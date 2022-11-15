ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broadview Heights, OH

Cleveland.com

Truck belonging to man who drove to hospital with stab wound found to contain 11 bags of raw marijuana: Cleveland Heights police blotter

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Suspicion: Severance Circle. At 5 a.m. Nov. 12, police were called to MetroHealth Hospital, 10 Severance Circle, where a man was being treated for a stab wound in his arm. When an officer arrived, he found nurses in a room with blood on the floor and sheets. The man, however, was not there. The nurses told police the man had been transported to MetroHealth’s main campus in Cleveland.
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, OH
cleveland19.com

Cleveland firefighter killed in hit-and-run, officials say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland firefighter was killed Saturday night after being struck by a car, officials confirmed to 19 News. The incident occurred on I 90 East near Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard Drive at approximately 8:15 p.m. on Nov. 19, officials said. The firefighter was responding to...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Three men accused of stealing rental cars at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport, one arrested, police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Three men are accused of stealing three rental cars at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport Friday, police say. The incident happened at 3 p.m. Friday at Avis Car Rental on Maplewood Avenue, just north of Interstate 480, Cleveland police spokeswoman Sgt. Jennifer Ciaccia said. Investigators learned that three...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Resident hears gunshots: Bay Village Police Blotter

At 10:22 p.m. Nov. 6, a resident reported hearing several gunshots. Officers responded to the area, but were unable to locate the source. Nothing out of the ordinary was found. Disturbance: Osborn Road. At 7:45 a.m. Nov. 7, a resident reported that construction had started prior to 8 a.m. An...
BAY VILLAGE, OH
cleveland19.com

33-year-old man killed in single-car crash on I-90 West

ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - According to the Elyria Fire Department, one person died in a single-car accident on I-90 West in Elyria Friday afternoon. Elyria Police Department responded to I-90 on the Black River Bridge overpass (Mile Post 147) in the westbound lanes around 3 pm. for a single motor vehicle crash. Officers found a grey 2007 Ford Mustang with the driver, Zackery C. Cassidy, 33-year-old of Elyria, Ohio inside the vehicle.
ELYRIA, OH
huroninsider.com

Woman accused of running through addiction recovery facility while trying to elude police

SANDUSKY – A 33-year-old woman was arrested on November 12 after she allegedly trespassed in a long-term recovery facility while trying to elude police. According to a report from the Sandusky Police Department, the incident started when the Erie County Sheriff’s Office was pursuing a vehicle. Near Venice Road, according to the report, the vehicle rolled over and landed on its roof. At the crash scene, a passenger was found trapped in the vehicle, while the driver left the scene running, the report states.
SANDUSKY, OH
cleveland19.com

17-year-old boy steals car, crashes it in Parma

PARMA , Ohio (WOIO) - A Parma Heights woman is left with a totaled car and a big insurance claim. Police say a 17-year-old boy stole her Hyundai Sonata from her driveway. 19 News obtained surveillance video of police chasing the suspect. “I was asleep. I had no idea that...
PARMA HEIGHTS, OH
