Read full article on original website
Related
wegotthiscovered.com
Netflix’s creepy new series is already sending viewers down a supernatural rabbit hole
Netflix loves nothing more than pumping out creepy original series intended to invoke detective-like senses in its viewers, and its latest entry is so meticulously mysterious audiences are already becoming Sherlock Holmes. 1899 combines the best elements of Lost, Das Boot, Titanic, alongside bits of BioShock and the mixture is...
wegotthiscovered.com
New promo teases a ‘Law & Order: SVU’ star’s final episode
Kelli Giddish has been playing Detective Amanda Rollins on Law & Order: SVU since 2011 and has given viewers many memorable moments over the years. That’s what has fans scratching their heads after a new promo came out hinting that she’s leaving the show. She walks into the...
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Sci-Fi News: ‘Doctor Who’ fans celebrate Matt Smith’s era yet again as David Harbour explains why his MCU debut might redeem him for ‘Hellboy’
Doctor Who fans have just realized that Matt Smith’s first season as the eleventh incarnation of the titular character is brilliant for a number of different reasons and deserves more recognition. Frankly speaking, the Raggedy Doctor could do with a bit more praise. Not that his tenure isn’t already as popular as all the rest of them, but some of his stories definitely rank among the underrated Who roster.
wegotthiscovered.com
Marvel fans are practically losing their minds after recalling a post-credits scene that never existed
After 30 whole movies, Marvel fans have witnessed countless post-credits scenes, either those that had us leaving the theater excited for what’s to come or grumbling that we waited all that time for just some underwhelming extra gag. There have been so many over the years, in fact, that it’s hard to remember them all. Nonetheless, one memory impaired MCU lover has the opposite problem, as they’re convinced they’ve seen a credits sequence that never existed.
wegotthiscovered.com
David Harbour hopes his MCU run atones for the sins of starring in one of the worst comic book movies ever
There’s a huge number of actors in Hollywood that have played two (or more) comic book characters, and in many instances there tends to be a huge gulf in popularity between them, something David Harbour knows all too well. Just like Deadpool helped Ryan Reynolds wash away the stench...
wegotthiscovered.com
MCU fans are losing their minds over rumors Jenna Ortega has joined ‘Daredevil: Born Again’
Few upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe projects have caused more collective drools of excitement than Daredevil: Born Again. Set to consist of 18 episodes, the the most of any Marvel Disney Plus series so far, the show looks to be an absolutely jubilant return for one of the MCU’s most beloved Netflix darlings, with fans old and new each having plenty to look forward to.
wegotthiscovered.com
A dystopian flesh-eating nightmare suppresses its urges to become one of Netflix’s biggest hits
Putting a fresh spin on one well-worn genre is difficult enough as it is, so The Girl with All the Gifts should be commended for managing to tell a unique story utilizing elements of no less than four. It sounds unwieldy to call director Colm McCarthy’s movie a post-apocalyptic dystopian...
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Marvel News: Zoe Saldaña admits she’s ready to be done with the MCU as ‘The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special’ sleighs critics
Can you believe that, in just over one week’s time, the Christmas season will officially have begun for Marvel lovers as The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special is set to drop on Disney Plus next Friday? And now, ahead of this incoming festive gift from the House of Ideas, the verdict on the Special Presentation has been given as critics unwrap their initial reactions to James Gunn’s first MCU outing in five years. Unfortunately, we’ve also got some less good news for Gamora groupies…
wegotthiscovered.com
What’s next for Christina Applegate after the ‘Dead to Me’ series finale?
Netflix’s hit show, Dead to Me aired its third and final season today, Nov. 17, and while the dramedy may be over for good, the real question is whether its stars, namely, Christina Applegate, have any projects lined up next. The road to Dead to Me’s final season has...
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Black Adam’ being handily defeated at the box office by the 3rd season of a TV show about Jesus
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever exploded out of the blocks last weekend to steal almost all of the thunder away from Black Adam, with the Marvel Cinematic Universe sequel’s $180 million opening ensuring that Ryan Coogler’s blockbuster took just three days to earn more at the domestic box office than Dwayne Johnson’s DCU debut had managed in four weeks.
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest ‘Yellowstone’ News: Wes Bentley talks Jamie being lost for the first time as Cole Hauser says Rip and Beth sure won’t end up on a beach somewhere living happily ever after
Hello, Yellowstone fans; it’s Thursday, so we’re just one day away from the weekend and three away from the exciting third episode of the emotionally charged fifth season of Paramount’s number-one series. With the two-hour season premiere laying a lot of the groundwork for the twelve episodes we’ve yet to discover, fans were greeted with the knowledge that this season is going to do something the series hasn’t done before. It will threaten the sense of peace everyone on the ranch feels. We’ve never seen a worried Rip Wheeler, and we’ve not yet seen John Dutton truly feel the weight of everything that sits on his shoulders, but we got glimpses into both scenarios in the two-episode debut. Today, we’re taking you through some cast comments on the fifth season, what we should expect from major Dutton power players, and Cole Hauser’s fantastic take on happiness for Rip and Beth. You know the drill from here; saddle up and let’s ride in.
wegotthiscovered.com
James Gunn hypes the impending debut of his favorite MCU character ever
In just one week, The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special comes to Disney Plus, and the early reactions hint that James Gunn’s long-awaited return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe has delivered the goods. It’s only the second Special Presentation after last month’s Werewolf by Night, but given that...
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Fantasy News: George R.R. Martin confirms ‘The Ice Dragon’ movie as ‘Lord of the Rings’ fans rise to the defense of the Amazon series
With half a dozen Game of Thrones projects in the wings, on top of two books to get out still, one ought to be forgiven for thinking George R.R. Martin would simply refuse to commission his work, or at the very least, give up even more of it to be adapted for live-action. But as far as we can tell, the author is having the creative streak of his life, with no intention of slowing down any time soon. Now, even despite House of the Dragon still remaining a topic of debate in social circles, the creator has announced that another one of his books is going to be adapted as an animated movie.
wegotthiscovered.com
Review: ‘Bayonetta 3’ made me lose interest in one of my favorite series
How does a game simultaneously feature some of the most outrageous, spectacular set-pieces while also feeling completely boring and lifeless? Bayonetta 3 somehow manages to do just that. You can fly around town slinging webs as a giant spider demon and control a huge kaiju surfing on cruise ships in the middle of the ocean, but it also feels like a total snooze-fest half the time.
wegotthiscovered.com
Fans incredulous at rumors of Marvel chasing big names for all-powerful ‘Thunderbolts’ villain
Henry Cavill was quick to debunk the rumors that he was being lined up to make a surprise Marvel Cinematic Universe debut as Hyperion in season 2 of Loki, but based on the latest scuttlebutt to sweep the internet, it sounds as though the franchise could be seeking a star just as handsome as the former Geralt of Rivia to bring the character to life in Thunderbolts.
wegotthiscovered.com
Brendan Fraser defends the most hideously dated aspect of ‘The Mummy’ movies
Brendan Fraser‘s triumphant return to the spotlight is one that brings a happy tear to just about any eye. After overcoming some heinous setbacks from the hands of the industry, the former action star is back up to bat and going hard with the home runs, most notably in the form of The Whale, the upcoming Darren Aronofsky drama that’s set to make a wave or two at the Oscars.
wegotthiscovered.com
James Gunn shuts down trolls trying to turn everything into Marvel vs. DC
The DC versus Marvel debate didn’t start yesterday. It didn’t even start when both started making movies. It started much earlier and probably will exist as long as both companies exist. While new DCEU architect James Gunn may know this, he’s not giving in to it. The...
wegotthiscovered.com
The redundant prequel to a blockbuster that bombed catastrophically raises hell on the Netflix Top 10
Based entirely on Rotten Tomatoes scores, 2013’s R.I.P.D. can inarguably be called the worst movie of Ryan Reynolds’ entire career after scraping together an embarrassing 13 percent score on the aggregation site. It’s also one of the biggest box office bombs of the last decade, having earned a...
wegotthiscovered.com
Ryan Reynolds admits that his growing business empire stops him from getting fatigued with Hollywood
Ryan Reynolds may be best known for blockbuster family-friendly fare such as Free Guy and The Adam Project, the Deadpool movies, and his upcoming new holiday film Spirited, costarring Will Ferrell. But lately, the 46-year-old actor also has his hands in a lot of different pies with his growing number of side business ventures.
wegotthiscovered.com
A troubled sequel trashed by critics that arrived a decade too late seizes a #1 streaming spot in 42 nations
As much as fans of the first installment had been clamoring to finally see it happen, the consensus has already started to form that recent Disney Plus debutant Disenchanted may have arrived a decade too late to the party. The long-awaited sequel to the universally popular 2007 opener has been...
Comments / 0