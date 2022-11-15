Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Seafood Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasClinton, SC
How 3 Charleston Plantations Teach History and Enrapture VisitorsRene CizioCharleston, SC
Charleston Man, Durham LeaderThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Men’s Basketball: Buckeyes stifle Charleston Southern 82-56 behind Key’s double-doubleThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Basketball: Ohio State ‘stacking days,’ prepares for tilt against Charleston SouthernThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
live5news.com
Charleston to consider agreement with Dominion Energy to convert nearly 7K streetlights to LED
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston City Council will consider an agreement with Dominion Energy that will convert nearly 7,000 street lights to LED. City of Charleston Parks Director Jason Kronsberg said the conversion will come at no cost to the city, and the lights that will be replaced are the cobra headlights. Those are the ones attached to the side of telephone poles and lean into the streets off the peninsula.
live5news.com
FIRST ALERT: Crash blocks lanes on I-26E at exit 194
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Transportation is reporting a crash that is impacting traffic in Dorchester County. A Live 5 News reporter is on the scene of the crash and says the left lane has opened as of 8:42 p.m. The South Carolina Highway Patrol...
live5news.com
Car starts on fire on I-526WB near Glenn McConnell Pkwy
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - No one was hurt in a car fire on I-526W Friday night, officials say. It happened just before 8:30 p.m. in the westbound lanes of I-526 near the Glenn McConnell Parkway exit, Inspector Michael Gillooly confirmed. The exit was closed for a bit while crews responded....
live5news.com
FIRST ALERT: Two lanes back open after Highway 17 crash with injuries
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - Mount Pleasant Police say Highway 17 South at Houston Northcutt Boulevard has one lane closed because of a crash. Police first tweeted about the crash at 3:53 p.m. “You can now access the bridge from Highway 17,” the department stated in a tweet. “One lane...
live5news.com
13-acre, $9M Goose Creek park opening ahead of schedule
GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCSC) - Workers are putting the finishing touches on a new Goose Creek park, with its grand opening only a month away, and the parks department is prepared to unveil the $9 million project to the community. The project located at 47 Old Moncks Corner Rd., includes...
live5news.com
2 dead, 1 injured in Highway 17A crash, officials say
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that left two dead and sent another to the hospital Friday. Troopers say the two-vehicle crash happened around 4:15 p.m. on US 17A at Gumville Road. A 2016 Ford pickup truck was traveling south when it...
live5news.com
Troopers investigating deadly Orangeburg County crash near Santee
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol says an SUV driver died after his vehicle struck another vehicle Saturday night. The crash happened at approximately 9:10 p.m. on U.S. Highway 301 near Elephant Road, about a half-mile south of Santee, LCpl. Tyler Tidwell said. Troopers say a...
live5news.com
Turkey giveaways across the Lowcountry
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - One week from today families across the country will be gathering for celebrations and setting the table for Thanksgiving meals. All across the Lowcountry, groups are lending a hand to those who may need a little help putting food on the table. When and where you...
live5news.com
Rain chances increase this week with cool temperatures!
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A cold front crossed our area early this morning. Look for more clouds today and cool temperatures, highs will be in the low to mid 50s. Monday will be back to near 60 ahead of an area of low pressure which will arrive Tuesday and Wednesday. This area of low pressure will bring scattered showers to the area with cloud cover. Temperatures only climb into the low 60s Tuesday and Wednesday. Thanksgiving will feature cool temperatures with some sunshine, highs will be in the mid to upper 60s. A stray shower will be possible, but most spots will stay dry.
live5news.com
Car flipped over in Glenn McConnell Pkwy crash
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - First responders are on scene of a crash on Glenn McConnell Parkway Thursday afternoon. One car was flipped upside down in a two-vehicle crash on Glenn McConnell Parkway near Charlie Hall Boulevard. Police spokesperson Elisabeth Wolfsen says two people were taken to the hospital with non...
live5news.com
Freeze Warning / Frost Advisories Issued For Cold Night Ahead!
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - High pressure is taking over as we move towards the end of the week. Clouds will clear out late tonight, leading to a clear, calm and cold night ahead. FREEZE WARNINGS have been issued for Inland Georgetown, Williamsburg, Berkeley, Dorchester and Inland Colleton counties for Friday morning. Temperatures are expected to drop to, or below, 32° for several hours between 2-8 AM Friday. Make sure you protect your sensitive plants by covering them or bringing them inside tonight! A FROST ADVISORY is in effect for Coastal Georgetown, Coastal Colleton and Charleston counties early Friday morning. Scattered areas of frost are likely with temperatures between 32-38° west of Highway 17. Along the immediate coastline, temperatures will fall between 38-42° with most beaches remaining frost-free overnight.
live5news.com
Red Cross helps 2 N. Charleston families after fires, warn or fire risk
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The American Red Cross responded Friday night to help families after a pair of house fires. One fire broke out at a home on Butler Street and a second was at a home on Oregon Avenue, Red Cross spokesman Don Gazzale said. Disaster volunteers are...
live5news.com
Charleston County officials halt new additions to Awendaw Park
AWENDAW, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County’s finance committee has put a discussion on new additions to the proposed Awendaw Park to a halt. The committee decided to keep the park’s plan as is because of pushback from folks who live in the area. People that live across from...
live5news.com
Police: Missing, endangered man last seen in N. Charleston
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Police in North Charleston are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing and endangered man. Hugh Carins was reported missing Friday after police say he got out of a taxi on Dorchester Road near Meeting Street as he was being taken back to Cabading Homes.
live5news.com
1 killed in Colleton Co. crash
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Officials with Colleton County Fire-Rescue said an Allendale woman was killed after her vehicle swerved off the highway and struck several trees. The crash happened around 12:49 p.m. Thursday in the 7000 block of Bells Highway. Officials were informed by witnesses that the woman was...
live5news.com
Red Cross assisting N. Charleston family after fire damages home
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The American Red Cross responded Friday night to help a family whose home was damaged by a fire. The fire broke out at a home on Butler Street, Red Cross spokesman Don Gazzale said. Disaster volunteers are assisting eight people displaced by the fire by...
live5news.com
Charleston Animal Society announces winners of 2022 ‘Rescue Brew’
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A photogenic dog and cat are now the two new faces of this year’s Rescue Brew Beer. The winners of the spokesdog and spokescat contest for the Charleston Animal Society’s No Kill South Carolina initiative were announced on Saturday. A 10-month-old Maine Coon...
live5news.com
Troopers: 1 killed in single-vehicle Colleton Co. crash
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly Thursday crash in the Ruffin area. It happened on Bells Highway near Tabor Road at 12:49 p.m. A 2011 Hyundai SUV traveling west on the highway ran off the left side of the road, according to...
live5news.com
Lockdown lifted for Beaufort Co. schools after reports of nearby gunfire
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A lockdown at a school complex has been lifted after Beaufort County deputies responded to reports of gunfire heard near the campus. Deputies were called out to the Hilton Head Island school complex at 11:54 a.m. The complex houses Hilton Head Island elementary/elementary for creative arts, middle and high schools.
live5news.com
Highway Patrol: ‘Charges pending’ in deadly wreck involving 12-year-old driver
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina Highway Patrol reports charges are pending in the crash where a 12-year-old driver left two sisters dead. This information comes after the agency’s Multi-disciplinary Accident Investigation Team has completed its report from the July 1 incident. It states that the unidentified young driver was driving down Dorchester Road around 1 a.m. near the airport at 107 mph 2.5 seconds before the crash and 88 mph 0.5 seconds before. The speed limit there is 45 mph.
Comments / 3