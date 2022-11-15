Read full article on original website
Names released in Brookings County fatal crash
BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Names have been released in the fatal two-vehicle crash south of Brookings Wednesday morning. 40-year-old Kelley Rodriguez of Lincoln, Nebraska died when her Equinox was pushed into the east ditch of Interstate 29 after being rear-ended by a Mack truck and tanker. Her vehicle was stopped in the driving lane at the time of the crash. The Mack truck, driven by James Vaniperen of Davis also went into the east ditch, crossing a service road and stopping on railroad tracks. He sustained serious non-life threatening injuries.
Driver identified in fatal Hamlin County crash
ESTELLINE, S.D. (KELO.com) — Authorities have released the name of the man who died as a result of a one-vehicle crash in Hamlin County Monday morning. 41-year-old Gabriel Hernandez, of Castlewood, died after losing control of his pickup on 465th Avenue in Estelline. The vehicle went into the ditch and rolled. Hernandez, who was the only occupant in the pickup, was pronounced dead at the scene.
One dead after fatal crash along I-29 in Brookings County
