In today’s global economy, business has no borders, and Canadian companies are increasingly relying on and expecting frictionless international payments in order to succeed. To address this growing need, RBC today launched Swift Go, a new solution that enables Canadian businesses to send cross-border payments of up to $10,000 in foreign currencies with speed, security, predictability and efficiency. Implemented in collaboration with J.P. Morgan and Swift, RBC is the first Canadian financial institution to introduce this capability for its business clients.

2 DAYS AGO