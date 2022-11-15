Read full article on original website
BBC
Zara Aleena murder: Jordan McSweeney admits kicking law graduate to death
A sexual predator described as a "danger to any woman" has pleaded guilty to the murder of Zara Aleena. Jordan McSweeney, 29, also admitted sexually assaulting the law graduate as she walked home from a night out in east London last summer. Ms Aleena, 35, died from multiple injuries after...
BBC
County lines dealer who trafficked children absconds from prison
A county lines drug dealer who became the first to be convicted of trafficking children under new modern slavery laws has absconded from an open prison. Derbyshire Police said Zakaria Mohammed was found to be missing from HMP Sudbury on 11 November. Mohammed is serving 14 years after trafficking teenagers...
BBC
Lucy Letby: Baby developed strange purple patches, trial hears
A baby allegedly murdered by nurse Lucy Letby collapsed "in front of our faces" after developing "strange" purple patches, a doctor has told her trial. Ms Letby is accused of injecting air into the bloodstream of the baby, referred to as Child E, at Countess of Chester Hospital in June 2015.
BBC
Anger after man, 85, attacked by fellow care home resident
An 85-year-old man was left badly injured after being subjected to a brutal 50-minute assault by a fellow care home resident. James Hand's family said a radio was smashed over his head and his fingers were nearly bitten to the bone during the attack. It happened at Meadows Court in...
BBC
Sgt Matiu Ratana: Date set for murder trial
A man accused of murdering Met Police Sergeant Matiu Ratana inside a south London custody centre has been told he will stand trial next summer. Sgt Ratana, known as Matt, was shot while working at Croydon Custody Centre on 25 September 2020. Louis De Zoysa, 25, of no fixed address,...
BBC
Missing pilots may have faced cloud trouble
Two pilots whose plane went missing over the English Channel may have got into difficulty trying to avoid cloud, an investigation has found. Lee Rogers and Brian Statham were flying in a group of aircraft that took off from Wellesbourne, Warwickshire, for France on 2 April. An Air Accidents Investigation...
BBC
The emotional moment a chimp mum meets newborn
Mahle the chimp received a C-section this week at Sedgwick County Zoo in Wichita, Kansas. Because of low oxygen levels, the infant son received medical treatment before meeting mum. Chimpanzees are an endangered species.
BBC
Adnan Oktar: TV cult preacher jailed for 8,658 years in Turkey
A court in Turkey has sentenced a televangelist, who surrounded himself with young women he referred to as his "kittens", to 8,658 years in prison. Adnan Oktar, who has been described as a cult leader, was convicted of sexual assault and abuse of minors. Oktar, 66, fronted his own television...
Five dead, 18 injured in shooting at gay nightclub in Colorado, police say
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., Nov 20 (Reuters) - Five people were killed and 18 injured in a shooting at a gay nightclub on Saturday night in Colorado Springs, Colorado, police said.
BBC
Jamie Benbow: Third man charged with murder of stab victim
A man has appeared in court charged with murder over the death of a man stabbed to death at his home in Birmingham. Jamie Benbow, 29, died at the scene after being attacked on Washington Drive in Handsworth Wood on 21 October, West Midlands Police said. Ravelle Hutchinson, 26, of...
BBC
Robber jailed for attacking schoolgirl, 13, over mobile phone
A robber who attacked a 13-year-old schoolgirl after she refused to hand over her mobile phone has been jailed. James Valentine, 21, approached the teenager while she was sitting on swings in Queen's Bower Recreation Ground in Arnold, Nottinghamshire, on 20 January. When she refused to give him the phone,...
BBC
Danville Neil: DNA evidence sees man convicted of siblings' murder
A "prolific burglar" has been found guilty of murdering elderly siblings nearly 30 years ago. Danville Neil, now 65, killed Anne Castle, 74, and her brother William Bryan, 71, during a break-in at their flat in Bethnal Green, east London, in August 1993. The Old Bailey heard the siblings were...
BBC
Natalie Pearman: Family pictures released on 1992 murder anniversary
The younger sister of a teenager murdered 30 years ago has released never-before-seen pictures of her sibling in a bid for new information. Natalie Pearman, 16, was found dead in a lay-by at Ringland, near Norwich, on 20 November 1992. Her killer has never been found. He sister Georgina, 35,...
BBC
Solihull murders: Police 'failed and let down' women says ex-watchdog
"Shocking" police failures contributed to the murders of two women stabbed to death in the West Midlands, a former inspector at the police watchdog said. An inquest jury found police errors contributed to the deaths of Raneem Oudeh and her mother Khaola Saleem in Solihull in 2018. West Midlands Police...
BBC
Two arrested as Amesbury cannabis factory raided by police
Two people have been arrested after 500 cannabis plants were found at an industrial estate. Police carried out a drugs warrant at a unit at the Beacon Centre, in Amesbury, following a tip-off by members of the public. A man in his 30s and a teenage boy have been arrested...
BBC
Whitland: Escaped cow attack leaves man seriously hurt
A man has been seriously injured after being "attacked and trampled" by an escaped cow. The animal escaped from Whitland Mart, Carmarthenshire, at about 10:15 GMT before injuring the man in nearby North Road, Dyfed-Powys Police said. Trains had to be stopped after the cow strayed onto rail lines and...
BBC
Mark Brown trial: Murder-accused predicted his arrest, court hears
A man accused of killing two women has denied telling a work colleague he was "going down" for double murder. Mark Brown, 41, of St Leonards, East Sussex, denies murdering Alexandra Morgan and Leah Ware in 2021. Jurors at Hove Crown Court heard he was working at a building site...
BBC
Armagh: Teen arrested after nine students taken to hospital
A 15-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of drug-related offences after an incident in which nine schoolchildren were taken to hospital. Police and several ambulance crews were sent to the Armagh campus of the Southern Regional College (SRC) after a 999 call at 12:42 GMT on Friday. Brian Doran,...
BBC
Teen convicted of killing man with victim's own knife
A teenager has been convicted of murdering a 28-year-old man in north London by stabbing him with the victim's own knife. Muhamoud Mohamed Mahdi was chased and stabbed three times in the back after a confrontation in Burnt Oak on 18 February, the Old Bailey heard. Christian Kuta-Dankwa, 19, of...
BBC
Police issue burglary warning after 22 South Lakeland break-ins
Police have issued a warning to homeowners after a spate of break-ins across the south Lakeland area, many of which are believed to have been committed by the same people. Cumbria Police said there had been 22 break-ins over the "last few months" in places including Dent, Sedbergh, Allithwaite and Grange.
