Read full article on original website
Related
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
North Dakota Governor pardons two turkeys heading into Thanksgiving holiday
(Bismarck, ND) -- Two turkeys who might otherwise have ended up as the main course on Thanksgiving Day are home free after Governor Doug Burgum pardoned both during yesterday's pre-holiday event at the state Capitol. The pardons were made during a ceremony with Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring, where Burgum commuted...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Elbow Lake business banned in North Dakota again
(Fargo, ND) -- Hansen Elevator Service of Elbow Lake, Minnesota is facing a new ban on doing business in North Dakota. Stutsman County District Court imposed the ban this week after finding the business had engaged in consumer fraud. The court found the company had contracted to perform services and repairs but didn't follow through.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
11-19-22 America's Land Auctioneer
Episode Ninety-Two America’s Land Auctioneer and Pifer’s Land:. America’s Land Auctioneer, is joined by Rob Baden, Area Wildlife Supervisor and Steve Chihak, Enforcement Officer with the Minnesota Department of Agriculture. Rob and Steve provide an update on the 2022 Minnesota Whitetail Deer hunting season and provide a unique insight for hunting opportunities for Minnesota and non-residents to hunt in Minnesota.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Central North Dakota drought conditions slightly eased by Blizzard
(Bismarck, ND) -- Drought conditions in central North Dakota are easing slightly after a record-setting blizzard. The U.S. Drought Monitor map released this week shows an increase in moisture in the region following a rapid intensifying of dry conditions earlier this month. USDA meteorologists say the moisture was "highly beneficial"...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
North Dakota's new senate and house majority leaders discuss priorities and approaches to leadership
(Fargo, ND) -- North Dakota's newly elected Senate Majority Leader David Hogue is talking about what his approach will be while leading in Bismarck. "It doesn't mean a lot to me individually. I mean I'm looking forward to the challenge as I've said in the past few interviews. I really love the coaching mentoring role and that's how I see my position," said Hogue.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Longtime North Dakota Supreme Court Justice Gerald VandeWalle set to retire in January
(Bismarck, ND) -- North Dakota Supreme Court Justice Gerald W. VandeWalle, the longest serving justice in state history, has informed Governor Doug Burgum that he will be retiring next year. Vandewall is set to hang up the robe after more than six decades of service to the State of North...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
North Dakota Oil, Gas Mineral Rights worth nearly $3 billion
(Bismarck, ND) -- A Watford City-based company says North Dakota's oil and gas mineral rights are worth two-point-eight billion dollars. The current value is 18-percent higher than last year's appraisal. The valuations take into account current prices and natural declines in production. Representatives from MineralTracker say the value could generate...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Second strike vote coming for Minnesota Nurses Association
(St. Paul, MN) -- A second strike vote is coming for the Minnesota Nurses Association. The union announced Thursday that members will vote November 30th to authorize another possible strike at over a dozen Twin Cities and Twin Ports area hospitals. If the strike is approved, negotiators would have to...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
AG Wrigley: Docs can defend abortions using patient info
(Bismarck, ND) -- North Dakota Attorney General Drew Wrigley says doctors should be able to defend themselves against abortion prosecutions using patients' personal health information. North Dakota's trigger law bans abortion except in cases of rape or incest or when the life of the mother is in danger. Under the...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Fargo Dermatology Clinic Director shares info on new North Dakota treatment method for multiple skin cancer varieties
(Fargo, ND) -- An innovative method for treating certain types of skin cancers is now operating in the F-M metro. The Fargo Center for Dermatology is announcing a treatment method called Image-Guided Superficial Radiotherapy (Image-Guided SRT) is now operational within their facility. It is a non-surgical method for treating many different types of skin cancers, including ones within soft tissues; like ears, eyes, nose, lips, shins. A study published in the Oncology and Therapy peer reviewed journal says the treatment method has a 99.3% cure rate, which is just as effective as normal surgical methods.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
North Dakota Pharmacies experiencing shortages of Amoxicillin
(Fargo, ND) -- Many North Dakota pharmacies are experiencing shortages of the popular antibiotic amoxicillin. The shortages are part of a nationwide trend, with areas facing low supplies for nearly three weeks. Typically, amoxicillin is used to treat bacterial infections, such as chest infections (including pneumonia) and dental abscesses. It...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Minnesota schools hit with rampant Flu outbreaks
(St. Paul, MN) -- Minnesota schools are being hit with rampant flu outbreaks. The Minnesota Department of Health's latest report showed nearly 100 flu outbreaks last week. An outbreak is determined if either five-percent of the total enrollment or three or more students from the same classroom are out with the flu.
Small North Dakota City Named The Ugliest In The Entire State
A website has named the city in each state that needs a makeover.
Comments / 0