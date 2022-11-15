ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glenpool, OK

Highway headaches north of Owasso

The northbound US-169 on-ramp from SH-20E/116th St. N. near Owasso will be closed from 9 a.m. Monday through 7 a.m. Wednesday morning as part of an ongoing pavement rehabilitation project. Meanwhile, US-169 narrows to one lane between 106th St. N. and SH-20W through early 2023 Northbound US-169 intermittently narrows to...
OWASSO, OK
Fire Partially Destroys Hangar At Tulsa Riverside Airport

Crews were able to put out a fire in a hangar at Tulsa Riverside Airport around 3:30 p.m. Thursday. The hangar was privately owned and their was no aircraft inside at the time of the fire, Tulsa Airport Authority said. Firefighters are investigating what caused the fire. This is a...
TULSA, OK
City Of Tulsa Offering Free Firewood

The City of Tulsa is giving away free firewood as temperatures continue to drop. The city's mulch site near N. 145th E. Ave. and Apache is offering an unlimited supply of wood chips and firewood to anyone who picks it up. It's on a first-come, first-serve basis. There is a...
TULSA, OK
Christmas Chute In Sapulpa Hosts 'Snowless' Snowball Fight

Sapulpa didn't get much snow on Friday but that didn't hold the city back from putting on a snowball fight. More than a thousand fake snowballs were at the Christmas Chute Friday evening to help families get in the Holiday spirit. There were also games, dodgeball, and more family-fun activities and hot cocoa to help set the tone.
SAPULPA, OK
Grand Mental Health Addiction Recovery Center holds job fair

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Grand Mental Health Addiction Recovery Center is holding a job fair this week in an effort to fill about 50 open positions. The center is looking to hire all kinds of staff, from entry-level housekeeping or maintenance professionals to licensed counselors. The job fair...
TULSA, OK
Nowata Man Killed in a Traffic Incident Near Bartlesville

A 62-year-old Nowata man was killed in a fatality incident Monday night at around 6pm on US-75 and CR. E.2200 approximately 5 feet outside of Bartlesville City Limits. OHP reports that a vehicle driven by Courtney Bowerman, 27, of Owasso, was going southbound on US-75 and that a pedestrian, Lawrence Woodward, 62, of Nowata was crossing road at CR. E. 2200 and was hit by Bowerman’s vehicle.
BARTLESVILLE, OK
OHP: 29-Year-Old Killed In Cherokee County Crash

A 29-year-old man was killed in a crash Friday night in Cherokee County, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Troopers said the crash happened on US-62 near County Road E750 about 5.5 miles east of Tahlequah, Okla. Angel Vasquez, 29, was driving westbound, and another vehicle, driven by Ralph Burnett,...
CHEROKEE COUNTY, OK
Hayden Industrial to locate new facility in Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — California-based heat exchanger manufacturer Hayden Industrial, LLC, announced this week it will expand its operations to Tulsa. The Tulsa facility marks Hayden Industrial’s third location in addition to offices in San Bernardino, California, and Wuxi, China. The company recently developed a new system for immersion cooling that will be manufactured in Tulsa in addition to its standard product lines. The expansion will also house a dedicated research and development facility.
TULSA, OK

