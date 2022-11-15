ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jade Cargill: If Tony Khan Lets Me Have A Match Where I Can Whoop Bow Wow's Ass, I Will

Jade Cargill would be willing to beat up Bow Wow if Tony Khan booked the match. AEW star Swerve Strickland previously stated that he wanted to see Bow Wow come to AEW, and the rapper seemingly expressed his interest by asking where he had to sign. Bow Wow went on to say that he wanted to take Cargill to dinner following his victory in his potential debut, and the two stars have been trading words on Twitter ever since. In a previous interview, Cargill stated that a bout between her and Bow Wow would be another five-minute match, and she thinks fans are tired of those.
Men's WarGames Match Official For WWE Survivor Series

On the November 18 episode of WWE SmackDown the men's WarGames match for WWE Survivor Series was made official as The Bloodline (Roman Reigns, The Usos, Sami Zayn, & Solo Sikoa) will take on Drew McIntyre, Sheamus, Butch, Ridge Holland, and Kevin Owens in the five-on-five two-ring cage match. McIntyre...
Toni Storm: If Thunder Rosa's Injury Lingers Too Long, She Should Be Stripped Of Her AEW Women's Title

Toni Storm just wants Thunder Rosa to come to work and defend her title. Since capturing the interim AEW World Women's Championship at the All Out pay-per-view, Toni Storm has been very vocal about her thoughts on Thunder Rosa and her injury, as well as her thoughts on the interim asterisk that comes with her reign. Nonetheless, Storm's reign with the belt has been successful thus far, as she has had multiple title defenses on TV against the likes of Hikaru Shida and Serena Deeb.
John Bradshaw Layfield Addresses Wearing Baggy Pants On WWE Raw: I Have More Ass Than A Donkey Farm!

John Bradshaw Layfield addresses wearing those pants upon his Monday Night Raw return. John Bradshaw Layfield, JBL, recently returned to Monday Night Raw alongside Baron Corbin in an effort to help Baron Corbin and guide his career back to the top of WWE. However, upon returning to WWE on Monday, October 17, 2022, all anyone could talk about when it came to JBL was his baggy pants that seemed to fit so awkwardly with the suit he was wearing. Now, Bradshaw is addressing why he is choosing to wear pants like that as Kevin Patrick tried to tease him about it on the latest episode of WWE After the Bell.
Report: Vince McMahon VICE Documentary To Air On December 13

An update on the Vince McMahon documentary on VICE. According to the Wrestling Observer, VICE TV's documentary on Vince McMahon will air on December 13. The two-hour documentary is reportedly titled "The Nine Lives of Vince McMahon." The documentary was originally scheduled to air on October 18, but it would...
AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament Finals Moved To AEW Dynamite On 11/23

Tony Khan has revealed when the ongoing AEW World Championship Eliminator Tournament will conclude. Ethan Page is currently awaiting his challenger in the finals of the AEW World Championship Eliminator Tournament. On Friday, November 18, 2022, Ricky Starks will face Lance Archer and Tony Khan has now confirmed, on a media call prior to Full Gear, that the winner of that match will face Brian Cage during the Zero Hour of AEW Full Gear 2022.
MJF On AEW Extension Rumors: I Know The Truth, I Most Certainly Haven’t Signed An Extension

MJF is shutting down a popular rumor. When MJF returned to AEW after a four month absence at the All Out pay-per-view, fans were skeptical on if his entire absence from the company was real or scripted. In the weeks after his return, MJF revealed that he was paid an absurd amount of money to return to the company, but most importantly, he didn't have to sign an extension.
Jake Something Talks About His Experience Working AEW Dark Tapings

Jake Something talks about his experience working in AEW. The end of Jake Something's run in IMPACT Wrestling has allowed him to explore new horizons and in May and June 2022, Jake something found himself working AEW Dark tapings at Universal Studios in Orlando, Florida. Jake competed in three matches, all losing efforts to the likes of Matt Sydal, Jay Lethal, and Danhausen.
ORLANDO, FL
Drew McIntyre Says He'll Be In WarGames, Aligned With Sheamus To Save Wrestling

Drew McIntyre comments on aligning with Sheamus. McIntyre and Sheamus have been on opposite sides for the majority of their time together in WWE, delivering some of the hardest hitting matches in WWE when they've faced off. On last Friday's WWE SmackDown, they came together with McIntyre evening the odds as Sheamus, Ridge Holland, & Butch battled The Bloodline (Roman Reigns, The Usos, & Solo Sikoa).
STARDOM GOLD RUSH Results (11/19/22): Syuri vs. Utami, Saya Kamitani vs. KAIRI, And More

One night before STARDOM joins NJPW for the first-ever Historic X-Over show, they put together one of their biggest shows of the year in GOLD RUSH. Not only were the championship matches as must-see as any we've seen in STARDOM this year but a miniature tournament that concludes in a Tables, Ladders, and Chairs match as well as two Goddess of Stardom Tag League matches made this a stacked card from top to bottom.
'Speedball' Mike Bailey Wants YouTuber Jujimufu In IMPACT Wrestling

Mike Bailey wants IMPACT Wrestling to dive into the world of social media crossovers. When the massive YouTuber known as Logan Paul started to appear on WWE programming, plenty of fans around the world of wrestling were skeptical about how the social media star would fit into the pro wrestling landscape. Since then, Paul has shut down the majority of his doubters after having plenty of good in-ring performances.
NJPW x STARDOM Historic X-Over Results (11/20/22): Mayu Iwatani vs. KAIRI For IWGP Women's Title

For the first time ever, the two Bushiroad-owned promotions came together for a show as Sunday night was the night for NJPW x STARDOM Historic X-Over. The show featured Mayu Iwatani and KAIRI battling in the main event to become the inaugural IWGP Women's Champion as two-thirds of STARDOM's legendary Threedom group faced each other for the first time since 2017. On the NJPW side, Will Ospreay defended his IWGP United States Championship against Shota Umino and The Great Muta had his final match in a New Japan ring as he teamed with Kazuchika Okada and Toru Yano.
