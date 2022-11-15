Read full article on original website
Jay Leno has been walking around the hospital, passing out cookies to children in the burn unit
Jay Leno's doctor gives an update on the comedian's "fairly significant" second and third degree burns, adding that despite his serious injuries, Leno has been walking around the hospital, passing out cookies to children in the burn unit "and cracking jokes."
