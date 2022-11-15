(Fargo, ND) -- The Fargo-Moorhead Salvation Army is looking for volunteers to ring bells at their Red Kettle fundraising locations around the metro. "It generates approximately 50 percent of our Christmas total. So last year that was over $400,000 in the bell ringing campaign alone, and all those monies and the additional money the community gives to us goes to help people right here in the Fargo Moorhead area," said Salvation Army Major Abe Tomayo.

FARGO, ND ・ 2 DAYS AGO