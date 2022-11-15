Read full article on original website
Mexico School District considering four-day school week
The Mexico School District is asking for input on a possible four-day school week. The Mexico Board of Education voted to explore the option of a four-day school week during its meeting on Tuesday. An online survey on the issue is currently available and will be open through December 9.
Two mid-Missouri residents appointed to state boards
Acting Governor Mike Kehoe appoints a pair of mid-Missouri residents to two different state boards. Paul Kirchhoff, of Jefferson City, was appointed Thursday to the Alzheimer’s State Plan Task Force. Kirchhoff has been the Executive Director of the Missouri State Emergency Management since 2019. He served in the U.S. Army for more than 30 years and was a Colonel in the Missouri National Guard.
Early morning fire at Columbia apartment contained to one room
No one is injured during an early morning fire at a Columbia apartment complex located just south of I-70. Crews were called around 6 a.m. this morning to a commercial structure fire in the 1200 block of Larch Court. When crews arrived, smoke was showing from an upstairs apartment. Firefighters...
Boone County health department offers free mammograms to uninsured females
Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services is teaming up with two organizations to offer 50 free mammograms to uninsured women living in the Boone County area. If you’re interested, you’ll need to contact Verna Laboy at 573-817-6413. She’ll help you schedule an appointment at MU Health Care’s Ellis Fischel Cancer Center. According to a press release issued earlier today, only 25 spots are still available.
Juvenile detained in connection with threat of school shooting at Hickman High School
A juvenile is taken into custody in connection to threats made against Hickman High School in Columbia. The Columbia Police Department announced Thursday evening that it had detained a juvenile for first-degree making a terrorist threat. Police say writing found in a school bathroom on Wednesday threatened a school shooting.
Juvenile claims credit for gun scare at Columbia high school
Columbia Police continue to search for the person responsible for a threat made against students at Hickman High School. The department says it was made aware last night that a screenshot was circulating through the student body regarding a threat of a school shooting sometime today. The photo being circulated was of a writing in a girls’ bathroom stall inside the school.
Principal says threat made against Hickman High School not credible
The Principal of Hickman High School in Columbia says a threat made against the school Wednesday is not credible. According to an email sent out last evening by Principal Mary Grupe, school officials were notified of graffiti written in a bathroom stall that included a possible threat to the school.
LU graduate creates lesson plan to teach U.S. children they can help provide a future to vulnerable children worldwide
A Lincoln University alumna is helping launch a new program to help teach U.S. children how they can help overcome worldwide hunger. Michelle Keller is a 1999 graduate from Lincoln University who earned her bachelors in Elementary Education. Keller taught for more than 20 years before she encountered the film, “Child 31”, at a conference. “Child 31” tells the story of Mary’s Meals, an international school feeding charity. The program provides meals to children who attend school while growing up in areas of the world dealing with conflict, extreme poverty, and hunger.
Four people injured in Camden County crash, driver cited for leaving the scene
Four people are injured, one seriously, in a one-car crash in Camden County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says Daetin Wagner, 21, of Osage Beach, was riding in a vehicle on Black Road, south of her hometown, Wednesday evening, when the driver ran off the side of the road and struck a tree.
Substantial amount of meth recovered by Sedalia Police Department
Four people are arrested after drug-related search warrants are served at two separate addresses in Sedalia on Thursday morning. One of the searches was conducted at a home in the 500 block of S. Barrett Avenue. Sedalia Police report they found Fentanyl and a substantial amount of methamphetamine. Two people...
UPDATED: Elderly Sedalia man accused of molesting children
UPDATE: Sorrell used to serve as the Vice President of Finance and Administration at State Fair Community College. He retired in 2019. An elderly Sedalia man is charged with child sex crimes for abuse that allegedly spanned over a ten-year period. Garry Sorrell, 72, is charged with two counts of...
Man convicted of murdering Audrain County man sentenced to 30 years in prison
A man convicted of murdering an Audrain County man is sentenced to three decades behind bars. Sadiq Moore, of Kirksville, was found guilty of second-degree murder, three counts of armed criminal action, unlawful use of a weapon and first-degree burglary in April. He was tried in Randolph County on a change of venue. Today, Judge Scott Hayes sentenced Moore to thirty years in prison.
Local sports legend to be inducted into Missouri Sports Hall of Fame
A local sports legend will be inducted into the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame this weekend. Justin Gage is one of more than a dozen inductees who will be honored during a ceremony at the Columbia Holiday Inn on Sunday. Gage was a star football and basketball player at Jefferson...
