FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
willmarradio.com
Garcia Leads Gopher Men Past Central Michigan
(Minneapolis, MN) -- Dawson Garcia had a big second half as the Gopher men beat Central Michigan 68-60 at Williams Arena. Garcia scored 11 of his 17 points in the second half as the Gophers outscored the Chippewas 37-34 to hold on for the victory. Ta’lon Cooper has 12 points and eight assists and Braeden Carrington added 11 points for a Gophers team that improves to 3-1 on the season.
willmarradio.com
Bison Buck Gopher Women in Fargo
(Fargo, ND) -- The University of Minnesota women's basketball team (2-1, 0-0 B1G) dropped its first contest of the year on the road to North Dakota State (3-0, 0-0 Summit) on Thursday night by a 75-61 final score. Minnesota got a career-best performance from Maggie Czinano with 13 points and...
willmarradio.com
Gophers Beat Michigan in Battle of Top 5 Teams
(Ann Arbor, MI) -- Luke Mittelstadt’s three-point night led the No. 2 Golden Gophers men's hockey team to a 5-2 win on the road at No. 3 Michigan Thursday inside Yost Ice Arena. Six different players posted multi-point performances for Minnesota (9-4-0 overall, 5-2-0 B1G), including a pair of...
willmarradio.com
NL-S Wildcats to play for State Championship
The NL-S Wildcats met the Watertown-Mayer Royals on Saturday evening at US Bank Stadium for the Class AAA Semi-final game and came from behind for a 33-28 victory, avenging a loss to the Royals earlier in the season. The Royals season ends with an 11-2 record. The Royals scored first...
willmarradio.com
Wildcats Take on Royals in Class AAA Semifinals
(US Bank Stadium, Minneapolis) -- The New London-Spicer Wildcats are back in the State Class AAA Football Tournament for the second straight season when they take on The Watertown-Mayer Royals Saturday afternoon. It's the first trip to the semifinals for the 'Cats since 2014 when they made back-to-back trips to...
willmarradio.com
Twins unveil new uniforms
(Bloomington, MN) -- The Minnesota Twins are changing up their look. The team unveiled four new uniforms yesterday that put a modern spin on their classic red, white, and blue designs. They also unveiled a brand-new M and North Star logo.
willmarradio.com
City of Minneapolis cracks down on pro-life protestors at abortion clinics
(Minneapolis, MN) -- The Minneapolis City Council voted unanimously Thursday and Mayor Jacob Frey signed an ordinance making it illegal to obstruct entrances and driveways of abortion clinics. Planned Parenthood staff say there's been a recent increase in protests at the Uptown clinic. Analysts say Minneapolis is likely the first municipality in Minnesota, and possibly the Midwest, to enact such a policy. There are federal and state laws prohibiting obstruction at abortion clinics, but a local ordinance gives police more enforcement capability.
willmarradio.com
Creative Arts & Crafts Fair
Where: Howard Lake Middle School Activity Center in Howard Lake. Free admission and prize drawings. Browse and shop a variety of familiar and new art and craft displays with all items available for purchase, enjoy time with family and friends and an opportunity to buy, learn and view, technique old and new.
