The Penns Manor Education Association has announced that their membership authorized a strike over the contract negotiations that have been going on over the past few months. The contract between the school district and the PMEA expired July 31st of this year. In a statement released from the PMEA, the two sides continue to hold negotiation sessions, but “the Association is within their right to call for a strike since they are working beyond the expiration of their contract.” The strike authorization vote was held on November 10th, and while the union is authorized to strike, it does not mean that a strike will be held.

MANOR, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO