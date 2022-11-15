Hello, Yellowstone fans; it’s Thursday, so we’re just one day away from the weekend and three away from the exciting third episode of the emotionally charged fifth season of Paramount’s number-one series. With the two-hour season premiere laying a lot of the groundwork for the twelve episodes we’ve yet to discover, fans were greeted with the knowledge that this season is going to do something the series hasn’t done before. It will threaten the sense of peace everyone on the ranch feels. We’ve never seen a worried Rip Wheeler, and we’ve not yet seen John Dutton truly feel the weight of everything that sits on his shoulders, but we got glimpses into both scenarios in the two-episode debut. Today, we’re taking you through some cast comments on the fifth season, what we should expect from major Dutton power players, and Cole Hauser’s fantastic take on happiness for Rip and Beth. You know the drill from here; saddle up and let’s ride in.

MONTANA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO