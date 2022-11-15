On a blustery cold November afternoon in Memorial Stadium, the Wisconsin Badgers scored 12 points in the fourth quarter, including the game winner with just 35 seconds remaining, to nip the Nebraska Cornhuskers 15-14 and extend a nine-game win streak against the hosts. It has happened so many times in the last several years that you almost expect this team to lose in the last minute, but Husker fans were still hoping that maybe this could be the time the curse would be broken. No such luck. Nebraska has been snake bit so many times that they may actually be immune to the venom. Worse yet, this was the first fourth quarter comeback win for Wisconsin since a triple overtime win at Purdue in 2018. At least we were able to make Badger fans happy.

