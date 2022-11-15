Construction is wrapping up on The Axel, a 30-story mixed-use building at 550 Clinton Avenue on the border of Clinton Hill and Prospect Heights, Brooklyn. Designed by Morris Adjmi Architects and developed by Hope Street Capital, the 280,000-square-foot tower yields 284 apartments and 60,000 square feet of retail space in the multi-story podium. Triumph Property Group is managing leasing for the apartments and JLL is in charge of leasing the commercial space at the property, which is bound by Atlantic Avenue to the south, Clinton Avenue to the east, and Vanderbilt Avenue to the west.

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO