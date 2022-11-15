ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hilarie Burton calls Candace Cameron Bure a ‘bigot’ over marriage comments

By Riley Cardoza
 5 days ago

Hilarie Burton called Candace Cameron Bure a “bigot” over her comments about representing “traditional marriages” onscreen.

The “One Tree Hill” alum responded to a Wall Street Journal interview in which Cameron Bure mentioned the Great American Family network does not feature same-sex couples at the forefront of its projects, accusing the former “Full House” star of “openly admitting [her] bigotry.”

Burton, 40, tweeted on Monday, “I don’t remember Jesus liking hypocrites like Candy. But sure. Make your money, honey.

“You ride that prejudice wave all the way to the bank,” the former “Total Request Live” host continued.

Burton also spoke out against the network’s CEO, Bill Abbott, who told the Journal that he was “aware of the trends.”

The “True Crime Story” host clarified that “being LGBTQ+ isn’t a ‘trend,'” adding, “That guy and his network are disgusting. You too Candy. There is nothing untraditional about same-sex couples.”

Bigot.
I don’t remember Jesus liking hypocrites like Candy.
But sure. Make your money, honey. You ride that prejudice wave all the way to the bank. https://t.co/X70aO4WIcB

— Hilarie Burton Morgan (@HilarieBurton) November 15, 2022

Burton claimed to have “called this s–t out years ago” when Abbott was employed by the Hallmark Channel.

“I’m glad they dumped him,” the actress wrote.

Burton tweeted in response to Bure’s recent comments on “traditional marriage.”
Cameron Bure announced her Hallmark exit in April after more than 10 years and 30 movies, subsequently transitioning to Great American Family.

“I’m very excited to develop heartwarming family and faith-filled programming and make the kind of stories my family and I love to watch,” the “Fuller House” star said in a statement at the time. “GAC fits my brand perfectly; we share a vision of creating compelling wholesome content.”

Cameron Bure further explained her decision to the Wall Street Journal on Monday, saying she “knew that the people behind Great American Family were Christians that love the Lord and wanted to promote faith programming and good family entertainment.”

The former “The View” co-host noted, “My heart wants to tell stories that have more meaning and purpose and depth behind them.”

Previously, Bure said during a 2016 panel that she was “100 percent on board” with working on projects including same-sex couples.

“I support all things that we go through as human beings and would love all our characters to explore whatever issues that are current in our culture and our society,” she explained at the time.

The following year later, the “Dancing With the Stars” alum insisted via Instagram that she was not homophobic.

Loving Jesus doesn’t mean I hate gay people or anyone,” she wrote.

Comments / 4

KS
4d ago

We don’t care what names you sling around, when will y’all understand? We are still allowed to have our own opinions and use the Bible as our basis so not sure why our belief is called out. Oh it’s because we think different than you so we must be “bigots”. Utter NONSENSE from the woke side once again.

Reply(1)
4
Page Six

Page Six

