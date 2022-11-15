ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lauren Graham Went Into ‘Shock’ After Peter Krause Split, Teases ‘Gilmore Girls’ Baby Daddy Reveal, More in New Book

By Johnni Macke
 5 days ago
Talking fast and not holding anything back! Lauren Graham revealed how she overcame the “shock” from her split with Peter Krause — and teased which Gilmore Girls character could be Rory Gilmore’s baby daddy — in her new book.

“When my relationship of almost twelve years ended last year, I went into a sort of shock I’d never experienced before,” Graham, 55, wrote in her latest book, Have I Told You This Already? Stories I Don’t Want to Forget to Remember , which hit bookshelves on Tuesday, November 15. “I’d be doing normal things like driving to the store, or putting in a load of laundry, but also have the sensation of watching myself doing these things from a distance.”

The Gilmore Girls alum first met Krause, 57, in 1995 while appearing on an episode of Caroline in the City . While working alongside one another on Parenthood , which began in 2010, they started dating. Us Weekly confirmed in June that the twosome quietly called it quits one year prior .

“I felt the energy of having been shot out of a cannon, but somehow the cannonball — me — was also moving in slow motion,” Graham recalled of the split. “It was as if I’d spent a long time watching a movie with ominous background music, not noticing, until it finally swelled to a level I couldn’t ignore. And none of these metaphors were quite accurate.”

While promoting the book, the It’s Kind of a Funny Story actress revealed that she and the 9-1-1 star didn’t see eye to eye on a few key items — many of which popped up during the coronavirus pandemic in early 2021.

“I didn’t maybe ask some fundamental questions about ‘What are your values and what do you envision?’ and those more grown-up things,” she confessed to People earlier this month. “And then they just caught up with us.”

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers star noted that she focused on her writing amid the breakup. “I just was not going to let [the breakup] flatten me,” she told the outlet. “I was like, ‘OK, well, look at all the good stuff I have, and look at all the good times,’ and ‘I’m going to write this book.’ Thank goodness I have these outlets and these stories to tell.”

In addition to moving past her heartbreak, Graham dove into the complexities of playing mom Lorelai Gilmore on Gilmore Girls for seven years while barely knowing her own mother as a child.

“I’ve never once thought of ‘being a mom’ as simply a character trait, there are moms of all kinds, and the fact of being a mom is one part of the given circumstances that I’d consider in order to play any character, but not the only one,” she wrote, explaining she often didn’t know how to talk about her own mom while promoting the WB series. “And is anyone asking George Clooney if he actually went to medical school to play a doctor on ER ? Has any actor in any work of Shakespeare murdered someone/ruled a monarchy/died as the result of a poisonous love pact?”

The Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life star recalled knowing that her estranged mother, who died when she was 61, “spoke fluent Japanese” and “had a beautiful singing voice.” The relatives, however, never “discussed what happened or why” she left Graham to be raised by her father at a young age.

“Another thing I never got to ask my mom was if she thought the choices she’d made had been worth it, if she got whatever it was she’d been looking for when she took the path that — especially for the time — was unconventional and brave. I’m not sure she did,” the Talking as Fast as I Can author explained. “But her courage allowed room for mine. Because as painful as the downside was, her determination carved the way for me years later to take flight and go after something that — even for the time — was unconventional and required bravery. And she gave me this story to tell.”

Graham’s stories in Have I Told You This Already? range from lighthearted memories about moving to Los Angeles in the ‘90s to the struggle of giving up her dog in 2021 amid the pup’s health issues. The Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs actress even teased what she thought her TV daughter Rory ( Alexis Bledel ) would name her child after she revealed during the Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life cliffhanger that she is pregnant.

Scroll down to learn some of Graham’s biggest insecurities, feelings about heartache , Gilmore Girls secrets and more Have I Told You This Already? book revelations:

