Neb. — A 19-year-old man was killed in a shooting on Wednesday afternoon in Omaha, according to police. The shooting occurred around 3:05 p.m. near N. 49th and Miami streets, law enforcement said. In a news release Thursday morning, police identified the victim as Sincere Brooks, 19. Neighbors...
klkntv.com
Mother-son duo arrested in ongoing narcotics investigation, Lincoln Police say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A mother and her teenage son were arrested on Thursday in connection with an ongoing narcotics investigation, Lincoln Police say. Around 2:30 p.m., officers with the Lincoln Lancaster County Narcotics Task Force and the Lincoln Police Department SWAT Team delivered a search warrant to a home near 30th and U Streets.
WOWT
48-year-old Nebraska inmate sentenced for murder dies in prison
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - A Nebraska inmate sentenced to life in prison has died. According to the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services, 48-year-old Antoine Young died Friday at the Reception and Treatment Center. Young started his sentence on Feb. 3, 2009, and was serving life for first-degree murder and use...
doniphanherald.com
Drunken driver sentenced to prison for death of Lincoln man on I-80 in Omaha
OMAHA — Timothy Flaherty, 76, had taken a retirement job driving blood samples from hospitals and doctor’s offices to Physicians Laboratory Services in Omaha — all so he could continue to provide for his family. Retired after three decades of working at Smithfield Foods meatpacking plant in...
1011now.com
Convicted murderer dies in Lincoln prison
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A Lincoln inmate serving life in prison for murder has died. Corrections officials say 48-year-old Antoine Young died Friday at the Reception & Treatment Center. He’s been in prison since 2009, serving a life sentence for first degree murder and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony out of Douglas County. Officials don’t know his exact cause of death yet, but they say he had a medical condition he was being treated for.
News Channel Nebraska
Omaha man sentenced to five years in prison
OMAHA, Neb. -- A man from Omaha was sentenced to five years in prison on a meth-related charge. Acting U.S Attorney Steven A. Russell said 33-year-old Samuel Tague, of Omaha, was sentenced in federal court in Omaha on Friday for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. Tague will serve 60 months in prison and then a five-year term of supervised release after. There is no parole in the federal system.
News Channel Nebraska
OPD investigates afternoon shooting that left one dead
OMAHA, Neb. -- Authorities in the metro area are investigating a shooting that resulted in a homicide Wednesday afternoon. The Omaha Police Homicide Unit is investigating a homicide that happened in the area of 2700 N 48th St. Omaha Police Department said officers responded to a shooting that happened just...
iheart.com
Teen Dies In SW Omaha Interstate Crash
Omaha Police say an unrestrained teen driver dies in a one vehicle crash late Tuesday night on the I-L-Q on ramp to eastbound I-80. Accident investigators say 16-year old Mauricio Solorio--Ramirez of Bellevue was declared deceased at the scene by Omaha Fire Department paramedics. The investigation revealed that a car...
