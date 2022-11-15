ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Bill Belichick opines on officiating errors in Vikings-Bills thriller

By Chris Schad
Bring Me The Sports
Bring Me The Sports
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ybwbD_0jBNon9T00

Belichick was asked for his opinion on Monday morning.

There was a slew of officiating errors during Sunday's game between the Buffalo Bills and Minnesota Vikings and a lot of people noticed – including New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick.

During his Monday press conference, Belichick was asked about an overtime play where Buffalo had 12 men on the field. Belichick believes coaches should be able to challenge a play if they have challenges remaining in the final two minutes of a half.

"Provided the team has a challenge, they should have the opportunity to challenge really any play," Belichick said. "I'm on record of that."

The NFL does not allow coaches to challenge a play in the final two minutes of a half in an effort to prevent coaches from manipulating the clock, but the Vikings were burned twice by the rules in Sunday's victory.

Bills receiver Gabriel Davis made a diving catch on the final drive of regulation but replays showed the ball hitting the ground. The play was not reviewed – despite NFL Senior Vice President of Officiating Walt Anderson's ruling that it should have been reviewed and ruled incomplete – and Buffalo tied the game on a Tyler Bass field goal.

On the Vikings' first drive in overtime, Buffalo had 12 men on the field on a first-and-goal play where Dalvin Cook was stopped for a loss of three yards. If the correct call was made, the Vikings would've have had first-and-goal from the 1-yard line and ended the game with a touchdown. Instead, Kirk Cousins was sacked on second down and Minnesota settled for a field goal to give Buffalo a chance to tie the game or win with a touchdown.

These things matter to Belichick, whose Patriots are one game behind the Bills and two games back of the Miami Dolphins in the AFC East. When asked about the 12 men play against the Vikings on Boston radio station WEEI, he reiterated his stance.

"There have been other examples of that, plays that have occurred in situations where teams couldn't challenge because the rules prohibited [it]," Belichick said. "I get forward progress and things like that, that you can't challenge. I'm not talking about that. I'm saying not having the ability to challenge a play that could impact the outcome of the game – even calls like holding and pass interference and things like that – I don't see why those plays can't be reviewed [by a coach's challenge]."

But as Belichick concluded, "the rules are the rules."

Related: NFC playoff picture: Vikings tied for first after Eagles loss

Related: Vikings announcer goes crazy during wild finish in Buffalo

Comments / 6

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
VikingsTerritory

The Vikings Employ the Best Offensive Lineman in Football

A where were you when moment — where were you when the Minnesota Vikings suddenly employed the best overall offensive lineman on the planet?. That’s right. Christian Darrisaw, the Vikings second-year left tackle, is the real deal, who just so happens to own the NFL’s highest Pro Football Focus grade among offensive linemen.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
VikingsTerritory

Vikings Down to Nubbins at CB

In the last two weeks, the Minnesota Vikings have lost two starting cornerbacks to injury — one at Washington, the other in Buffalo. Patrick Peterson stands tall, but after the veteran, rookie Andrew Booth will start versus the Dallas Cowboys in Week 11. Fellow rookie Akayleb Evans was ruled...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
purplePTSD.com

The Skol Debate: Are the Vikings a Top 3 NFL Team?

Are the Minnesota Vikings a top 3 team in the NFL? Their record certainly suggests that they are. After all, they sit atop the standings, tied with the Eagles at 8-1 (though, in fairness, are in second place due to the tiebreaker). As per usual, we take on this topic...
StyleCaster

Tom & Gisele Had an ‘Ironclad Prenup’ Before Their Divorce—Here’s the ‘Major Factor’ That ‘Complicated’ Their Split

Since  they filed for divorce, fans have wondered about Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen’s prenup and how their finances will be divided now that they’ve decided to end their marriage. (Spoiler alert: One makes a lot more than the other.) Tom and Gisele met on a blind date set up by a mutual friend in 2006. “I think the one phone call that changed my life was my friend Ed, who called me one day and he said, ‘I have this girl and I think you should call her,’ ” Tom recalled to WSJ magazine in 2021 about how he was...
FLORIDA STATE
saturdaytradition.com

Minnesota reveals uniform combo for home finale against Iowa

It will be a sea of maroon in TCF Bank Stadium this Saturday as Minnesota takes on Iowa in the last home game of the season. The school made a Twitter announcement on Thursday showing off the uniform combo for the rivalry game. Minnesota players will be decked out in solid maroon pants with maroon jerseys with white numbers outlined in yellow. Capping off the look will be a maroon helmet with full black face visors. The helmets have a gold M on one side and a representation of Goldy, the school’s mascot, on the other.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Baylor vs UCLA odds, picks and predictions

The No. 6 Baylor Bears (3-1) take on the No. 7 UCLA Bruins (3-1) at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas Sunday. Tip-off is at 5:30 p.m. ET (ESPN). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook’s lines around the Baylor vs. UCLA odds, and make our expert college basketball picks, predictions and bets.
WACO, TX
Pro Hockey Rumors

Minnesota Wild to waive former first-round pick Tyson Jost

Forward Tyson Jost will be placed on waivers by the Minnesota Wild when the 1:00 p.m. CT deadline hits, according to a Tweet from the team’s public relations department. After a strong training camp, it’s been anything but to begin the season for Jost. The 24-year-old, acquired via trade last season, has just three assists through 12 games and has been a healthy scratch five times. Averaging just 12:44 per night, his spot in the lineup has faded away with Jordan Greenway and Marcus Foligno returning to health.
SAINT PAUL, MN
saturdaytradition.com

ESPN’s FPI predicts winner of Floyd of Rosedale showdown between Iowa and Minnesota

Minnesota and Iowa will battle it out head-to-head in a B1G showdown that could have an effect on the West division champ. The Gophers and Hawkeyes will also battle it out for control of a pig. That’s right, the pig. Named the Floyd of Rosedale and introduced in 1935, the winning team is presented with the bronze trophy in the shape of a pig. Originally, the pig was a live one, and was used as somewhat of a prank bet over the game between governors of the respective states back in 1935. Instead of using a live pig as betting chips, a trophy of the animal was commissioned to commemorate the winners of the game.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Bring Me The Sports

Bring Me The Sports

Minneapolis, MN
5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Bring Me The Sports reports Minnesota sports news, analysis, transactions, player updates, injury reports, coaches news, and complete coverage of Vikings, Twins, Timberwolves, Wild, Lynx, Gophers, Minnesota United, and Whitecaps.

 https://www.si.com/fannation/bringmethesports/

Comments / 0

Community Policy