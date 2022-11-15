ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Bleacher Report

7 Former NFL Players Who Could Get Head-coaching Consideration in 2023

It's never too early to start examining next year's crop of NFL coaching candidates, especially in 2022. With just under half of the regular season remaining, we've already seen two head coaches—Frank Reich and Matt Rhule—fired. Reich's interim replacement for the Indianapolis Colts, Jeff Saturday, threw a curve...
Bleacher Report

College Football Winners and Losers from Week 12

Saturday started with unbelievable, last-minute wins for two of the College Football Playoffs' top four teams, and the exciting play continued throughout the day. Every team in the top four of the standings was tested in a major way. Then No. 5 Tennessee was embarrassed by South Carolina, giving up 63 points to cap a wild-and-wacky day of action.
TENNESSEE STATE
AllHuskers

Badgers Battle Back and Barely Best Huskers

On a blustery cold November afternoon in Memorial Stadium, the Wisconsin Badgers scored 12 points in the fourth quarter, including the game winner with just 35 seconds remaining, to nip the Nebraska Cornhuskers 15-14 and extend a nine-game win streak against the hosts. It has happened so many times in the last several years that you almost expect this team to lose in the last minute, but Husker fans were still hoping that maybe this could be the time the curse would be broken. No such luck. Nebraska has been snake bit so many times that they may actually be immune to the venom. Worse yet, this was the first fourth quarter comeback win for Wisconsin since a triple overtime win at Purdue in 2018. At least we were able to make Badger fans happy.
LINCOLN, NE
Bleacher Report

Deion Sanders, Jackson State Go Undefeated in Regular Season for 1st Time in History

The Jackson State football team has gone undefeated in the regular season for the first time in school history after defeating Alcorn State 24-13 on Saturday. Pro Football Hall of Fame cornerback and returner Deion Sanders leads the Tigers in his third season running the program. The year before his arrival, the Tigers went 4-8 in 2019.
JACKSON, MS
Bleacher Report

ESPN College Gameday 2022: TV Schedule, Predictions and Location for Week 12

ESPN's College GameDay will make its first-ever trip to the state of Montana this Saturday to showcase the 121st annual Brawl of the Wild rivalry game between the University of Montana and Montana State University. Although currently unranked, the Bobcats have an impressive 9-1 record on the year and have...
BOZEMAN, MT
Bleacher Report

Bowl Predictions 2022: College Football Playoff Predictions for Top Teams

The College Football Playoff conversation gained some much-needed clarity on Saturday;. The USC Trojans put themselves in an ideal position to enter the top four in the CFB Playoff Rankings on December 4 with a win over the UCLA Bruins. USC will likely only be sixth in Tuesday's ranking release,...
Bleacher Report

Survival Saturday Sets Up Epic Sprint To 2022 College Football Playoff

Throughout the fall, there are many useful reminders that the college football season is a marathon, not a sprint. Early losses can be overcome, hot-starting teams may fade quickly and any number of rapid changes might happen. As the scoreboards hit triple-zeroes in Week 12, however, the 2022 campaign has...
GEORGIA STATE
Bleacher Report

Fantasy Football Week 11 Rankings: Waiver-Wire Targets for Players on Injury List

It can be challenging for fantasy football managers to wait on the status of an injured player. You want to be patient and see if their condition improves, but you also have to prepare with pivot options in case they end up being inactive. And that often includes making a late waiver-wire add or two.
Bleacher Report

The 8 Longest Active NFL Playoff Droughts

Winning the Super Bowl is the goal for every NFL team. The first step is making the party. As of 2022, one-fourth of the league has missed the playoffs in at least four straight years. One struggling organization has even fallen short of the postseason for an entire decade. If...
Bleacher Report

Ndamukong Suh Wasn't Pursued by Cowboys Before Eagles Contract, Jerry Jones Says

The Dallas Cowboys did not express interest in signing veteran defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh before he agreed to a one-year deal with the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday. "No, we didn't have contact," Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said on 105.3 The Fan in Dallas, per The Athletic's Jon Machota. "I like where we are with our big boys in the middle."
DALLAS, TX
Bleacher Report

Browns vs. Bills Matchup in Detroit Sees 56K Tickets Sold in 48 Hours

A total of 56,000 tickets were sold in less than 48 hours for Sunday's Cleveland Browns vs. Buffalo Bills game, which has been moved from Western New York to Detroit's Ford Field after a massive snowstorm topped six feet in the Bills' home region. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the news...
CLEVELAND, OH
Bleacher Report

NFL Threatens 'Significant Discipline' for Teams Violating Alcohol Policy

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell sent a memo Friday threatening "significant discipline" for teams that do not abide by the league's alcohol policy. The memo follows Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator Todd Downing's early Friday morning arrest on DUI and speeding charges following the Titans' 27-17 road win over the Green Bay Packers.
NASHVILLE, TN

