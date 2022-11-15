When taking a first look at the Ferrari Testarossa there is nothing about it that just screams “amazing.” It is not a particularly beautiful car, it is not all that powerful, nor fast. When it launched, it wasn't really expensive, nor was it cheap. You can simply say it was an average supercar, yet somehow the Testarossa is one of the most iconic cars of the 1980s. It is the car that introduced many kids to the Prancing Horse, and it is also the car that occupied the wall in many bedrooms during that time. The car gained even more popularity after its presence in "Miami Vice," and even today the car is featured in every racing game out there and desired by, well, everyone. It is still a car of interesting contrasts, with some special units auctioned for close to $1 million, while others are listed for a little over $60,000. But, what if the Testarossa name would make a comeback? Our sister site Hotcars imagined what a modern Testarossa could look like, and the result is not bad at all.

1 DAY AGO