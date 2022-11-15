ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cedar Falls, IA

KGLO News

Frein named as new Mason City Chamber of Commerce President & CEO

MASON CITY — The Mason City Chamber of Commerce has named their new President & CEO. Colleen Frein currently serves as the Chamber’s vice president. She’s been selected to replace longtime president & CEO Robin Anderson, who will retire in mid-January after holding that role for almost 22 years.
MASON CITY, IA
KGLO News

Power strip cited as cause for fatal Mason City house fire

MASON CITY — An electrical power strip is being blamed for a house fire on Wednesday that killed four children in Mason City. The Mason City Fire Department says they along with the Mason City Police Department and State Fire Marshal’s Office have completed the investigation of the fire at 509 North Washington that was reported shortly after 5 o’clock on Wednesday morning.
MASON CITY, IA

