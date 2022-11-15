Commitment Hub: Everything to know as DJ Wagner signs with Kentucky men’s basketball

DJ Wagner will be a Kentucky Wildcat.

That declarative statement has fluctuated in likelihood over the last few years, but it became fact on Monday afternoon when the class of 2023 combo guard pledged to play college basketball in Lexington.

Wagner’s addition to Kentucky’s 2023 recruiting class caps an incoming five-player group for head coach John Calipari, and vaults UK to the top of next year’s team recruiting rankings.

Interest in the historically good UK recruiting class is sky high among Kentucky fans, and specifically with relation to the newest pickup.

Wagner — long pursued by both Louisville and Kentucky — will bring a dynamic and versatile backcourt presence to Lexington.

Here’s everything you need to know about the commitment of the 6-foot-3, 165-pound combo guard.

DJ commits: Wagner commits to Kentucky, giving the Cats another five-star player in the class of 2023

What does it mean? DJ Wagner will be a Kentucky Wildcat. What does this mean for UK basketball now, and in the future?

Wagner analysis: What makes DJ Wagner so good? Expert analyst explains highlights of Wagner’s best skills.

UK signees: What John Calipari has to say about DJ Wagner and UK’s 2023 recruiting class

2023 class: Get to know the Kentucky basketball 2023 recruiting class

John Clay podcast: UK-Michigan State preview, plus discussion of DJ Wagner’s commitment

Next Cats: Top Kentucky basketball and college basketball recruiting links