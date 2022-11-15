BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Names have been released in the fatal two-vehicle crash south of Brookings Wednesday morning. 40-year-old Kelley Rodriguez of Lincoln, Nebraska died when her Equinox was pushed into the east ditch of Interstate 29 after being rear-ended by a Mack truck and tanker. Her vehicle was stopped in the driving lane at the time of the crash. The Mack truck, driven by James Vaniperen of Davis also went into the east ditch, crossing a service road and stopping on railroad tracks. He sustained serious non-life threatening injuries.

BROOKINGS COUNTY, SD ・ 18 HOURS AGO