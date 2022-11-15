Read full article on original website
Officers find loaded handgun in drunk man’s car after crash: Fairview Park Police Blotter
On Nov. 7 at 2:43 p.m. a Marshall’s employee reported having a shoplifter at the store. When officers arrived, they recognized the man from previous shoplifting incidents. The 63-year-old Cleveland man admitted to the theft and was arrested. Weapons, West 220th Street. On Nov. 9 at 6 p.m. an...
Teens are suspects in park restroom vandalism: Rocky River Police Blotter
At 8:25 p.m. Nov. 8, a city service department employee reported damage to restrooms at Tri-City Park, specifically that soap dispensers had been torn from the wall and mirrors broken, leaving glass on the floor. Possible suspects were four high school-aged kids -- two boys and two girls -- who...
Facebook hacker threatens woman; two loose dogs knock woman to the ground: Brook Park police blotter
BROOK PARK, Ohio – Telecommunications harassment, aggravated menacing, extortion: Sheldon Road. Someone hacked into a Sheldon woman’s Facebook account, tried to extort money from her and threatened to kill her and her son. The woman reported the crime at about 9:30 a.m. Nov. 7. The hacker changed the...
Bored boy, 13, calls in false report of shooting: University Heights police blotter
UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Making a false alarm: Washington Boulevard. At 10:55 p.m. Nov. 12, police were called to a home in the 3500 block of Washington Boulevard on a report of a male being shot. Officers soon after learned that the 911 call had been made by a boy, 13. The boy admitted making the call out of boredom.
Truck belonging to man who drove to hospital with stab wound found to contain 11 bags of raw marijuana: Cleveland Heights police blotter
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Suspicion: Severance Circle. At 5 a.m. Nov. 12, police were called to MetroHealth Hospital, 10 Severance Circle, where a man was being treated for a stab wound in his arm. When an officer arrived, he found nurses in a room with blood on the floor and sheets. The man, however, was not there. The nurses told police the man had been transported to MetroHealth’s main campus in Cleveland.
cleveland19.com
Cleveland firefighter killed in hit-and-run, officials say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland firefighter was killed Saturday night after being struck by a car, officials confirmed to 19 News. The incident occurred on I 90 East near Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard Drive at approximately 8:15 p.m. on Nov. 19, officials said. The firefighter was responding to...
Fleeing suspect crashes car: Olmsted Township Police Blotter
An officer clocked a speeding car going 64 mph in a 35 mph zone. When police tried to stop it, the motorist kept driving and accelerated. Police followed the driver, who ultimately crashed in North Olmsted. The man was detained and subsequently arrested for driving under the influence and fleeing....
Three men accused of stealing rental cars at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport, one arrested, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Three men are accused of stealing three rental cars at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport Friday, police say. The incident happened at 3 p.m. Friday at Avis Car Rental on Maplewood Avenue, just north of Interstate 480, Cleveland police spokeswoman Sgt. Jennifer Ciaccia said. Investigators learned that three...
33-year-old man dies after single-vehicle accident in Elyria on I-90 westbound
A 33-year-old man died as a result of a single-vehicle car accident on Interstate 90 westbound between State Routes 254 and 57 on Friday afternoon, according to the Elyria Fire Department.
Snow squalls, icy streets wreak havoc on morning rush hour: Pepper Pike Police Blotter
Car crashes, excessive speed for conditions, assured clear distance: numerous locations. A limited but sudden snowstorm contributed to at least seven car accidents recorded within three hours in Pepper Pike during morning rush hour Nov. 17 and sending two people to the hospital. Beginning around 6:15 a.m., police responded to...
Trains stop for disabled car on tracks: Olmsted Falls Police Blotter
Traffic stoppages at railroad crossings usually occur when trains are stopped across the tracks. This time, it was a car that had stalled on the Norfolk Southern Railway tracks at 7:13 p.m. Nov. 10. Police contacted the railway about the situation. An eastbound train was heading toward the car. The...
cleveland19.com
Trespassing suspect peers into Shaker Heights homes, tries to open doors, police say
SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - A man caught trespassing through yards and trying to get into homes is on the loose, Shaker Heights Police confirmed, and officers need help identifying the suspect. These incidents have been happening in the Boulevard neighborhood, according to police. Police said surveillance cameras caught him...
Someone cancels woman’s checks: Middleburg Heights Police Blotter
Resident hears gunshots: Bay Village Police Blotter
At 10:22 p.m. Nov. 6, a resident reported hearing several gunshots. Officers responded to the area, but were unable to locate the source. Nothing out of the ordinary was found. Disturbance: Osborn Road. At 7:45 a.m. Nov. 7, a resident reported that construction had started prior to 8 a.m. An...
cleveland19.com
33-year-old man killed in single-car crash on I-90 West
ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - According to the Elyria Fire Department, one person died in a single-car accident on I-90 West in Elyria Friday afternoon. Elyria Police Department responded to I-90 on the Black River Bridge overpass (Mile Post 147) in the westbound lanes around 3 pm. for a single motor vehicle crash. Officers found a grey 2007 Ford Mustang with the driver, Zackery C. Cassidy, 33-year-old of Elyria, Ohio inside the vehicle.
huroninsider.com
Woman accused of running through addiction recovery facility while trying to elude police
SANDUSKY – A 33-year-old woman was arrested on November 12 after she allegedly trespassed in a long-term recovery facility while trying to elude police. According to a report from the Sandusky Police Department, the incident started when the Erie County Sheriff’s Office was pursuing a vehicle. Near Venice Road, according to the report, the vehicle rolled over and landed on its roof. At the crash scene, a passenger was found trapped in the vehicle, while the driver left the scene running, the report states.
cleveland19.com
Elyria robbery suspect points gun at Convenient store employee, police say
ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - The accused robber who pointed a gun at a Convenient store employee is on the loose, Elyria Police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying the suspect. The robbery happened at 905 E. River St. at 1:33 p.m. on Nov. 13, said police. When officers arrived, they...
cleveland19.com
17-year-old boy steals car, crashes it in Parma
PARMA , Ohio (WOIO) - A Parma Heights woman is left with a totaled car and a big insurance claim. Police say a 17-year-old boy stole her Hyundai Sonata from her driveway. 19 News obtained surveillance video of police chasing the suspect. “I was asleep. I had no idea that...
I-90 westbound reopened in Avon area after an incident
Interstate 90 heading westbound has reopened between State Routes 254 and 57, near Avon, after an incident on Friday afternoon, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation.
cleveland19.com
Police: Suspects escape with cash after breaking into 4 Tuscarawas County businesses
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are hoping the public can provide tips for an investigation into a string of break-ins at four businesses in New Philadelphia. According to investigators, the four break-in incidents occurred between 1:45 a.m. and 2 a.m. on Nov. 15 at businesses in the New Towne Mall area.
