Russia's war on Ukraine latest news: Ukraine nuclear power station shelled, IAEA says
Nov 20 (Reuters) - Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, which is under Russian control, was rocked by shelling on Sunday, drawing condemnation from the head of the U.N. nuclear watchdog who said such attacks risked a major nuclear disaster. Moscow and Kyiv both blamed the other for the shelling of the facility.
The 2022 World Cup in Qatar begins, warts and all
Ever since FIFA awarded the world's biggest sporting event to Qatar in 2010, the soccer tournament has been clouded by bribery, migrant deaths and questions about the country's human rights record.
Down to its last panda, Mexico ponders what could come next
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Xin Xin, the last panda in Latin America, is not your average bear. A native of Mexico, she’s the only remaining member of a diaspora descended from giant pandas China gifted to foreign countries during the 1970s and 1980s. Mexico’s Chapultepec Zoo is one...
