Read full article on original website
Related
MySanAntonio
Galmed Pharmaceuticals: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) _ Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (GLMD) on Wednesday reported a loss of $5.4 million in its third quarter. On a per-share basis, the Tel Aviv, Israel-based company said it had a loss of 21 cents.
MySanAntonio
Griffon: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot
NEW YORK (AP) _ Griffon Corp. (GFF) on Thursday reported a fiscal fourth-quarter loss of $416.8 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier. On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had a loss of $8. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.09 per share.
MySanAntonio
Carvana holders gird for worst with credit risk, losses mounting
It took Carvana Co. just a few years to grow from a startup to the second-biggest used car seller in the US. Its downfall may be even faster. The company burned through $2 billion of cash over the six months ended March 31 by one measure, and some analysts forecast it will be broke by the end of 2023. Secondhand car prices are dropping at the swiftest clip in decades, slashing Carvana's potential revenue from autos it planned to sell. The company said on Friday it will eliminate about 1,500 jobs, or 8% of its workforce, to cope. And borrowing to keep going is getting harder as interest rates rise and money managers become choosier about who they lend to.
MySanAntonio
An iconic brand pulls its new CEO off the Glass Cliff
Women currently run 46 Fortune 500 companies - a mere 9% of the biggest corporate enterprises in the U.S. by revenue. That also happens to be a record, even if it is a depressing one. When you're talking numbers this small, every single arrival and departure matters. So when news...
MySanAntonio
Carvana to Cut 1,500 Jobs as Online Auto Dealer’s Troubles Mount
(Bloomberg) -- Carvana Co. said it will eliminate about 1,500 jobs, adding to the growing list of layoffs across corporate America as the online vehicle dealer grapples with a slowdown in the used-car market. The cuts amount to about 8% of the company’s workforce, a spokesperson confirmed Friday. Chief...
Sally Beauty Supply is closing 350 stores. I visited a location and saw why the company is struggling.
Sally Beauty Supply announced it will be closing 350 store locations and two distribution centers due to inflation and supply chain challenges.
MySanAntonio
Want 4% on Your Savings? 5 Key Numbers to Know About CDs
This article was first published on NerdWallet.com. Certificates of deposit are in the financial spotlight this year. The best CD rates are higher than 4% annual percentage yield even for one-year terms, which is worlds better than they were years and even months ago. “If there has been any silver...
MySanAntonio
The New Reality: A $700 Monthly Car Payment
This article was first published on NerdWallet.com. When average monthly new-car payments surpassed $700 in May and car prices reached record highs, many potential car buyers decided to sit on the sidelines until the market returned to normal. Six months later, normal looks further away than ever. The Federal Reserve...
Comments / 0