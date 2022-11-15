Creatacard™ from AmericanGreetings.com Makes Holiday Cards Easy!

After dazzling hundreds of thousands of visitors last year, Tinseltown is returning to The Fairgrounds at the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center at Oaks starting November 25. “Tinseltown Holiday Spectacular presented by Dietz & Watson” will once again bring the magic of the holiday season to the Greater Philadelphia Area through an immersive, one-of-a-kind event where guests can stroll through a winter wonderland of lights, check off their holiday shopping list, dine on festive treats and beverages, meet Santa Claus, and much more. Tinseltown will run from Black Friday (November 25) through December 31.

