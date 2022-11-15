Read full article on original website
Related
rigzone.com
Response To Energy Crisis Tilted Governments Towards Renewables
A full paradigm shift to reach net zero by 2050 is still not possible but governments and their policies are accelerating the development of renewables, Westwood said. — The global energy crisis has been brewing since the last quarter of 2021, caused by a mix of factors, including resurgent demand after the lifting of lockdown, bad weather, and disruptions to supply chains. It is impacting all areas of the energy market and all geographies.
rigzone.com
What Happened in the Oil Market This Week?
(The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the attributed sources and do not necessarily reflect the position of Rigzone or the author) In this week’s edition of oil and gas industry hits and misses, Rigzone’s regular market watchers focus on recent oil price moves, the bearish impact of Covid-19 in China, the Russian oil price cap and more. Read on for more detail.
rigzone.com
Shell Starts Operations At Pennsylvania Polymers Plant
Energy supermajor Shell has started operations from its Pennsylvania Chemical project, Shell Polymers Monaca. — Energy supermajor Shell has started operations from its Pennsylvania Chemical project, Shell Polymers Monaca (SPM). The Pennsylvania facility is the first major polyethylene manufacturing complex in the Northeastern United States and has a designed...
rigzone.com
North American Gas Market To Triple Production From 2022-2033
Driven by a surge in LNG exports, the North American natural gas market will triple in production size from 2022-2033. Driven by a surge in LNG exports, the North American natural gas market will support 29 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) of production from 2022-2033. If the gas market...
rigzone.com
Top Headlines: Gulf of Mexico an Area of Increasing Instability and More
Here are some of Rigzone’s top stories during the last week, just in case you missed them…. The Gulf of Mexico continues to be an area of increasing instability, according to Dryad Global, which made the statement in its latest Maritime Security Threat Advisory (MSTA). Dryad’s latest MSTA rates Mexico’s risk rating as “substantial” and the country’s Dos Bocas port terminal risk rating as “moderate”.
Comments / 0