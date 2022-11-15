Janusz Domagala, who competed in this year’s Great British Bake Off (GBBO) competition, has revealed that he didn’t come away from the iconic tent empty-handed.The Polish baker said he took nine whisks with him before he became the ninth contestant to be eliminated from the show.Domagala, 34, made it to the semi-finals to compete against Syabira Yusoff, Sandro (real name Nelsandro Farmhouse), and Abdul Rehman Sharif.However, Patisserie Week saw the end of his chance for the winning title, despite Domagala being crowned Star Baker multiple times throughout the series.Revealing that he had taken nine whisks from the tent, the...

