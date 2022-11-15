Read full article on original website
Related
After coming out of 5-year coma, boy shocks the world with his words
Martin, then 12 years old, had a sore throat when he got home from school. After a few days, he was so worn out that he nearly lost control of his body and slept nonstop. Eventually, he began to lose his memory, and a few days later, he entered a coma. After some time, the doctor declared that there was nothing more they could do for Martin because he had entirely lost contact with the outside world.
ComicBook
Supernatural Actor Nicki Aycox Dead at 47
Nicki Aycox, who was known to Supernatural fans for playing Meg Masters in the first and fourth seasons of the series, has passed away at age 47. CBR reports Aycox was diagnosed with leukemia over a year ago, and her sister-in-law took to Facebook this week to reveal she had passed away. In addition to her role on Supernatural, Aycox was also known for playing Grace in Perfect Stranger and Minxie Hayes in Jeepers Creepers 2.
Adele Kissed Boyfriend Rich Paul Mid-Performance At Her Vegas Show, And It's Super Cute
This residency is already amazing.
France 24
France's Hyères Festival: Spotlight on the runners-up at the fashion contest
We all know the drill: the winners of prestigious fashion prizes are lauded by all, showered with flowers and thrust into the limelight. But what about the other finalists, who go home empty handed? At the 37th edition of the Hyères International Fashion Festival, 10 designers made it to the final round. Only three won prizes, so we decided to give the floor to the other seven, all of them fiercely creative and determined to make their mark on the fashion industry.
Stalking Your Crush, Hating Your Wife, And 12 Other Tired TV Tropes That Have Aged Like Milk Since The ’90s
A lot has certainly (and thankfully) changed since the '90s.
Comments / 0