Marvel fans are practically losing their minds after recalling a post-credits scene that never existed
After 30 whole movies, Marvel fans have witnessed countless post-credits scenes, either those that had us leaving the theater excited for what’s to come or grumbling that we waited all that time for just some underwhelming extra gag. There have been so many over the years, in fact, that it’s hard to remember them all. Nonetheless, one memory impaired MCU lover has the opposite problem, as they’re convinced they’ve seen a credits sequence that never existed.
Kim Kardashian posts cryptic quote as Pete Davidson is rumored to be dating Emily Ratajkowski
We still don’t know exactly why Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson decided to part ways back in August after nine months together, other than the usual PR lip service about busy schedules or whatever. (Although we bet we’ll find out on an upcoming episode of The Kardashians!) So...
As Twitter slowly dies, several words of choice directed at Elon Musk are projected on their HQ
Twitter is going the way of the dodo if insiders and internet users are to be believed, as Elon Musk’s acquisition of the site becomes an apparent cataclysmic failure. Just in case he didn’t already know it, a tech graffiti artist has projected his failures onto the headquarters.
Latest Marvel News: Zoe Saldaña admits she’s ready to be done with the MCU as ‘The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special’ sleighs critics
Can you believe that, in just over one week’s time, the Christmas season will officially have begun for Marvel lovers as The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special is set to drop on Disney Plus next Friday? And now, ahead of this incoming festive gift from the House of Ideas, the verdict on the Special Presentation has been given as critics unwrap their initial reactions to James Gunn’s first MCU outing in five years. Unfortunately, we’ve also got some less good news for Gamora groupies…
Brad Pitt’s latest rumored new girlfriend just dropped
It seems as if Brad Pitt may have found a new girlfriend. The Once Upon a Time in Hollywood actor has only had one other “official” relationship since his acrimonious split with his former wife Angelina Jolie but he seems to have taken up with Swiss jewelry executive Ines De Ramon who only recently separated from her husband, The Vampire Diaries actor Paul Wesley.
Brendan Fraser defends the most hideously dated aspect of ‘The Mummy’ movies
Brendan Fraser‘s triumphant return to the spotlight is one that brings a happy tear to just about any eye. After overcoming some heinous setbacks from the hands of the industry, the former action star is back up to bat and going hard with the home runs, most notably in the form of The Whale, the upcoming Darren Aronofsky drama that’s set to make a wave or two at the Oscars.
David Harbour hopes his MCU run atones for the sins of starring in one of the worst comic book movies ever
There’s a huge number of actors in Hollywood that have played two (or more) comic book characters, and in many instances there tends to be a huge gulf in popularity between them, something David Harbour knows all too well. Just like Deadpool helped Ryan Reynolds wash away the stench...
MCU fans are losing their minds over rumors Jenna Ortega has joined ‘Daredevil: Born Again’
Few upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe projects have caused more collective drools of excitement than Daredevil: Born Again. Set to consist of 18 episodes, the the most of any Marvel Disney Plus series so far, the show looks to be an absolutely jubilant return for one of the MCU’s most beloved Netflix darlings, with fans old and new each having plenty to look forward to.
A dystopian flesh-eating nightmare suppresses its urges to become one of Netflix’s biggest hits
Putting a fresh spin on one well-worn genre is difficult enough as it is, so The Girl with All the Gifts should be commended for managing to tell a unique story utilizing elements of no less than four. It sounds unwieldy to call director Colm McCarthy’s movie a post-apocalyptic dystopian...
Latest Marvel News: Brie Larson offers a rising MCU star advice on how to handle trolls as Letitia Wright dodges the big question yet again
There’s never a dull moment in the weird, wild, and wonderful world of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which comes with the territory when we’re talking about the single most popular and commercially successful film and television franchise in history. Today, Brie Larson has been advising a rising star...
James Gunn hypes the impending debut of his favorite MCU character ever
In just one week, The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special comes to Disney Plus, and the early reactions hint that James Gunn’s long-awaited return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe has delivered the goods. It’s only the second Special Presentation after last month’s Werewolf by Night, but given that...
James Gunn shuts down trolls trying to turn everything into Marvel vs. DC
The DC versus Marvel debate didn’t start yesterday. It didn’t even start when both started making movies. It started much earlier and probably will exist as long as both companies exist. While new DCEU architect James Gunn may know this, he’s not giving in to it. The...
Ryan Reynolds admits that his growing business empire stops him from getting fatigued with Hollywood
Ryan Reynolds may be best known for blockbuster family-friendly fare such as Free Guy and The Adam Project, the Deadpool movies, and his upcoming new holiday film Spirited, costarring Will Ferrell. But lately, the 46-year-old actor also has his hands in a lot of different pies with his growing number of side business ventures.
Netflix’s creepy new series is already sending viewers down a supernatural rabbit hole
Netflix loves nothing more than pumping out creepy original series intended to invoke detective-like senses in its viewers, and its latest entry is so meticulously mysterious audiences are already becoming Sherlock Holmes. 1899 combines the best elements of Lost, Das Boot, Titanic, alongside bits of BioShock and the mixture is...
Latest Marvel News: James Gunn destroys hopes for ‘The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special’ as Sony plans to drain the ‘Spider-Verse’ dry
Would you believe there’s only one week to go until The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special premieres on Disney Plus next Friday? Well, as high as the hype is after those positive first reactions, James Gunn has unfortunately crushed hopes today by confirming that the festive standalone won’t feature the MCU debut of an iconic cosmic character. Elsewhere, Sony is up to its old tricks again by announcing it’s expanding the Spider-Verse in more ways that fans are destined to dislike.
Don’t be alarmed, but a former Marvel star remains ready to fist should the MCU come calling
Since the Defenders Saga migrated over to Disney Plus, fans have been desperate to see virtually all of their favorites follow in the footsteps of Charlie Cox and Vincent D’Onofrio by being absorbed into mainline Marvel Cinematic Universe canon. The former is making the most of his second chance...
Sylvester Stallone isn’t sure he’s cut out for the ‘brutal’ world of television
When one thinks of movie star Sylvester Stallone, one thinks of action movies, tough guys, and hardened criminals, so it might be surprising to learn that Stallone doubts if he is strong enough to do television. Stallone opened up to Variety about how difficult and time consuming filming his first television role — Dwight Manfredi in Tulsa King — was for him.
The redundant prequel to a blockbuster that bombed catastrophically raises hell on the Netflix Top 10
Based entirely on Rotten Tomatoes scores, 2013’s R.I.P.D. can inarguably be called the worst movie of Ryan Reynolds’ entire career after scraping together an embarrassing 13 percent score on the aggregation site. It’s also one of the biggest box office bombs of the last decade, having earned a...
‘Hannibal’ creator accepts responsibility for Fannibal daddy issues
Hannibal hasn’t been on air since 2015, but that doesn’t mean it hasn’t made a dent in some fans’ lives. As it would appear, fans of the horror series from 2013 up until 2015 were left in some daddy issues wreckage after the one and only Mads Mikkelsen was cast as everyone’s favorite cannibal (metaphorical) daddy-o.
‘Fast X’ production troubles push the budget up to eye-watering ‘Avengers: Endgame’ levels
We’ve become accustomed to blockbuster movies costing somewhere in the region of $200 million, which is a ballpark the Fast & Furious franchise has been playing in for the better part of a decade. However, next year’s Fast X has reportedly seen its production budget skyrocket to a figure that puts it on the same playing field as the mammoth Avengers: Endgame.
