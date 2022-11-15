A Lincoln University alumna is helping launch a new program to help teach U.S. children how they can help overcome worldwide hunger. Michelle Keller is a 1999 graduate from Lincoln University who earned her bachelors in Elementary Education. Keller taught for more than 20 years before she encountered the film, “Child 31”, at a conference. “Child 31” tells the story of Mary’s Meals, an international school feeding charity. The program provides meals to children who attend school while growing up in areas of the world dealing with conflict, extreme poverty, and hunger.

JEFFERSON CITY, MO ・ 3 DAYS AGO