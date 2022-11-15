Read full article on original website
New York YIMBY
New Empire Corp. Announces 150-Unit Condominium Development in Flatbush, Brooklyn
This week New Empire Corp. announced a 150-unit condominium development in Flatbush, Brooklyn following the acquisition of two neighboring lots at 757-767 Flatbush Avenue and 21 Lenox Road. Valued at $18 million, the assemblage comprises 37,793 square feet and is currently occupied by several low-rise retail properties. When complete, the...
Affordable Units Still Available at 308 Linden Boulevard in Flatbush, Brooklyn
The affordable housing lottery has launched for 308 Linden Boulevard, a seven-story residential building in Flatbush, Brooklyn. Designed by S&S Architectural Design and developed by David Halberstam under the 308 Linden Boulevard LLC, the structure yields 18 residences. Available on NYC Housing Connect are four units for residents at 130 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $83,349 to $187,330.
550 Madison Avenue’s New Public Plaza Opens in Midtown East, Manhattan
The new public plaza at 550 Madison Avenue, a 37-story commercial skyscraper in Midtown East, is now open. Designed by Snøhetta and developed by The Olayan Group and RXR Realty, the new privately owned public space (POPS) is enclosed with a 70-foot-tall steel-framed glass canopy and is part of a larger renovation of the Philip Johnson-designed postmodern landmark, along with a revamped lobby designed by Gensler. AECOM Tishman was the general contractor for the 21,000 square feet of renovations at the property, which is located between East 55th and 56th Streets.
NYCHA Announces Development Team for Sack Wern Houses Rehabilitation Project in Soundview, The Bronx
The New York City Housing Authority (NYCHA) has selected Asland Capital Partners, Breaking Ground, Douglaston Development, and SLM Architecture to complete a major rehabilitation project at Sack Wern Houses, a seven-building complex in the Soundview section of The Bronx. Constructed in 1941, the complex sits between Seward and Lafayette Avenue,...
Housing Lottery Launches for 1921 Atlantic Avenue in Bed-Stuy, Brooklyn
The affordable housing lottery has launched for 1921 Atlantic Avenue, a 14-story mixed-use building in Bedford-Stuyvesant, Brooklyn. Developed by Thorobird Companies and designed by GF55 Partners, the structure yields 236 residences. Available on NYC Housing Connect are 199 units for residents at 30 to 80 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $16,218 to $132,400.
Permits Filed for 25-23 Newtown Avenue in Astoria, Queens
Permits have been filed for a seven-story residential building at 25-23 Newtown Avenue in Astoria, Queens. Located between 28th Street and Crescent Street, the lot is near the 30th Avenue subway station, serviced by the N and W trains. Robert Cerrone of Park Construction Corp. is listed as the owner behind the applications.
The Axel Wraps Up Construction at 550 Clinton Avenue in Clinton Hill, Brooklyn
Construction is wrapping up on The Axel, a 30-story mixed-use building at 550 Clinton Avenue on the border of Clinton Hill and Prospect Heights, Brooklyn. Designed by Morris Adjmi Architects and developed by Hope Street Capital, the 280,000-square-foot tower yields 284 apartments and 60,000 square feet of retail space in the multi-story podium. Triumph Property Group is managing leasing for the apartments and JLL is in charge of leasing the commercial space at the property, which is bound by Atlantic Avenue to the south, Clinton Avenue to the east, and Vanderbilt Avenue to the west.
Empire State Dairy Expansion Kicks Off at 2840 Atlantic Avenue in East New York, Brooklyn
Work has begun on the expansion and redevelopment of the historic Empire State Dairy Company Building at 2840 Atlantic Avenue in East New York. Designed by Dattner Architects and developed by The Moinian Group and Bushburg, the project involves the partial gutting of the existing low-rise building to support a 14-story tower with 320 residential units, 12,000 square feet of ground-floor commercial space, and a new charter school. The entire property will comprise 370,000 square feet.
Permits Filed for 1319 Clay Avenue in Claremont, The Bronx
Permits have been filed for a four-story residential building at 1319 Clay Avenue in Claremont, The Bronx. Located between East 169th Street and East 170th Street, the lot is near the 170th Street subway station, serviced by the B and D trains. Joel Friedman is listed as the owner behind the applications.
Brooklyn Crossing Completes Construction at 18 Sixth Avenue in Prospect Heights, Brooklyn
Construction is complete on Brooklyn Crossing, a 51-story residential skyscraper at 18 Sixth Avenue in Prospect Heights, Brooklyn and the tallest building in the 22-acre Pacific Park master plan. Designed by Perkins Eastman and developed by The Brodsky Organization and Greenland Forest City Partners, the 532-foot-tall, 740,000-square-foot building yields 858 rental units with 258 dedicated to affordable housing. Tishman Construction was the general contractor, McNamara Salvia was the structural engineer, and Lemay + Escobar was the interior designer for the property, which is located at the corner of Atlantic and Sixth Avenues, adjacent to Barclays Center.
Housing Lottery Launches for 2851 University Avenue in Kingsbridge Heights, The Bronx
The affordable housing lottery has launched for 2851 University Avenue, a six-story residential building in Kingsbridge Heights, The Bronx. Designed by Badaly Architects and developed by Anton Ujkaj, the structure yields 18 residences. Available on NYC Housing Connect are six units for residents at 130 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $51,429 to $187,330.
Man attacked; sneakers, jacket, wallet stolen walking in Union Square Park: NYPD
UNION SQUARE, Manhattan (PIX11) — A man was robbed and assaulted by a group of people in Union Square Park Thursday night, NYPD said. The victim, 31, was walking through Union Square Park opposite 29 Union Square West when an unknown group of two females and three males walked up behind him, pulling his jacket […]
Brooklyn weed shop raided
The New York City Sheriff's Office carried out a raid on a Brooklyn smoke shop accused of illegally selling marijuana. Big Chief in Bay Ridge has been selling cannabis without a license, officials said.
Shootout with police leaves 1 dead, 1 in custody; narcotics operation in Manhattan: sources
One person was killed and another was taken into police custody after a narcotics operation turned into a shootout with law enforcement, according to sources.
Caught on camera: 4 men wanted for robbing East New York smoke shop
Surveillance video shows four hooded men in the store on Ashford Street going through the register and taking things.
Illegal marijuana shop raided in Brooklyn
NEW YORK - The New York City Sheriff's Office, the NYPD, and the state's Office of Cannabis Management carried out a raid on a Brooklyn smoke shop accused of illegally selling marijuana. FOX 5 NY visited the shop less than a month ago, where workers said they had nothing to...
Man, 65, grabbed by neck, punched on Brooklyn street
A 65-year-old man was brutally beaten in Brooklyn earlier this month, according to police, who released images Wednesday of his wanted attacker.
15-year-old Bronx girl missing; last seen leaving Parkchester home
Police are searching for a Bronx teen who has been missing since Friday morning.
Girl dragged down Queens street by robbers: 'They're the worst human beings alive'
A 12-year-old girl who was dragged down a Queens street by serial chain-snatchers on a scooter spoke out after police released video of the shocking robbery.
Man smashed in head with blunt object in Bronx subway robbery
NEW YORK, NY – Police in New York City are searching for two more violent subway criminals. This time, police are looking for two men who approached a 57-year-old man inside the Tremont Avenue Station and struck him in the head with a blunt object. The two men then robbed the victim before fleeing. At this time, no arrests have been made. The post Man smashed in head with blunt object in Bronx subway robbery appeared first on Shore News Network.
