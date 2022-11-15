Read full article on original website
Missouri State Football Quarterfinal Scoreboard: Saturday, November 19th
(KMAland) -- Maryville’s season came to an end with a loss to Pleasant Hill in a Class 3 state quarterfinal on Saturday. Check out the full Missouri state quarterfinal scoreboard below. MISSOURI STATE FOOTBALL QUARTERFINALS. Class 1: Duchesne 35 Portagville 22. Class 1: East Buchanan 14 Gallatin 6. Class...
Iowa News Headlines Friday, November 18th, 2022
(Cedar Rapids) -- Two people died in a house fire afternoon in Cedar Rapids. Cedar Rapids Firefighters were dispatched just after noon after a 9-1-1 caller reported smoke coming from the windows of a home. The fire department says 72-year-old Charles Osterkamp and 70-year-old and Sheri Osterkamp were found dead in the basement of the single story home. The fire department says the cause of the fire is still under investigation.
Football Saturday Picks (Week 13): Derek vs. Ryan vs. Trevor vs. Nick
(KMAland) -- There are 17 Missouri postseason games for the KMA Sports crew to pick today. Yesterday, Trevor led the way with a 9-4 record. Ryan was close behind at 9-5, and Derek went 8-6. Nick was last at 7-7. Here’s how the standings fare heading into today. Ryan:...
Th Best Pizza in Missouri is in a Town of Less than 1,500 People
Sorry, Imo's you may be the top dog in St. Louis, but when it comes to where to find the best pizza in the Show-Me State you have to head to a tiny town in the center of the state. According to the Missouri's Best 2022 Awards, the best pizza...
EPA Awards Missouri School Districts $21 Million for Cleaner Buses
(KMAland) -- Missouri is joining the transition from diesel to electric school buses, as 26 school districts have been awarded $21 million in federal funds. The Environmental Protection Agency's Clean School Bus Program is an outgrowth of the 2021 bipartisan infrastructure law, which will spend $5 billion over the next five years to begin replacing the diesel school bus fleet.
Yes, Kansas cops can pull you over in Missouri — busting myths about policing the state line
It starts with knowing where the Missouri-Kansas line actually is. “Part of the state line is literally right down the middle of State Line road, but as you get further south, the state line is actually on the Missouri side of State Line road,” says Sgt. Jacob Becchina of the KCMO police. Generally, cops are responsible for accidents or infractions in their own state.
State Football Playoff Scoreboard: Friday, November 18th
(KMAland) -- Five state championships were decided between Iowa and Nebraska while Missouri held state quarters and semis on Friday. Check out the full playoff scoreboard below. IOWA STATE FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIPS. Class 2A: Central Lyon/George-Little Rock 10 Williamsburg 6. Class 3A: Harlan 30 Mount Vernon 23. Class 1A: Van Meter...
NE Groups Take on a New Kind of Pipeline Fight
(KMAland) -- A Nebraska group that led the fight against the Keystone X-L Pipeline has turned its attention to a different environmental cause. Bold Alliance, a project of Bold Nebraska, is part of a coalition fighting plans for four carbon-capture pipelines in the Midwest. Last week, they protested at a conference held in Iowa for carbon pipeline developers.
Police to place ‘patrol’ tickets at St. Charles County homes
Police officers in St. Charles County have been putting yellow notes on the doors of people who live there.
Growing marijuana at home after passage of Amendment 3
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – With Amendment 3 passing in Missouri, doors will soon be opening for people to recreationally grow marijuana at home. Employees at Harvest Grow Supply said they are starting to see more people, beginner and on, come into the store interested in marijuana cultivation and gardening. “People just kind of want to know […]
Missouri marijuana legalization already has some out-of-state police concerned
Missouri voters said yes to legalizing marijuana on Tuesday, but one Kansas City area police department is already raising a red flag.
$50,000 won off Powerball ticket purchased at Gerbes Super Market in Columbia
According to the Missouri Lottery, the winning ticket was purchased at the Gerbes Supermarket off Paris Road in Columbia, Missouri for the Oct. 31 drawing.
After recreational pot passes, why a medical marijuana card still matters in Missouri
Missouri voters approved recreational marijuana on Tuesday, but some experts advise users to pursue a medical marijuana license.
GOVERNOR PARSON SIGNS EXECUTIVE ORDER TO CLOSE STATE OFFICES NOVEMBER 25
Governor Mike Parson signed Executive Order 22-06 closing state offices on Friday, November 25, 2022, the day after the Thanksgiving Day holiday. “The First Lady and I are so appreciative of the work our state team members do day in and day out to serve the people of Missouri, and we hope this well-earned day off can be spent enjoying quality time with family and friends,” Governor Parson said. “We know we have the best of the best on our state team, and we count ourselves lucky to get to serve Missourians alongside them. We pray for continued blessings upon our state team members, their families, and all Missourians. From our family to yours, Happy Thanksgiving!”
Missouri correctional officers getting settlement checks
Just in time for the holiday shopping season, Missouri is sending out settlement checks to thousands of current and former correctional officers. The checks mark the end of a 10-year court battle with the Missouri Department of Corrections for refusing to pay officers for pre- and post-shift security clearance work.
KMAland Sports Schedule: Friday, November 18th
(KMAland) -- Four state championships in Iowa and one in Nebraska, district finals and state quarterfinals in Missouri and the beginning of high school girls basketball in Iowa all on the Friday slate. IOWA STATE FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIPS. Class A: Central Lyon/George-Little Rock vs. Williamsburg, 10:00 AM. Class 3A: Mount Vernon...
What has (and hasn't) changed
Let's get straight to the point -- by the time you read this, it is still illegal to smoke pot for fun in Missouri. The majority has spoken, and that will soon change. Fifty-three percent of voters passed Amendment 3 to the Missouri State Constitution last Tuesday. Nominally, Amendment 3...
SWAT excited for first wrestling season
(KMAland) -- It's a new and exciting time for high school wrestling in Iowa. The 2022 season marks the first year girls wrestling is a sanctioned sport by the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union. Numerous KMAland schools are ready to attack the inaugural season. Tiffany South is the head...
Man says Kansas City officer changed story after rear-ending him
The driver who hit him was a Kansas City police officer in an unmarked Ford F-350. Officer Richard Hulme was the man behind the wheel.
College Volleyball Scorebaord (11/17): UMKC sweeps St. Thomas
(KMAland) -- UMKC swept St. Thomas in regional college volleyball on Thursday.
