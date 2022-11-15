Read full article on original website
Exclusive: Former Moorhead Mayor Del Rae Williams speaks for first time since stroke
(Moorhead, MN) -- For the first time since she suffered a stroke nearly two months ago, a former Moorhead Mayor is talking about the experience and her road to recovery. Del Rae Williams talked with WDAY Midday in an exclusive 1-on-1 interview with News Director Kyle Cornell to talk about the process of recovering from the stroke, which she noted came out of nowhere.
Fargo Christkindlmarkt up and running
(Fargo, ND) -- Fargo's annual Christkindlmarkt is up and running. The market opened Friday both inside and outside the Fargo Civic Center. The holiday event features food, entertainment, and shopping. This is the sixth year for the event, which runs through Sunday.
Cass County Republican named as Howe's replacement shares excitement for new role
(Fargo, ND) -- A North Dakota technology company C.O.O is filling for a seat left behind by the new Secretary of State. Jonathan Warrey was appointed to represent North Dakota's District 22 following the general election. Michael Howe, the previous representative, is now the Secretary of State elect. Warrey says his goal is to represent the wide range of opinions when he heads to the state capitol.
MSUM takes on recycle challenge
(Moorhead, MN) -- The Minnesota State University Moorhead Physical Plant, Sustainable Students Association and Student Senate Sustainability Committee are collaborating to host a plastic recycling challenge on campus. If the campus collects 500 pounds of plastic bags (which equates to approximately 40,000 bags) by April 2023, composite wood-alternative company Trex...
Fargo Dermatology Clinic Director shares info on new North Dakota treatment method for multiple skin cancer varieties
(Fargo, ND) -- An innovative method for treating certain types of skin cancers is now operating in the F-M metro. The Fargo Center for Dermatology is announcing a treatment method called Image-Guided Superficial Radiotherapy (Image-Guided SRT) is now operational within their facility. It is a non-surgical method for treating many different types of skin cancers, including ones within soft tissues; like ears, eyes, nose, lips, shins. A study published in the Oncology and Therapy peer reviewed journal says the treatment method has a 99.3% cure rate, which is just as effective as normal surgical methods.
Cass County Sheriff Jesse Jahner will not extend deputy appointment to political challenger Mathew King
(Fargo, ND) -- Cass County Sheriff Jahner will not extend deputy appointment to political challenger Matthew King. Current Deputy Mathew King will not receive a deputy appointment with the Cass County Sheriff’s Office when Sheriff Jesse Jahner begins his second term in January 2023. In North Dakota, elected sheriffs...
NDSU, UND contribute to successful Artemis One launch
(Bismarck, ND) -- North Dakota's two largest universities are among the teams that played a part in the successful launch of the Artemis One rocket. North Dakota State University is one of seven university teams to develop design ideas to help advance and execute NASA's Artemis program objectives. The University...
JL Beers in Moorhead set to permanently close
(Moorhead, MN) -- A popular burger and beer spot in Moorhead is officially closing its doors for good. After previously closing down to gain and train more staff, the JL Beers in Moorhead took to social media Thursday evening to announce those staffing issues have not been resolved, resulting in the location having to close down for good.
Hoeven Senate Campaign reports charitable donation after receiving contribution from bankrupt crypto exchange firm FTX
(Fargo, ND) -- The Hoeven Senate Campaign is reporting a $23,200 donation to a charitable organization, an amount equal to the campaign contribution received from an executive with the now bankrupt crypto exchange firm FTX. The company is currently under investigation for how it handled customer funds prior to filing for bankruptcy.
City of Moorhead approves licensing fee to sell THC-infused products
(Moorhead, MN) -- The city of Moorhead is moving forward with a licensing fee to sell THC-infused products. City council members approved an ordinance Wednesday night to charge a 750-dollar fee to allow businesses to sell the products. The new regulations include labeling requirements and a warning to keep the...
Moorhead man recognized for heroic action after helping rescue elderly man and dog from sinking pickup
(Fargo, ND) -- A Moorhead man talked about the moments when he helped save a driver from a pickup truck that was sinking in Hobart Lake off I-94 just west of Valley City. "We managed to get the individual out through the passenger window, and then the truck was capsizing, going down, nose down," said Richard Reidhammer.
One injured in Barnes County rollover crash
(Valley City, ND) -- A Valley City man suffered severe non-life-threatening injuries after a crash in Barnes County Thursday afternoon. The North Dakota Highway Patrol tells WDAY Radio 30-year-old William Smith was headed southbound on Barnes County Road 22, approaching the westbound interchange of I-94 a few miles west of Valley City when he lost control of his Mazda, entered the gore and went airborne.
Two dead in shooting near home by NDSU
(Fargo, ND) -- Two people are dead in what is believed to be an apparent shooting near the NDSU campus early Saturday morning. The Fargo Police Department says officers responded to a home shortly after 3:15 a.m. in the 1000 block of 15th Street North, where the two bodies were found with gunshot wounds.
Brandon Westberg Previews This Weekends Exciting Harvest Bowl Game Against North Dakota!
NDSU Bison offensive lineman Brandon Westberg joined Big Game James McCarty to preview this weekends annual Harvest Bowl game! They discussed the chemistry on the offensive line, how the team has been able ot overcome so many injuries this season, and Brandon gave some insight on the game against No. 16 North Dakota.
Fargo landscaping, snow removal company says trailer has been stolen
(Fargo, ND) -- A local landscaping and snow removal company is asking for your help in finding a stolen trailer. A&A Outdoors, which is a Fargo-based landscaping and snow removal company, reached out to WDAY Radio after it was found that one of their trailers was missing from their parking lot at the business, which is located at 2106 45th street south in South Fargo.
Man trapped in Steele County Grain Bin rescued
(Colgate, ND) -- A man is recovering after he became trapped in a grain bin in Colgate, which is located in Steele County northwest of Fargo. Authorities say the 21-year-old became trapped in the bin Wednesday morning. First responders were able to use specialized equipment to rescue him. He was...
Car catches fire near West Acres Mall in Fargo
(Fargo, ND) -- The Fargo Police Department is investigating after a car caught fire near West Acres Mall. The fire broke out Wednesday night near 38th Street Southwest and the I-29 exit ramp. No word on the cause or whether there were any injuries. If you have any information on...
