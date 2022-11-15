ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

mypanhandle.com

No. 2 Ohio State holds off Terps 43-30, Michigan next

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — C.J. Stroud and Ohio State have waited a year for this. Now it’s time to face Michigan — and after more struggles than usual this weekend, the Buckeyes and Wolverines will indeed be undefeated when they meet next weekend. Dallan Hayden scored...
COLUMBUS, OH
mypanhandle.com

Villanova’s 1st-year coach Kyle Neptune learning on the job

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP)Kyle Neptune looks young enough to suit up for a basketball team instead of wearing a blue suit with a V-neck shirt as Villanova’s first-year coach. Perhaps that explains why he often coached with at least one foot on the court in a 73-71 loss at Michigan State on Friday night.
VILLANOVA, PA

