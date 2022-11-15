Read full article on original website
Bleacher Report
7 Former NFL Players Who Could Get Head-coaching Consideration in 2023
It's never too early to start examining next year's crop of NFL coaching candidates, especially in 2022. With just under half of the regular season remaining, we've already seen two head coaches—Frank Reich and Matt Rhule—fired. Reich's interim replacement for the Indianapolis Colts, Jeff Saturday, threw a curve...
Bleacher Report
College Football Winners and Losers from Week 12
Saturday started with unbelievable, last-minute wins for two of the College Football Playoffs' top four teams, and the exciting play continued throughout the day. Every team in the top four of the standings was tested in a major way. Then No. 5 Tennessee was embarrassed by South Carolina, giving up 63 points to cap a wild-and-wacky day of action.
Podcast Reaction: Auburn football beats the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers
The Auburn Tigers win another one under Carnell Williams.
Bleacher Report
Dallan Hayden Touted for Leading C.J. Stroud, No. 2 Ohio State to Win vs. Maryland
The Ohio State Buckeyes uncovered a hidden gem Saturday, as true freshman running back Dallan Hayden had a coming-out party during the team's 43-30 win over the Maryland Terrapins at SECU Stadium. Hayden finished with 146 yards and three touchdowns on 27 carries in a star-making performance. All three of...
Badgers Battle Back and Barely Best Huskers
On a blustery cold November afternoon in Memorial Stadium, the Wisconsin Badgers scored 12 points in the fourth quarter, including the game winner with just 35 seconds remaining, to nip the Nebraska Cornhuskers 15-14 and extend a nine-game win streak against the hosts. It has happened so many times in the last several years that you almost expect this team to lose in the last minute, but Husker fans were still hoping that maybe this could be the time the curse would be broken. No such luck. Nebraska has been snake bit so many times that they may actually be immune to the venom. Worse yet, this was the first fourth quarter comeback win for Wisconsin since a triple overtime win at Purdue in 2018. At least we were able to make Badger fans happy.
Bleacher Report
Deion Sanders, Jackson State Go Undefeated in Regular Season for 1st Time in History
The Jackson State football team has gone undefeated in the regular season for the first time in school history after defeating Alcorn State 24-13 on Saturday. Pro Football Hall of Fame cornerback and returner Deion Sanders leads the Tigers in his third season running the program. The year before his arrival, the Tigers went 4-8 in 2019.
Bleacher Report
ESPN College Gameday 2022: TV Schedule, Predictions and Location for Week 12
ESPN's College GameDay will make its first-ever trip to the state of Montana this Saturday to showcase the 121st annual Brawl of the Wild rivalry game between the University of Montana and Montana State University. Although currently unranked, the Bobcats have an impressive 9-1 record on the year and have...
Bleacher Report
NCAA Football Rankings 2022: Week 13 College Top 25 Standings Shakeup Prediction
The Tennessee Volunteers lost their shot at qualifying for the College Football Playoff on Saturday. Tennessee fell on the road to the South Carolina Gamecocks in a game in which it could not stop Spencer Rattler and the Gamecocks offense. Josh Heupel's team was two victories away from the playoff...
Bleacher Report
Bowl Predictions 2022: College Football Playoff Predictions for Top Teams
The College Football Playoff conversation gained some much-needed clarity on Saturday;. The USC Trojans put themselves in an ideal position to enter the top four in the CFB Playoff Rankings on December 4 with a win over the UCLA Bruins. USC will likely only be sixth in Tuesday's ranking release,...
KLFY News 10
Ed-itorial: Can the end of this Saints season come quick enough?
Saints quarterback Jameis Winston spoke up about losing his job as the saints starting quarterback.
Bleacher Report
Survival Saturday Sets Up Epic Sprint To 2022 College Football Playoff
Throughout the fall, there are many useful reminders that the college football season is a marathon, not a sprint. Early losses can be overcome, hot-starting teams may fade quickly and any number of rapid changes might happen. As the scoreboards hit triple-zeroes in Week 12, however, the 2022 campaign has...
Broncos' Hackett hands over play-calling duties to QB coach Klint Kubiak
Broncos Hackett hands over play-calling duties to QB coach Klint Kubiak. Kubiak, son of former Broncos Super Bowl-winning coach Gary Kubiak, called plays for Vikings last season.
Kirk Herbstreit updates his college football top 6 after wild Saturday
Survive and advance was the story of Week 12 in college football. Among the top 10 teams in the College Football Playoff rankings only No. 5 Tennessee and No. 10 Utah lost, but close calls and hanging on for survival was the story for many. So how will the College...
Bleacher Report
Fantasy Football Week 11 Rankings: Waiver-Wire Targets for Players on Injury List
It can be challenging for fantasy football managers to wait on the status of an injured player. You want to be patient and see if their condition improves, but you also have to prepare with pivot options in case they end up being inactive. And that often includes making a late waiver-wire add or two.
Bleacher Report
The 8 Longest Active NFL Playoff Droughts
Winning the Super Bowl is the goal for every NFL team. The first step is making the party. As of 2022, one-fourth of the league has missed the playoffs in at least four straight years. One struggling organization has even fallen short of the postseason for an entire decade. If...
Bleacher Report
Michigan's Blake Corum Exits vs. Illinois After Suffering Apparent Knee Injury
The Michigan Wolverines got off to a strong start against Illinois on Saturday with a touchdown on its opening drive, but the team suffered a major blow before the first half ended. Wolverines star running back Blake Corum went down with an apparent knee injury late in the second quarter...
Bleacher Report
Titans OC Todd Downing Arrested and Charged with DUI, Speeding After Win Over Packers
Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator Todd Downing was arrested in Williamson County, Tennessee, on Thursday night after the team's 27-17 win over the Green Bay Packers. According to the Williamson County Sheriff's Department (h/t NFL Network's Ian Rapoport), Downing was charged with DUI and speeding. Rapoport noted Downing posted bond at...
Bleacher Report
Ndamukong Suh Wasn't Pursued by Cowboys Before Eagles Contract, Jerry Jones Says
The Dallas Cowboys did not express interest in signing veteran defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh before he agreed to a one-year deal with the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday. "No, we didn't have contact," Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said on 105.3 The Fan in Dallas, per The Athletic's Jon Machota. "I like where we are with our big boys in the middle."
Bleacher Report
Browns vs. Bills Matchup in Detroit Sees 56K Tickets Sold in 48 Hours
A total of 56,000 tickets were sold in less than 48 hours for Sunday's Cleveland Browns vs. Buffalo Bills game, which has been moved from Western New York to Detroit's Ford Field after a massive snowstorm topped six feet in the Bills' home region. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the news...
Bleacher Report
NFL Threatens 'Significant Discipline' for Teams Violating Alcohol Policy
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell sent a memo Friday threatening "significant discipline" for teams that do not abide by the league's alcohol policy. The memo follows Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator Todd Downing's early Friday morning arrest on DUI and speeding charges following the Titans' 27-17 road win over the Green Bay Packers.
