Iconic Sydney joint Frankie’s Pizza By The Slice reveals closing date
Iconic Sydney landmark Frankie’s Pizza By The Slice has announced their last day of business ahead of the venue’s scheduled demolition. Almost a year and half after announcing that they would be demolished to accommodate the new metro line, iconic Sydney landmark Frankie’s Pizza has announced their last day of business. The bar will finally close on December 11th, 2022 and be demolished in early 2023.
