Here's What The Ferrari Testarossa Would Look Like Today
When taking a first look at the Ferrari Testarossa there is nothing about it that just screams “amazing.” It is not a particularly beautiful car, it is not all that powerful, nor fast. When it launched, it wasn't really expensive, nor was it cheap. You can simply say it was an average supercar, yet somehow the Testarossa is one of the most iconic cars of the 1980s. It is the car that introduced many kids to the Prancing Horse, and it is also the car that occupied the wall in many bedrooms during that time. The car gained even more popularity after its presence in "Miami Vice," and even today the car is featured in every racing game out there and desired by, well, everyone. It is still a car of interesting contrasts, with some special units auctioned for close to $1 million, while others are listed for a little over $60,000. But, what if the Testarossa name would make a comeback? Our sister site Hotcars imagined what a modern Testarossa could look like, and the result is not bad at all.
This Widebody 2024 Ford Mustang Dark Horse Is A Must Have
Despite Dodge announcing that the next generation Challenger and Charger will go all-electric, Ford announced the seventh-gen S650 Mustang will keep its same ICE recipe. In fact, the new Mustang is offered with the same engines as before, except for the new Dark Horse that is powered by an updated Coyote V-8 engine with more than 500 horsepower under the hood. And, with neither the new Mustang nor the Dark Horse on sale, we have no idea how the two models will look with aftermarket accessories or updates. Luckily, we don't have to wait for that to happen, as talented designers like Abimelec Design have come to our rescue. His latest creation called “Pony-UP” is nothing more than a cool-looking widebody Mustang Dark Horse.
The Final Acura NSX Type S Has Been Produced, Ending The Supercar's Six-Year Run
Even though it is already known that Honda is working on a new generation of the NSX, it was also clear that we would have to say goodbye to the current generation in a timely manner. And that time has now come - on Nov. 16 in Ohio, the last of a total of 350 Acura NSX Type S has now rolled off the production line. And with this limited Special Edition, the six-year career of the current generation of the NSX also comes to an end.
2022 Audi RS E-Tron GT: Performance, Price, And Photos
Audi's performance mindset is clearly on display with its 2022 Audi e-tron GT sedan, capturing the four-ring brand's gas-powered sport sedans and distilling them into an EV platform without forgetting luxury amenities. This isn't unfamiliar territory for Audi, as its e-tron crossover models were some of the first to break the ice. Yet, the e-tron GT is seeking sportier pastures and does so by borrowing much of its technology from a fellow member of the VW Group, the Porche Taycan, boasting the same 800-volt architecture capable of giving Audi's fierce RS7 and RS6 sports cars a run for their money.
In Another Universe, The 996 Porsche 911 Had A V-8 Engine
The 996-generation Porsche 911 (1998-2001) had some big shoes to fill when it debuted for the 1998 model year. The heralded 993 generation (1994-98) earned a warm reception among the 911’s fanbase, particularly the lightweight and performance-tuned GT2 version, despite its tail-happy tendency to find the nearest tree with its rear end (it was the “widow maker,” after all). Porsche took a radical step forward with the subsequent 996, which would become the first water-cooled 911. And just how radical its development was is showcased by Porsche once slotting a V-8 to its rear.
2023 Genesis GV60 Performance Review: A Racy Electric Car Oozing With Style
Some EVs are spawned from gas-fueled cars and others are born electric, meaning they’ve been designed to be battery-powered from the beginning. Such is the case with the 2023 Genesis GV60, the Korean brand’s first dedicated electric vehicle. When conceptualized as an EV from the start, no compromises need to be made in terms of packaging, which is exactly the case with this particular Genesis model.
5 Reasons Why The Tesla Model 3 Is A Great Buy (And, 5 Reasons Why It Is Not)
As an entry into the weird world of Tesla, the Model 3 represents the most affordable and the most accessible way for you to give some money to Elon Musk and get a rather well-executed and well-engineered electric four-wheeler. Ever since it dawned on us, the Model 3 received accolades for its design, safety, performance, and value for money. It has won a lot of awards, and also the Kelley Blue Book award that the car received in 2019 called the “Best Resale Value Awards: Electric Vehicle” and we have a whole package here. No wonder Model 3 Tesla took the market by storm and surprised the whole mid-size segment like no other car ever. Here are five reasons why the Tesla Model 3 is a great buy even today, and five reasons why it isn't.
This Triumph Daytona 650 Put 600cc Japanese Screamers In Their Place
When you think about Triumph, your mind instantly wanders off into a world full of three-cylinder motorcycles. After all, the company specializes in them and even makes the world’s biggest production engine on a motorcycle which too is a three-cylinder unit. However, before Triumph took this road, it followed the mass-market approach and fiddled around with the inline-four configuration. The first result was the TT600, which gave birth to the Daytona 600, ultimately leading to the Triumph Daytona 650 that gave the then-dominant Japanese 600cc screams a run for their money.
BMW 3 Series - Every Generation Ranked (Worst to Best)
The 3 Series is BMW’s best-selling model. It accounts for nearly 30-percent of the company’s car sales. The range was introduced back in 1975 and is going strong even today. It is currently in its seventh generation and is one of the best buys at its price point and in its segment. But, that doesn’t mean it has always been at the top of its game, right? Well, we’ve ranked every generation of the BMW 3 Series – from worst to best – and here’s how its journey has been so far:
The Ford Explorer ST Is the Ultimate Sleeper SUV You Can Buy Today
The performance SUV segment continues to grow strong. This is a testament to the fact that customers like having a vehicle that looks unassuming, can haul the entire family, and still embarrass sports cars on the motorway. The Ford Explorer ST is one such car. It was the first big SUV to get the Ford Performance treatment, bringing the badge to new heights (figuratively and literally speaking) after the smaller Focus, Fiesta, and Edge models. In fact, Ford claims one in every five Explorers sold is an ST, further highlighting the demand there is for this kind of car. It’s a pretty good all-around car too, offering plenty of go, but also loads of equipment and comfort.
The New Porsche 911 Dakar Should Have Been A Shooting Brake
After months of testing and teasing, Porsche finally unveiled the 911 Dakar - a rally-inspired version of the iconic sports car that is designed to travel just about anywhere. However, production is limited, and only 2,500 people will get to enjoy it. Those same people will have to pay $222,000 to get it or some $50,000 more if anyone goes crazy selecting options. For example, the Rallye Design Package alone adds an extra $28,470 to the sticker price. But a true off-road car should also offer a lot more interior space - you know, so you can carry all the camping equipment you may need for a real adventure. So, virtual artist Sugar Chow came up with a very cool idea, even if just virtual - a Porsche 911 Shooting Brake Safari.
This Spanish Adventure Motorcycle Looks Like A Shrunken Honda Africa Twin
Europe is full of motorcycle manufacturers which have been around for ages, and Spain-based Rieju is one such bikemaker. The company has been on the map since 1939 and specializes in small but serious off-road motorcycles. For 2023, though, it has set foot in the mid-displaced ADV segment with its new Rieju Aventura 500. Interestingly, the new ADV looks like a shrunken Honda Africa Twin and even employs a Honda engine, which makes it rather unique.
Top 10 Motorcycle Engine Configurations
The engine is the heart of any motorcycle, much more so than in a car. In a motorcycle, the engine is not only the motive force but also a large part of the visual impact of the motorcycle, not to mention often being a structural element as the engine is used as a stressed member. The motorcycle engine has come a long way since the days of rudimentary single-cylinder units producing a few horsepower. Virtually, every configuration of engines has been used to power motorcycles, right up to the modern-day obsession with electric motors. They are a whole other story, however. For this list, we are going to concentrate on the internal combustion engine in all its various forms: a celebration of the power units that have shaped our lives for 120 years and which look set to disappear in the not-too-distant future.
Subaru Revives the Impreza RS But Axes The Manual Transmission In All Models
When a car receives a major rework of their looks, performance, and capabilities, the updates are usually met with both criticism and praise - depending on the audience. And when the car in question is a favorite among tuners, families, and overall enthusiasts, a company has to work overtime to ensure a good vehicle that satisfies the majority of the masses. For Subaru fans, the unveiling of the 2024 Impreza carries both good and bad news - the heralded RS trim is back, but you won't be able to change its gears manually.
Hennessey’s Mammoth TRX Overland Will Intensify Your Wild Side
Hennessey is famous for building some of the wildest off-roading machines out there. And while summer might be over with and camping season is not exactly a season anymore, the tuner just revealed the new Mammoth TRX Overland Edition - a special package based on either the Mammoth 900 or Mammoth 1000 that will dramatically expand the truck's off-road capabilities. The package is priced at just $20,000 and orders are available worldwide, but only through authorized Ram retailers or Hennessey directly.
10 Reasons Why The BMW S1000RR is the Ultimate Superbike
The BMW S1000RR was so out of character for the staid German company that it took everyone by surprise, but if people thought that because it was BMW's first attempt at a superbike it wouldn't be very good, they were very much mistaken. Now, in 2022, it's better than ever. Here are 10 reasons why the BMW S1000RR is the ultimate superbike.
F1: Champion Max Verstappen wins Abu Dhabi Grand Prix for Red Bull – live reaction
Max Verstappen claimed his 15th race win of a remarkable season while Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc took second in the drivers’ championship
Check Out The World’s Most Beautiful Ducati MH900E
Pierre Terblanche is one of the most celebrated motorcycle designers in the world, and the Ducati MH900E ranks top of the list of his creations. The MH900E has millions of fans all around the world, and since only 2,000 of these were ever built, it’s hard to find one and even harder to afford. London’s Gareth Roberts faced the same dilemma when he wanted to gift himself an MH900E but couldn’t afford one. The want was greater than the limitations, though, so the director took matters into his own hands and built an MH900E of his own that’s actually more beautiful than the real deal.
Volkswagen's Electrification Push Is Proving To Be An Uphill Battle
For some time now, there have been rumors that Volkswagen is facing major problems in the development of its new software. The subsidiary CARIAD, which is responsible for the development, is experiencing considerable delays in the completion of the software. And these delays are already affecting the model schedule of the entire group. The first victim has been the new Porsche Macan, which was originally scheduled for 2021 but is now not expected to roll into dealerships until 2024. But according to rumors, the ongoing software problems could now no longer just affect individual models, but could set the entire automotive group back by years.
Would You Believe That This Sportbike Is Actually A Scooter?
The custom two-wheeler scene is quite insane in Southeast Asian countries, and you can find plenty of mind-twisting custom builds based on affordable small offerings. Indonesia’s Rainbow Motor Builder is a specialist in doing exactly this, and it recently transformed a Honda Spacy 110 into a mini-sportbike using its skills. In case you’re unaware, the Spacy was the company’s budget commuter scooter for the Southeast Asian market and sold in extreme numbers thanks to its sporty looks yet practical nature. But this particular model now is anything but a simply scooter.
