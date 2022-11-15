CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - High pressure is taking over as we move towards the end of the week. Clouds will clear out late tonight, leading to a clear, calm and cold night ahead. FREEZE WARNINGS have been issued for Inland Georgetown, Williamsburg, Berkeley, Dorchester and Inland Colleton counties for Friday morning. Temperatures are expected to drop to, or below, 32° for several hours between 2-8 AM Friday. Make sure you protect your sensitive plants by covering them or bringing them inside tonight! A FROST ADVISORY is in effect for Coastal Georgetown, Coastal Colleton and Charleston counties early Friday morning. Scattered areas of frost are likely with temperatures between 32-38° west of Highway 17. Along the immediate coastline, temperatures will fall between 38-42° with most beaches remaining frost-free overnight.

CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC ・ 3 DAYS AGO