Have You Seen All The Grammy Nominees for Best Music Video? Watch Them Here!

The Grammy Nominees for the 2023 awards show have been announced, and it is going to be an incredibly competitive year. Every song on this nomination list deserves to be there, and of course there were also many deserving numbers that unfortunately didn't make the cut. With the constant outpouring of media, it can be difficult to keep up. It is often the case that people have not heard or seen all of the impressive works nominated within one category.
Harry Styles Forced To Dump Olivia Wilde Because of The Negativity That Came With Her?

Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde announced their split on Friday through their spokesperson. A source told OK magazine more about where the two are currently and what transpired to lead to this. According to them, the "As It Was" singer ended things with the "Don't Worry Darling" director. "The negativity...
Taylor Swift Achieves Epic Milestone Amid 'Eras' Tour and Ticketmaster Fiasco

Taylor Swift just reached an incredible milestone amid the saga of her "Eras" tour and Ticketmaster. The singer-songwriter is regarded as one of the most talented artists of his time. She has provided some of the biggest successes in recent years and even taken the globe by storm with her...
Taylor Swift Shock: Department of Justice Already Investigating Live Nation Before 'Eras' Tour Ticket Sales Woes [REPORT]

The recent fiasco surrounding Taylor Swift's "The Eras" tour revealed a shocking investigation involving Live Nation Entertainment. The Department of Justice reportedly started investigating Live Nation Entertainment before the recent "botched" ticket sales for Swift's upcoming tours. The New York Times (via Forbes and Deadline) confirmed the development and detailed that the probe is an antitrust inquiry.
Harry Styles, Olivia Wilde Split: Is THIS The Real Reason For Their Breakup?

The breakup of Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde has been confirmed. People magazine originally reported that they were "taking a break" given the continuous controversy surrounding their film, "Don't Worry Darling." They were first seen holding hands at a friend's wedding in January 2021, months after Olivia ended her relationship...
Beyonce 3-Part 'Renaissance' Update: Are These The 2 Other Acts?!

Beyonce announced on her website a few hours before the release of "Renaissance" that this is the first in a three-part project. It has now been revealed what the remaining two acts may be. The "Crazy In Love" hitmaker has been tight-lipped regarding the remaining two parts of the trilogy,...
Queen, Adam Lambert Collab Over? Brian May Reflect on Heartbreaking Future With Singer

Brian May revealed good and bad news regarding Queen and Adam Lambert's future. Since 2011, Lambert has been joining the Queen's remaining active members, May and Roger Taylor, in touring and performing the band's hit songs. The American vocalist joined the duo two years after Paul Rodgers ended his project with them.
'Wakanda' extends its box-office reign in N.American theaters

Disney and Marvel's "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" dominated the North American box office for a second straight weekend, taking in an estimated $67.3 million, industry watcher Exhibitor Relations reported Sunday. That take for the sequel to the hugely popular "Black Panther" -- with the fictional African kingdom of Wakanda again fighting for its survival -- was a bit below industry expectations despite a current global total of $546 million, trade publications said.
Kid Cudi Grammy Snub: Rapper Expresses TRUE Feelings After Not Being Nominated

Many fans rejoiced after their favorite artists have been nominated for the 2023 Grammy Awards, but there have been several online users who took to social media to express their disappointment as the recording academy snubbed their beloved idols. More recently, Kid Cudi, whose fans projected that he'll be getting...
Real Reason Why Metallica, Dave Mustaine's Reunion NEVER Happened Revealed

The possibility of Dave Mustaine's return to Metallica vanished suddenly. Metallica lost its original singer when the band fired Mustaine in 1983. But fans were hopeful of a reunion after the former frontman revealed he started a conversation with former Metallica bandmate, James Hetfield. According to Mustaine, the discussion was...
Kimbra ‘Replay!’: Fans Praise Singers ‘Artistic Growth’ in New Music Era

Fans were introduced to a slow and mellow song for Kimbra's new era with the single "save me" released a few weeks ago, but fans were shocked as they saw a completely different side of the New Zealand artist in her latest track, "Replay!" The Grammy Award-winning singer is set...

