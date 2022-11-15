'Mainstream and not extreme': Far-right candidates, views rejected in key battlegrounds

Read full article on original website
Florida Ag Commissioner Fried Gets Scorched Claiming “DeSantis-ism” Is A Losing Platform
Outgoing Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried, Florida’s lone statewide elected Democrat, will soon leave office. She’ll be best known for promoting pot growers and stripping gun ownership rights from state residents accused of involvement in the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol. But
Whoever replaces Nancy Pelosi has less to fear than Kevin McCarthy does
"Despite their reputation for fracturing, the Democrats have proven to be the model of stability in Congress."
SFGate
Trump 2024 rivals court his donors at big Las Vegas meeting
LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Republican Party's nascent 2024 class, emboldened as ever, openly cast Donald Trump as "a loser” over and over on Friday as they courted donors and activists fretting about the GOP's future under the former president's leadership. Trump's vocal critics included current and former...
Cantwell, Spokane leaders to discuss affordable housing needs at roundtable
SPOKANE, Wash. — U.S. Senator Maria Cantwell will join leaders from the housing, charity, and academic communities in Spokane on Monday to discuss the impact of low-income housing in eastern Washington. The roundtable will include Washington’s Secretary of Commerce Lisa Brown, Director of Multifamily Housing and Community Facilities Lisa Vatske, Spokane City Council President Breean Beggs, Catholic Charities CEO Rob...
Cotton backs Biden on shielding Saudi leader from Khashoggi lawsuit
Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.) on Sunday voiced agreement with the Biden administration’s decision to grant sovereign immunity to Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, shielding the autocrat from a lawsuit over the 2018 killing of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi. “What the administration has touted this week in granting sovereign immunity to Mohammed bin Salman…
SFGate
In ailing LA, Mayor-elect Karen Bass promises unity, change
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Karen Bass, the first Black woman elected Los Angeles mayor, sketched her vision Thursday to reform the scandal-plagued City Hall and solve an out-of-control homeless crisis. A day after her historic victory over billionaire developer Rick Caruso, Bass appeared before cheering supporters in the sun-soaked...
Flavored tobacco products to be banned in California very soon
California retailers who sell flavored tobacco products once the ban takes effect will be subject to $250 fines for each infraction.
SFGate
How an anonymous source raised false alarm of Russian strike on Poland
The Associated Press sent a terrifying news alert around the world on Tuesday. "A senior U.S. intelligence official says Russian missiles crossed into NATO member Poland, killing two people," the AP wrote shortly before 2 p.m. The news agency noted the Polish government had not confirmed the information but that "top leaders were holding an emergency meeting due to a 'crisis situation.'"
