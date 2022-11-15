Read full article on original website
Highway headaches north of Owasso
The northbound US-169 on-ramp from SH-20E/116th St. N. near Owasso will be closed from 9 a.m. Monday through 7 a.m. Wednesday morning as part of an ongoing pavement rehabilitation project. Meanwhile, US-169 narrows to one lane between 106th St. N. and SH-20W through early 2023 Northbound US-169 intermittently narrows to...
ODOT: More Construction Coming To US-169 Between Owasso, Collinsville
The Oklahoma Department of Transportation wants to clear up some confusion about construction on US-169 between Owasso and Collinsville. A contractor is working on a pavement rehabilitation project in the northbound lanes from 106th street north to 146th street north. It is the same project that ODOT completed a few years ago on the southbound lanes of US-169.
Authorities Respond To Rollover Crash In Tulsa; 3-Year-Old Taken To Hospital
Authorities responded to the scene of a rollover crash that sent a 3-year-old to the hospital Saturday in Tulsa. Tulsa Police said the crash happened near North Harvard Avenue and East Pine Street. Police said a vehicle was traveling northbound and hit another vehicle that was coming out of a...
Fire Partially Destroys Hangar At Tulsa Riverside Airport
Crews were able to put out a fire in a hangar at Tulsa Riverside Airport around 3:30 p.m. Thursday. The hangar was privately owned and their was no aircraft inside at the time of the fire, Tulsa Airport Authority said. Firefighters are investigating what caused the fire. This is a...
City Of Tulsa Offering Free Firewood
The City of Tulsa is giving away free firewood as temperatures continue to drop. The city's mulch site near N. 145th E. Ave. and Apache is offering an unlimited supply of wood chips and firewood to anyone who picks it up. It's on a first-come, first-serve basis. There is a...
Christmas Chute In Sapulpa Hosts 'Snowless' Snowball Fight
Sapulpa didn't get much snow on Friday but that didn't hold the city back from putting on a snowball fight. More than a thousand fake snowballs were at the Christmas Chute Friday evening to help families get in the Holiday spirit. There were also games, dodgeball, and more family-fun activities and hot cocoa to help set the tone.
Contractor cuts road prior to obtaining necessary permit, Commissioners upset: “we worked so hard to build nice roads out there”
A local construction company drew the ire of Board of County Commissioners Chair Newt Stephens on the morning of Monday, November 7th for requesting a permit for a project he had already started. Schrum Excavating Company, Inc. requested a utility permit to lay a water line under South 176th West...
Crash Narrows I-35 Northbound To Single Lane Near SH-51
Northbound I-35 has been narrowed to one lane after a crash that happened around 7:30 a.m. near SH-51 in Payne County. The Oklahoma Department of Transportation has cautioned that drivers should avoid the area and locate an alternate route. This is a developing story.
Floats, Food Trucks, More New Additions Coming To Tulsa Christmas Parade
Some new additions are coming to the City of Tulsa's annual Christmas Parade. This year, there will be food trucks set up along the parade route at 6th and Boston where spectators can grab a bite to eat. "We also have a pre-show that will probably start between 10:15 to...
Oklahoma Dept. of Transportation, AAA warning those traveling to Norman for Bedlam
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — This Saturday could be one of the final Bedlam games held in Norman. Soon, Oklahoma is heading to the SEC putting this historic rivalry's future in jeopardy. Thousands of fans will travel to the University of Oklahoma. NewsChannel 8 spoke with AAA and the Oklahoma...
Grand Mental Health Addiction Recovery Center holds job fair
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Grand Mental Health Addiction Recovery Center is holding a job fair this week in an effort to fill about 50 open positions. The center is looking to hire all kinds of staff, from entry-level housekeeping or maintenance professionals to licensed counselors. The job fair...
Tulsa Health Department Unveils Memorial In Long-Time Employee's Memory
The Tulsa Health Department is honoring a longtime employee who died two years ago from COVID-19. The Pam Rask Gathering Place is now open where she used to work at the North Regional Health and Wellness Center. "I'm speechless, there are no words, it's an honor to our family, it...
Controversial turnpike now open, Berryhill residents remain upset
TULSA, Okla. — Cars hit the pavement on the new, controversial, tolled extension of the Gilcrease Expressway in west Tulsa Monday afternoon. But many nearby residents say, they’ll never drive it, as long a certain portion of it remains tolled. “No. No,” Berryhill resident Randy Martin said.
OHP: Woman killed after crashing through fence, into house
Authorities are investigating a deadly crash that claimed the life of a 29-year-old Sapulpa woman.
Fiery crash claims the life of 29-year-old and leaves Jenks family without home
JENKS, Okla. — A neighbor said it’s a miracle no one else was killed Thursday night after a woman drove off the Creek Turnpike, crashing into a Jenks home around 8:20 p.m. The driver of the pickup truck, 29-year-old Mckenzie Gee of Sapulpa, died on the scene according to OHP.
Nowata Man Killed in a Traffic Incident Near Bartlesville
A 62-year-old Nowata man was killed in a fatality incident Monday night at around 6pm on US-75 and CR. E.2200 approximately 5 feet outside of Bartlesville City Limits. OHP reports that a vehicle driven by Courtney Bowerman, 27, of Owasso, was going southbound on US-75 and that a pedestrian, Lawrence Woodward, 62, of Nowata was crossing road at CR. E. 2200 and was hit by Bowerman’s vehicle.
Recount Underway In Tulsa City Council District 5 Election
A Tulsa City Council election, decided by a 27 vote margin, could be upended by a court challenge, and recount, or a judge could let the results stand. In City Council District 5, with more than 10,000 ballots cast, Grant Miller won over incumbent Mykey Arthrell. The results were certified...
OHP: 29-Year-Old Killed In Cherokee County Crash
A 29-year-old man was killed in a crash Friday night in Cherokee County, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Troopers said the crash happened on US-62 near County Road E750 about 5.5 miles east of Tahlequah, Okla. Angel Vasquez, 29, was driving westbound, and another vehicle, driven by Ralph Burnett,...
Hayden Industrial to locate new facility in Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — California-based heat exchanger manufacturer Hayden Industrial, LLC, announced this week it will expand its operations to Tulsa. The Tulsa facility marks Hayden Industrial’s third location in addition to offices in San Bernardino, California, and Wuxi, China. The company recently developed a new system for immersion cooling that will be manufactured in Tulsa in addition to its standard product lines. The expansion will also house a dedicated research and development facility.
Long time Tulsa restaurant employee awarded Distinguished Service Award
TULSA, Okla. — After serving up Coney dogs for more than four decades, 73-year-old Joe Bear has been awarded with the Distinguished Service Award from the Oklahoma Restaurant Association. Bear, who has served in the restaurant industry for fifty years, has spent the past forty-four years at Coney Island...
