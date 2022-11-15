Read full article on original website
Related
musictimes.com
Have You Seen All The Grammy Nominees for Best Music Video? Watch Them Here!
The Grammy Nominees for the 2023 awards show have been announced, and it is going to be an incredibly competitive year. Every song on this nomination list deserves to be there, and of course there were also many deserving numbers that unfortunately didn't make the cut. With the constant outpouring of media, it can be difficult to keep up. It is often the case that people have not heard or seen all of the impressive works nominated within one category.
musictimes.com
Harry Styles Forced To Dump Olivia Wilde Because of The Negativity That Came With Her?
Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde announced their split on Friday through their spokesperson. A source told OK magazine more about where the two are currently and what transpired to lead to this. According to them, the "As It Was" singer ended things with the "Don't Worry Darling" director. "The negativity...
musictimes.com
#NoGrammyForGranny Trends On Twitter After Nicki Minaj Grammy Snub: Doja Cat, The Game To The Rescue
Ever wondered why #NoGrammyForGranny is trending on Twitter? It's because Nicki Minaj failed to secure any Grammy nod in the most recent nominations. While for other stans, Minaj's snub calls for a celebration - her most loyal Barbz, and other music fans were alarmed by the lack of nominations for the female rap royalty.
musictimes.com
Taylor Swift Achieves Epic Milestone Amid 'Eras' Tour and Ticketmaster Fiasco
Taylor Swift just reached an incredible milestone amid the saga of her "Eras" tour and Ticketmaster. The singer-songwriter is regarded as one of the most talented artists of his time. She has provided some of the biggest successes in recent years and even taken the globe by storm with her...
Pierce Brosnan's Sons Dylan And Paris Got Real About Nepotism And Said They "Recognize" Their "Blessings"
Because nepo-baby discourse is, let's be real, everyone's favorite sort of discourse — and these days, there's plenty on hand.
musictimes.com
Taylor Swift Shock: Department of Justice Already Investigating Live Nation Before 'Eras' Tour Ticket Sales Woes [REPORT]
The recent fiasco surrounding Taylor Swift's "The Eras" tour revealed a shocking investigation involving Live Nation Entertainment. The Department of Justice reportedly started investigating Live Nation Entertainment before the recent "botched" ticket sales for Swift's upcoming tours. The New York Times (via Forbes and Deadline) confirmed the development and detailed that the probe is an antitrust inquiry.
Adele Found Her Boyfriend Rich Paul In The Crowd At Her Show And Kissed Him Mid-Singing
This residency is already amazing.
musictimes.com
Harry Styles' Relationship With Olivia Wilde's Kids: 'They Think He's A Superhero'
It will be two years since Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde made their romance public. They've become so close that the "Watermelon Sugar" singer has already spent a lot of time with her children, Otis, eight, and Daisy, six. Indeed, the "Booksmart" filmmaker had two very special VIP visitors for...
musictimes.com
Harry Styles, Olivia Wilde Split: Is THIS The Real Reason For Their Breakup?
The breakup of Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde has been confirmed. People magazine originally reported that they were "taking a break" given the continuous controversy surrounding their film, "Don't Worry Darling." They were first seen holding hands at a friend's wedding in January 2021, months after Olivia ended her relationship...
musictimes.com
Beyonce 3-Part 'Renaissance' Update: Are These The 2 Other Acts?!
Beyonce announced on her website a few hours before the release of "Renaissance" that this is the first in a three-part project. It has now been revealed what the remaining two acts may be. The "Crazy In Love" hitmaker has been tight-lipped regarding the remaining two parts of the trilogy,...
musictimes.com
Queen, Adam Lambert Collab Over? Brian May Reflect on Heartbreaking Future With Singer
Brian May revealed good and bad news regarding Queen and Adam Lambert's future. Since 2011, Lambert has been joining the Queen's remaining active members, May and Roger Taylor, in touring and performing the band's hit songs. The American vocalist joined the duo two years after Paul Rodgers ended his project with them.
'Wakanda' extends its box-office reign in N.American theaters
Disney and Marvel's "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" dominated the North American box office for a second straight weekend, taking in an estimated $67.3 million, industry watcher Exhibitor Relations reported Sunday. That take for the sequel to the hugely popular "Black Panther" -- with the fictional African kingdom of Wakanda again fighting for its survival -- was a bit below industry expectations despite a current global total of $546 million, trade publications said.
musictimes.com
Kid Cudi Grammy Snub: Rapper Expresses TRUE Feelings After Not Being Nominated
Many fans rejoiced after their favorite artists have been nominated for the 2023 Grammy Awards, but there have been several online users who took to social media to express their disappointment as the recording academy snubbed their beloved idols. More recently, Kid Cudi, whose fans projected that he'll be getting...
musictimes.com
Christina Aguilera Trends on Social Media Because of THIS Amid Winning Big At Latin Grammys
Christina Aguilera looked stunning in a purple gown at the 23rd Annual Latin Grammy Awards on Thursday in Las Vegas. Her attendance at fueled breast job speculations after she showed off her enormous cleavage. The "Genie in a Bottle" singer was accompanied on the red carpet by her boyfriend, Matthew...
musictimes.com
Saweetie New Music 2022: Singer Drops 'Don't Say Nothin' Ahead Of Highly Anticipated Project 'The Single Life' [DETAILS]
Saweetie is taking her sweet time with the music-making process. Although she is yet to release her highly anticipated album "Pretty Bitch Music," she decided to treat fans with a new single, "Don't Say Nothin'." "Don't Say Nothin'" comes from her current new project "The Single Life," and the rapper...
musictimes.com
Real Reason Why Metallica, Dave Mustaine's Reunion NEVER Happened Revealed
The possibility of Dave Mustaine's return to Metallica vanished suddenly. Metallica lost its original singer when the band fired Mustaine in 1983. But fans were hopeful of a reunion after the former frontman revealed he started a conversation with former Metallica bandmate, James Hetfield. According to Mustaine, the discussion was...
musictimes.com
Kimbra ‘Replay!’: Fans Praise Singers ‘Artistic Growth’ in New Music Era
Fans were introduced to a slow and mellow song for Kimbra's new era with the single "save me" released a few weeks ago, but fans were shocked as they saw a completely different side of the New Zealand artist in her latest track, "Replay!" The Grammy Award-winning singer is set...
musictimes.com
Tyga Birthday: Age, Net Worth, Relationship With Kylie Jenner, and More Details About Rapper
Tyga, Kylie Jenner's ex-boyfriend, has had his own ups and downs since he started his career. The rapper, whose real name is Michael Ray Nguyen-Stevenson, established his career as a rapper starting in 2004. Although his music career blooms, it is often outshined by his personal issues. Amid his absence...
Comments / 0