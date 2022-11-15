Read full article on original website
Related
Jade Cargill: If Tony Khan Lets Me Have A Match Where I Can Whoop Bow Wow's Ass, I Will
Jade Cargill would be willing to beat up Bow Wow if Tony Khan booked the match. AEW star Swerve Strickland previously stated that he wanted to see Bow Wow come to AEW, and the rapper seemingly expressed his interest by asking where he had to sign. Bow Wow went on to say that he wanted to take Cargill to dinner following his victory in his potential debut, and the two stars have been trading words on Twitter ever since. In a previous interview, Cargill stated that a bout between her and Bow Wow would be another five-minute match, and she thinks fans are tired of those.
WWE Main Event Results (11/17): Asuka And Cedric Alexander In Action
WWE aired its latest episode of WWE Main Event on November 17. Matches were taped on November 14 from the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky. The show aired on Hulu Plus. Full results and highlights are below. WWE Main Event Results (11/17) - Asuka def. Kiana James. - JD...
AEW Full Gear - Sting & Darby Allin vs. Jeff Jarrett & Jay Lethal Result
Sting and Darby prove to be a successful tag team yet again. In a match that was made No Disqualifications and No Count-Out in an impromptu fashion, Sting and Darby Allin defeated Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal in Jeff Jarrett's first match in AEW. Sting and Jarrett are no strangers...
Men's WarGames Match Official For WWE Survivor Series
On the November 18 episode of WWE SmackDown the men's WarGames match for WWE Survivor Series was made official as The Bloodline (Roman Reigns, The Usos, Sami Zayn, & Solo Sikoa) will take on Drew McIntyre, Sheamus, Butch, Ridge Holland, and Kevin Owens in the five-on-five two-ring cage match. McIntyre...
Toni Storm: If Thunder Rosa's Injury Lingers Too Long, She Should Be Stripped Of Her AEW Women's Title
Toni Storm just wants Thunder Rosa to come to work and defend her title. Since capturing the interim AEW World Women's Championship at the All Out pay-per-view, Toni Storm has been very vocal about her thoughts on Thunder Rosa and her injury, as well as her thoughts on the interim asterisk that comes with her reign. Nonetheless, Storm's reign with the belt has been successful thus far, as she has had multiple title defenses on TV against the likes of Hikaru Shida and Serena Deeb.
John Bradshaw Layfield Addresses Wearing Baggy Pants On WWE Raw: I Have More Ass Than A Donkey Farm!
John Bradshaw Layfield addresses wearing those pants upon his Monday Night Raw return. John Bradshaw Layfield, JBL, recently returned to Monday Night Raw alongside Baron Corbin in an effort to help Baron Corbin and guide his career back to the top of WWE. However, upon returning to WWE on Monday, October 17, 2022, all anyone could talk about when it came to JBL was his baggy pants that seemed to fit so awkwardly with the suit he was wearing. Now, Bradshaw is addressing why he is choosing to wear pants like that as Kevin Patrick tried to tease him about it on the latest episode of WWE After the Bell.
Report: Vince McMahon VICE Documentary To Air On December 13
An update on the Vince McMahon documentary on VICE. According to the Wrestling Observer, VICE TV's documentary on Vince McMahon will air on December 13. The two-hour documentary is reportedly titled "The Nine Lives of Vince McMahon." The documentary was originally scheduled to air on October 18, but it would...
AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament Finals Moved To AEW Dynamite On 11/23
Tony Khan has revealed when the ongoing AEW World Championship Eliminator Tournament will conclude. Ethan Page is currently awaiting his challenger in the finals of the AEW World Championship Eliminator Tournament. On Friday, November 18, 2022, Ricky Starks will face Lance Archer and Tony Khan has now confirmed, on a media call prior to Full Gear, that the winner of that match will face Brian Cage during the Zero Hour of AEW Full Gear 2022.
Tony Khan: AEW Saved Millions Routing Shows Through The Northeast, But I'm Excited To Take The Show West
Tony Khan explains why All Elite Wrestling has frequently visited the Northeast. Since the company was founded in 2019, AEW has made a point of frequently holding both Dynamite and Rampage events in the Northeast area. The company has hosted a large number events in areas like Boston, New York, New Jersey, and Pittsburgh.
The Acclaimed SHOOT HARD, AEW Full Gear, WarGames | Grapsody 11/19/22
Grapsody sees Will Washington (@WilliamRBR), Philip Lindsey (@PhilDL616), and Righteous Reg (@RighteousReg) talk wrestling news for November 19!
MJF: The Mount Rushmore Of Wrestlers From Long Island Is Just Me Four Times, Mick Foley Is A Hack
MJF thinks he is the best wrestler from Long Island. There are plenty of locations around the world that are considered hotbeds for wrestling talent, and Long Island could surprisingly be considered one of them. Current day performers like Matt Cardona and Max Caster are from the city, while past performers like Mick Foley are also from the 'Strong Island'.
MJF On AEW Extension Rumors: I Know The Truth, I Most Certainly Haven’t Signed An Extension
MJF is shutting down a popular rumor. When MJF returned to AEW after a four month absence at the All Out pay-per-view, fans were skeptical on if his entire absence from the company was real or scripted. In the weeks after his return, MJF revealed that he was paid an absurd amount of money to return to the company, but most importantly, he didn't have to sign an extension.
The Rock Reflects On Anniversary Of His WWE Debut, AEW Fight Forever Update, More | Fight Size
Here is your Fight Size update for Thursday, November 17, 2022. - On Twitter, The Rock reflected on 26 years passing since his WWE debut at the 1996 Survivor Series. - AEW Games is promising an update on the upcoming Fight Forever video game that will be based around Lights Out matches and it's very bloody.
'Jungle Boy' Jack Perry: My Goal Is To Win Every Title In AEW, The TNT Title Would Be Cool To Win
Jack Perry is focused on singles gold now. Jack Perry, since arriving in AEW has been focused on his tag team with Luchasaurus. However, that tag team came to a crashing halt at AEW All Out when Luchasaurus betrayed "Jungle Boy" Jack in order to align himself with Christian, taking his place as Christian's "Right Hand of Destruction"
Jake Something Talks About His Experience Working AEW Dark Tapings
Jake Something talks about his experience working in AEW. The end of Jake Something's run in IMPACT Wrestling has allowed him to explore new horizons and in May and June 2022, Jake something found himself working AEW Dark tapings at Universal Studios in Orlando, Florida. Jake competed in three matches, all losing efforts to the likes of Matt Sydal, Jay Lethal, and Danhausen.
Drew McIntyre Says He'll Be In WarGames, Aligned With Sheamus To Save Wrestling
Drew McIntyre comments on aligning with Sheamus. McIntyre and Sheamus have been on opposite sides for the majority of their time together in WWE, delivering some of the hardest hitting matches in WWE when they've faced off. On last Friday's WWE SmackDown, they came together with McIntyre evening the odds as Sheamus, Ridge Holland, & Butch battled The Bloodline (Roman Reigns, The Usos, & Solo Sikoa).
STARDOM GOLD RUSH Results (11/19/22): Syuri vs. Utami, Saya Kamitani vs. KAIRI, And More
One night before STARDOM joins NJPW for the first-ever Historic X-Over show, they put together one of their biggest shows of the year in GOLD RUSH. Not only were the championship matches as must-see as any we've seen in STARDOM this year but a miniature tournament that concludes in a Tables, Ladders, and Chairs match as well as two Goddess of Stardom Tag League matches made this a stacked card from top to bottom.
Tony Khan Says Mercedes Martinez Was Medically Cleared On 11/16, Was Eager To Get Back Into The Ring
Tony Khan confirms that Mercedes Martinez is cleared to compete. Mercedes Martinez is the current Ring of Honor Women's World Champion. She has been absent from programming since late July. Previously, Tony had noted that Mercedes was sidelined with an injury but never specified what the injury was. Now, Tony...
'Speedball' Mike Bailey Wants YouTuber Jujimufu In IMPACT Wrestling
Mike Bailey wants IMPACT Wrestling to dive into the world of social media crossovers. When the massive YouTuber known as Logan Paul started to appear on WWE programming, plenty of fans around the world of wrestling were skeptical about how the social media star would fit into the pro wrestling landscape. Since then, Paul has shut down the majority of his doubters after having plenty of good in-ring performances.
NJPW x STARDOM Historic X-Over Results (11/20/22): Mayu Iwatani vs. KAIRI For IWGP Women's Title
For the first time ever, the two Bushiroad-owned promotions came together for a show as Sunday night was the night for NJPW x STARDOM Historic X-Over. The show featured Mayu Iwatani and KAIRI battling in the main event to become the inaugural IWGP Women's Champion as two-thirds of STARDOM's legendary Threedom group faced each other for the first time since 2017. On the NJPW side, Will Ospreay defended his IWGP United States Championship against Shota Umino and The Great Muta had his final match in a New Japan ring as he teamed with Kazuchika Okada and Toru Yano.
Fightful
14K+
Followers
33K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Wrestling, MMA and boxing news.https://www.fightful.com/
Comments / 0