(Minneapolis, MN) -- The Minneapolis City Council voted unanimously Thursday and Mayor Jacob Frey signed an ordinance making it illegal to obstruct entrances and driveways of abortion clinics. Planned Parenthood staff say there's been a recent increase in protests at the Uptown clinic. Analysts say Minneapolis is likely the first municipality in Minnesota, and possibly the Midwest, to enact such a policy. There are federal and state laws prohibiting obstruction at abortion clinics, but a local ordinance gives police more enforcement capability.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO