This Rare 18-Carat Pink Diamond Just Sold for Nearly $29 Million at Auction
A single pink diamond is responsible for half of the $57.3 million achieved at Christie’s Magnificent Jewels auction. The Fortune Pink, which is the largest pear-shaped “fancy vivid” pink diamond ever to be sold at auction, hammered down for $28.8 million at the Four Seasons Hotel des Bergues Geneva on Tuesday. The bidding war lasted for around four minutes before a private collector from Asia claimed the gem by bettering the top bid by half a million. The Fortune Pink didn’t shine as brightly as expected, however. The supersized stone, which weighs nearly 19 carats, originally had a high estimate of $35...
A Seurat Painting Owned By Late Billionaire Paul Allen Has Sold For $149 M. at Christie’s
An early 20th century painting depicting three nude figures by George Seurat from the collection of Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen sold for $149 million an evening sale at Christie’s in New York Wednesday. Titled Les Poseuses, Ensemble (Petite version), the work is among the rarest paintings produced by Seurat residing in private hands and was expected to fetch a price over $100 million. Long before it came into Allen’s hands, the pointillist-style canvas was owned by John Quinn, the art collector and attorney who was an early promoter of the modern artist in the early 20th century. During tonight’s sale, Christie’s...
This once lost masterpiece could fetch $35 million at auction
Flemish painter Peter Paul Rubens' visceral biblical scene of Salome with the beheaded Saint John the Baptist, believed to have been lost for over two centuries, is among 10 Baroque-era artworks going on sale at a New York auction in January.
Paul Allen’s Art Collection Sells for $1.5 Billion at Christie’s, the Biggest Sale in Art Market History
Well, that was fast. Just six months ago, the art amassed by warring exes Harry and Linda Macklowe set a record for a single collection sold at auction, raking in $922 million at Sotheby’s. That milestone was eviscerated last night when the late Paul G. Allen’s trove topped $1.5 billion at the house’s crosstown rival, Christie’s. Even with high expectations—the late Microsoft cofounder’s collection was known to have numerous masterpieces in immaculate condition, and the uncertain economy has big spenders looking for safe bets—the sum was staggering. (All of the estate’s proceeds are pledged to charity.) Five of the paintings on offer...
Writer Joan Didion's possessions sell for eye-popping prices at auction
A pair of faux tortoiseshell sunglasses worn by Joan Didion in a Celine ad sold for $27,000 Wednesday, one of a number of items fetching eye-popping prices at an auction of the late author's furniture, books and household items. The auction, at Stair Galleries in Hudson, N.Y., netted nearly $2...
Hypebae
SKIMS Launches The Shapewear Shop
SKIMS just announced The Shapewear Shop, a one-stop shop for all your shapewear needs. Described as a “premier resource” for solution-wear, the new edit offers a curated assortment of eight of the brand’s core collections, hoping to support consumers at every step of their journey. Following on...
An unfinished 168-foot superyacht that was abandoned in 2007 will soon be up for auction starting at $1.5 million — see inside the 40% complete yacht
An unfinished superyacht abandoned just before the Great Recession will be up for auction starting at $1.5 million. The 168-foot motoryacht could cost between $16 million to $25 million to complete. Take a look at the nearly half-finished motoryacht that'll be auctioned by Boathouse Auctions in November. A 168-foot superyacht...
A Rare Emerald Salvaged From a 400-Year-Old Shipwreck Could Reach $70,000 at Auction
The crown jewel of a centuries-old shipwreck is going under the gavel this winter. The rare 6.25-carat emerald in question, which will lead Sotheby’s Magnificent Jewels sale on December 7, was salvaged from the sunken Nuestra Señora de Atocha 37 years ago in one of the most successful treasure hunts of all time. For the unversed, the Atocha was part of a fleet commissioned by the Spanish government in the 17th century to further the country’s exploration and colonization efforts. The galleon left Spain for the Caribbean in March 1622, but sank later that year after it was caught in a...
Pirelli Calendar 2023 unveiled
Pirelli unveiled its 2023 calendar Wednesday, an opulent, dream-like edition featuring a star-studded cast.
Vice
Katie Burnett's surreal imagery combines nudity with sock puppets
This month, Katie Burnett releases her second book of photographs. A stylist by trade — with clients like Gucci, Burberry and Calvin Klein — Katie only began taking pictures herself two years ago, shooting self-portraits with a catalogue of props (elastic bands, packet noodles and fridge magnets) in her Brooklyn apartment. Encouraged by her friend, the photographer Paul Kooiker, this humorous black-and-white series became Cabin Fever, a book released last year. I Wash You Dry, the new follow-up published by Dashwood Books, covers similar territory as the previous book, with the introduction of the Jamaican sea.
These 2022 Sally Ride Quarters Could Be Worth Over $400
As part of the U.S. Mint's American Women Quarters Program, famed physicist, educator and astronaut Dr. Sally Ride appears on some 2022 quarters. It's a deserving honor for the first American woman in space who, when she blasted off on the Space Shuttle Challenger in 1983 at age 32, was also the youngest American in space. The quarters featuring Dr. Ride are worth a lot in sentimental value since they honor such an amazing person, but some of them are also worth way more than just 25 cents.
Viking Jewelry Discovered in Sweden Looks 'Almost Completely New' at 1,000 Years Old — See the Photos!
“This is something you probably only experience once in a lifetime,” said one archaeologist Talk about antiques! Archeologists in Sweden have uncovered a stockpile of silver that they believe is approximately 1,000 years old. The items — which include torque-style neck rings, arm rings and coins — were found inside a ceramic pot in Viggbyholm, Täby, a "Viking Age settlement" located outside Stockholm, according to a press release from The Archaeologists at the National Historical Museums in Sweden. "They looked almost completely new," said archaeologist Maria Lingström. ...
Man who inspired 'The Terminal' dies at Paris airport where he lived for nearly 2 decades
Political refugee Mehran Karimi Nasseri lived at Paris' Charles de Gaulle airport for 18 years. His story inspired Steven Spielberg's "The Terminal."
Meet the oldest person to have ever lived
Imagine living to be 122 years old while eating over 2 pounds of chocolate every week. Jeanne Calment was born in Arles, France on February 21, 1875. She married wealthy store owner Fernand Calment on April 8, 1896 when she was 21 years old.
Stunning Bronze Statues Discovered After 2,000 Years Under Spa Water
ROME—The discovery of 24 perfectly-preserved bronze statues dating back to the 2nd Century B.C. at a thermal spa in Tuscany has given archeologists a rare glimpse at the past that may just “rewrite history,” they say. The discovery was made at the San Casciano dei Bagni spa in Tuscany, which boast millennia-old natural thermal springs that attract tourists to the town to soak in the same thermal waters as emperors did. Archeologists were hoping to uncover the original thermal bath basin when they found the first hands protruding from the oozing thermal mud two weeks ago. Since then, 24 statues,...
Long-lost jewelry from King Tut's tomb rediscovered a century later
The British archaeologist who led the excavation into King Tut's tomb a century ago may have illegally taken some jewelry, which a researcher is now tracking down in museums in the U.S. and U.K.
Black Couple Sells 236-Acre Farm To Luxury Hotel Brand in $13.75M Off-Market Deal
What was once meant as a family compound may soon become a luxury resort. Black entrepreneurs Chid Liberty and Georgie Badiel Liberty reportedly sold their large upstate property in Rhinebeck, New York, in an off-market deal that closed Friday. According to the New York Post, the 236-acre biodynamic farm was purchased for $13.75 million by Six Senses, one of the world’s most luxurious hotel brands.
Homeowners found $137 million Caravaggio oil painting in their attic depicting Judith beheading Holofernes
The 400-year-old painting had been in the attic for at least 150 years. Judith Beheading Holofernes, Caravaggio, Public Domain (circa 1598-1599) **Information in this article was sourced from educational and accredited news websites, which are cited within the story**
petapixel.com
Image of New York Becomes Second Most Expensive Photo Ever Sold
Edward Steichen’s The Flatiron, an iconic photo of New York, has sold for $11.8 million, making it the second-most expensive photograph ever sold. The rare photo was one of more than 150 works from the collection of late Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen that were sold by Christie’s Auction House in New York on Wednesday.
France 24
Warhol piece sells for $85 mn at New York auction
The 1963 piece of art was sold after two minutes and a brief duel between two bidders, for a total of $74 million, or $85.4 million with all related costs and fees. The last time a piece of art from Warhol's "Death and Disaster Series" was sold in 2013, it set a record for the artist at $105 million.
